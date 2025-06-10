Creative writing in Kaqchikel with children: Cecilia Ixmukane's project in Guatemala

Meet the participants in the Catalyst Program for Digital Activism for Mayan Languages ​​of Guatemala! The program, coordinated by Rising Voices, brings together participants from various regions who have projects related to the use, strengthening, revitalization, and/or promotion of an Indigenous language through digital media and tools, and through processes that engage and benefit their communities. Each participant receives a stipend, peer support, and opportunities for dialogue with people from other regions, languages, and worldviews, as well as with participants in the Mayan Languages ​​program from Mexico and Colombia.

Rising Voices (RV): How do you like to introduce yourself?

Cecilia Ixmucané Xiníco Quino: Mi nombre es Cecilia Ixmucané Xiníco Quino. Soy mujer mayahablante del idioma kaqchikel y llevo en mis venas mi sangre de kaqchikeles y k’iche’s. Amo mi idioma, mi cultura, costumbres y tradiciones. Vivo en el municipio de San Andrés Semetabaj, Sololá, Guatemala, y tengo la dicha de vivir cerca del lago más bello del mundo que es el lago de Atitlán. Mi nombre artístico es Ixmukane, que significa ati’taj Ixmukane (abuela Ixmukane, diosa del maíz, según datos del libro Popol Wuj). Me siento orgullosa y agradecida con nutata’, mi padre, por elegir tan emblemático nombre para mí. Domino las cuatro habilidades lingüísticas de mi idioma maya: el escuchar, hablar, leer y escribir. De profesión soy tijonel – Profesora Especializada en Educación Primaria Bilingüe Intercultural. Me gusta ejercer mi profesión para contribuir en la revitalización de mi idioma maya kaqchikel, y he tenido la oportunidad de aportar mis conocimientos en diversos proyectos. Ahora, con todos mis conocimientos, me gustaría experimentar haciendo uso de la tecnología compartiendo a través redes sociales.

Cecilia Ixmucané Xiníco Quino: My name is Cecilia Ixmucané Xiníco Quino. I am a Mayan woman who speaks the Kaqchikel language, and the blood of the Kaqchikel and K'iche’ runs through my veins. I love my language, my culture, customs, and traditions. I reside in the municipality of San Andrés Semetabaj, Sololá, Guatemala, and I am blessed to live near the most beautiful lake in the world, Lake Atitlán. My artistic name is Ixmukane, which means ati'taj Ixmukane (grandmother Ixmukane, goddess of corn, according to the book “Popol Wuj”). I am proud and grateful to my nutata’ (father) for choosing such an emblematic name for me. I have expertise in the four linguistic skills of my Mayan language: listening, speaking, reading, and writing. By profession, I am a tijonel – a teacher specializing in intercultural bilingual primary education. I enjoy practicing my profession to contribute to the revitalization of my Mayan language, Kaqchikel, and I've had the opportunity to contribute my knowledge to various projects. Now, with all my knowledge, I'd like to experiment with technology by sharing it through social media.

RV: What would you like to share with the world about your language and territory?

Me gustaría que el mundo sepa que existimos a través de la gran riqueza de nuestra cultura, nuestro idioma, nuestras costumbres y tradiciones. Mis acciones buscan plantar una semilla o ija’tz en las infancias y personas jóvenes para que puedan desarrollar la escritura del idioma kaqchikel, creando escritos literarios como poesías, trabalenguas, chistes, adivinanzas y cantos.

I would like the world to know that we exist through the great richness of our culture, our language, our customs, and our traditions. My actions seek to plant a seed, or ija'tz, in children and young people so they can develop the writing skills of the Kaqchikel language, creating literary works such as poetry, tongue twisters, jokes, riddles, and songs.

RV: What dreams do you have for your language in the digital and non-digital world?

Mi sueño es que este proyecto del Programa Catalizador para el Activismo Digital de Idiomas Mayas de Guatemala sea de inspiración para más personas mayahablantes del idioma kaqchikel. Es de suma importancia difundir a través de las redes sociales para que nuestros idiomas se sigan jantape’ xtiqajo’ chuqa’ xtiqokisaj (valorando y usando) en todos los espacios sociales, políticos, familiares y educativos.

My dream is that this project, part of the Catalyst Program for Digital Activism of Mayan Languages ​​in Guatemala, will inspire more Mayan speakers of the Kaqchikel language. It is of utmost importance to spread the word through social media so that our languages ​​continue to be jantape’ xtiqajo’ chuqa’ xtiqokisaj (valued and used) in all social, political, familial, and educational spaces.

RV: What is your project about in this Catalyst Program?

Mi proyecto se enfoca en desarrollar conocimientos básicos en escritura con niños y jóvenes mayahablantes del idioma kaqchikel, y que a través de la escritura realicen sus creaciones literarias. Grabaremos las creaciones con la participación de infancias y juventudes para que sean publicadas en las redes sociales.

My project focuses on developing basic writing skills with Mayan-speaking children and young people of the Kaqchikel language, and on developing their literary creations through writing. We will record the creations, with the participation of children and young people, for publication on social media.

RV: Why is it important for you to create and navigate processes of using, strengthening, revitalizing, and/or promoting your language through digital media and tools?

Xtiqasipaj kan chi ke ri qajotay (para heredar a nuestras futuras generaciones) herramientas prácticas del uso de nuestro idioma maya, porque solo de esta manera podremos revitalizar el legado que nuestros abuelos y abuelas nos han dejado.

Xtiqasipaj kan chi ke ri qajotay (to pass on to our future generations) practical tools for using our Mayan language, because only in this way can we revitalize the legacy that our grandparents have left us.

RV: What would you say excites you about sharing this process with other Indigenous language speakers in Guatemala?

Quisiera que los juk’al ka’i’ (los 22 idiomas mayas de Guatemala) alcen su kich’ab’äl, su voz, mostrando sus habilidades lingüísticas de muchas maneras, y que mi proyecto sea un ejemplo de revivir y valorar lo nuestro.

I would like the juk'al Kai'i’ (the 22 Mayan languages ​​of Guatemala) to raise their kich'ab'äl, their voice, showing their linguistic skills in many ways, and for my project to be an example of reviving and valuing what is ours.

RV: What would you like to say to other Maya Kaqchikel speakers about continuing to speak and strengthen their language?