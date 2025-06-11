United States: International student visa suspension also affects African countries

The Trump administration’s new policy on visa suspension for foreign nationals looking to study in the United States also affects African countries, such as Togo.

The announcement on May 27, 2025, was a major setback for the students gearing up to study in the United States. Marco Rubio, the United States Secretary of State, ordered the suspension of the issuance of foreign student visas. Officials have said the pause is related to newly instituted vetting measures for student social media accounts. In an article published by the global news network France24, Tammy Bruce, spokesperson for the Secretary of State, explained:

It’s a goal, as stated by the president and Secretary Rubio, to make sure that people who are here understand what the law is, that they don’t have any criminal intent.

The Secretary of State’s spokesperson added that this measure applies as much to students already in the United States as to those applying for visas:

If you’re going to be applying for a visa, follow the normal process, the normal steps, [and] expect to be looked at.

Panic in African countries

In the 2023–2024 academic year, 56,780 students from Sub-Saharan Africa enrolled in US universities, making the United States the most popular destination for African students.

However, this year, students remain uncertain about their chances of securing their precious visas to travel and begin their fall courses on time. In an interview with Global Voices on this suspension, a Togolese student [who wishes to remain anonymous] stated:

Il n'y aucune raison qui peut justifier ce retournement de situation de l'administration Trump envers les étudiants étrangers qui ne cherchent qu'à faire leurs études dans de bonnes conditions afin de rassembler toutes les chances de leur côté sur le marché de l'emploi. Mais je comprends que quiconque aime son pays est jaloux de le protége contre tout mal. Ma prière est que la situation s'améliore dans un bref délai.

There’s no good reason for the Trump administration’s sudden turnaround concerning international students who only want to study under good conditions to give them every chance of success in the job market. However, I understand that anyone who loves their country is eager to protect it from any harm. I pray the situation improves soon.

For Marceline (a pseudonym], a young Beninese student, Donald Trump’s policy targeting international students tarnishes the United States’ reputation, opening the door to the world’s other prestigious universities. She told Global Voices:

La qualité des programmes scolaires et estudiantins des États-Unis explique cette envie de tous les étudiants du monde à vouloir poursuivre leurs études dans ce pays et ainsi profiter des meilleures opportunités. Mais il faut reconnaitre qu'à l'impossible, nul n'est tenu. En dépit de leur renommée, les étudiants étrangers apportent aussi une plus value à leur économie. J'explore actuellement d'autres horizons pour ne pas faire une année blanche.

The quality of the academic and student programs in the United States explains why students from across the world want to take advantage of the best opportunities and study in this country. However, we must admit that no one can achieve the impossible. I’m currently exploring other options to avoid losing a year.

Many African students choose to continue their studies in countries other than the United States due to the opportunities their universities offer: Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, France, Ireland, Brazil, and even China.

Uncertainty this academic year

For some, if the Trump administration does not lift the suspension, it will shatter the dreams of their entire community. Such will be the case for Fatou Wurie from Sierra Leone, a doctoral candidate at the T.H. Chan School of Public Health of Harvard University in the United States. To make her dream a reality, her entire family and community rallied together to raise USD 200,000 to fund her studies at this university. Very upset, she explained to BBC Afrique (Africa):

J'ai pris des prêts, travaillé tout au long de mon diplôme, et couvert des coûts sans fin — visas, logement, soins de santé. Au-delà de l'argent, il y a le coût émotionnel de naviguer constamment dans les systèmes d'immigration et de s'assurer que nous restons conformes et que nous honorons les lois des États-Unis. Chaque retard coûte plus que de l'argent — cela coûte de la concentration et de la tranquillité d'esprit. I took out loans and worked throughout my degree, covering endless costs, such as visas, accommodation, and healthcare. Besides money, there’s the emotional toll of navigating the immigration system and ensuring that we stay compliant and honor the United States laws. Delays not only cost money but also peace of mind.

This new policy threatens Fatou Wurie’s chances of getting the green light for her return to the United States. She added:

Cela crée une profonde incertitude. En tant que doctorante […], mon travail dépend de la mobilité et de la continuité. Les retards ne perturbent pas seulement les études, ils bloquent un mouvement.

This creates considerable uncertainty. As a doctoral candidate […], my work depends on mobility and continuity. Delays not only disrupt studies but also block movement.

Long-term impact

The long-term impact of the Trump administration’s policy could mean a permanent suspension or visa restrictions for all international students. Fatou Wurie fears serious consequences for future African researchers. She also told BBC Afrique:

Ça a fait mal. Pas seulement pour moi, mais pour ce que cela signifie. Les portes de l'éducation mondiale sont déjà étroites pour les étudiants africains. Quand elles se ferment, cela nous dit que notre présence est conditionnelle. This is harmful, not just for me but also for what it means. The gateways to global education are already restricted for African students. Closing them means our participation is uncertain.

While awaiting the withdrawal or confirmation of this suspension, Harvard University continues to oppose Trump’s decision. In April 2025, the university stated it would not comply with the Trump administration’s demands. Since then, Harvard has initiated legal proceedings against the government’s policy. A judge has ruled in its favor, blocking the US president’s enrollment order.

In addition to the restrictions directly impacting students, Trump has issued a policy banning travel to the United States from 12 countries, including seven in Africa: Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Libya, Somalia, and Sudan. A partial restriction has also been imposed on seven other countries, such as Burundi, Sierra Leone, and Togo.