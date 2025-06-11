Malaysian authorities probe organizers of Pride-themed workshop for promoting ‘deviant culture’

The youth arm of Parti Sosialis Malaysia was forced to postpone its sexual health workshop for LGBTQ+ individuals after the religious affairs minister publicly denounced the event for allegedly promoting “deviant cultures.” Several human rights advocates called out authorities for harassing the organizers and inflaming discrimination against members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Themed “PRIDECARE: Queer Stories and Sexual Health Awareness,” the workshop organized by the Malaysian Socialist Party Pemuda Sosialis was originally scheduled for June 21. After the event was promoted on social media last month, Religious Affairs Minister Na’im Mokhtar said it “clearly challenges societal norms and religious values upheld by the majority of Malaysians.” He urged the police to probe the activity.

I call on all parties to help defend our society’s social and moral structure from any elements that could undermine our faith, ethics, and national harmony Deviant cultures will never be accepted as the norm in Malaysia.

Subsequently, 21 police reports have been filed at 11 district headquarters against the workshop.

While 63.5 percent of Malaysians self-report as Muslim, the country's Constitution promotes religious harmony. In recent years, some hardliners have pushed for the stricter integration and enforcement of Islamic teachings in governance, which has raised concerns that it could spark racial and religious tensions in society.

Amanda Shweeta Louis, chair of the Malaysian Socialist Party Pemuda Sosialis, said they were forced to postpone the workshop because of the online threats directed against their members.

Since the minister’s statement, the number of hateful comments and death threats on our social media handles has increased exponentially. Is violence and hatred the culture we want to normalise in Malaysia?

On June 4, two organizers of the workshop were summoned by the police in relation to investigations linked to blasphemy and “improper use of network facilities or network service” under the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998. Their phones were confiscated, and they were made to answer 38 questions.

Malaysian Socialist Party Pemuda Sosialis insisted that their planned closed-door event would not have posed any harm to society.

We would like to reiterate that our purpose in conducting this small-scale educational workshop is to deliver accurate sexual health information…and is not a ‘moral detriment’ as accused by some parties.

It vowed to defy unjust policies and arbitrary actions.

Pemuda Sosialis stands firmly against this wave of hatred and repression. We will not stay silent while vulnerable groups are threatened with violence and denied their dignity, whether by the state or by the public.

The Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ) reminded authorities of their responsibility to uphold freedom of expression. It pointed out that CMA is among the laws being weaponized by the government to intimidate critics and promote “archaic values and political expediency.”

Despite several actors opposing this event on the grounds of moral and religious values of Malaysia, CIJ notes that freedom of expression, which includes the expression of identity, is guaranteed in our nation’s highest legal framework, reflecting the values of Malaysia.

Nalini Elumalai of ARTICLE 19, a digital rights watchdog, said the police probe highlighted the restrictions imposed on LGBTQ+ individuals.

This investigation highlights the repressive environment that LGBTQI communities continue to live in and the relentless discrimination they face for merely exercising their basic freedoms to expression and assembly.

She also urged elected officials to promote inclusivity instead of inciting hatred against minority communities.

They must also refrain from using stigmatising language that could further fuel discrimination, intolerance or hostility, particularly towards groups already facing exclusion and significant barriers in accessing effective remedies.

Zaid Malek of Lawyers For Liberty argued that officials should not engage in a malicious witch hunt on the basis of religious ideology.