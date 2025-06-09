‘What is happening in Gaza is a genocide’: Brazil’s President Lula da Silva reinforces criticism of Israel in South America

At a press conference on June 3, 2025, Brazil’s president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was asked by a journalist to comment on a statement by the Israeli Embassy in the country, which claimed the nationalist Palestinian group Hamas lies about the current situation in Gaza ‘‘to feed antisemitism around the world.” The statement was released after Lula called what is happening in the region a genocide.

Answering the question, he reinforced this position:

Vem dizer que é antissemitismo? Precisa parar com esse vitimismo e saber o seguinte: o que está acontecendo na Faixa de Gaza é um genocídio. É a morte de mulheres e crianças que não estão participando de guerra. É a decisão de um governo que nem o povo judeu quer. Não dá para, como ser humano, não é nem como presidente do Brasil, mas como ser humano, aceitar isso como se fosse uma guerra normal.

They come and say it is antisemitism? They need to stop playing the victim and know the following: what is happening in Gaza is a genocide. It’s the death of women and children who are not part of the war. It’s a government’s decision that not even the Jewish people want. I cannot, as a human being, not even as Brazil’s president, but as a human being, accept it as a normal war.

Lula’s criticism over the war in Gaza, following Hamas’ attacks of October 7, 2023, is not new. Alongside Chile’s Gabriel Boric, he has been an outspoken critic of the actions taken by Benjamin Netanyahu’s government since the early days of the conflict, a position that is not unanimous among their neighbors in the Southern Cone and that helps to brew narratives of political polarization in the region.

For instance, Lula’s predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, a close ally of Netanyahu when he was in office, was invited to visit Israel in 2024, a few days after Lula was declared ‘‘persona non grata” for his criticism. Under investigation for attempting a coup d’état, however, Bolsonaro’s passport is currently being retained by the authorities.

Check out how the region’s countries are positioned on the war in Gaza:

Brazil

In 2010, during Lula's second term as president, Brazil recognized the Palestinian state with the borders established up to 1967. It became one of the first Latin American countries to do so. While criticizing what happens in Gaza now, saying ‘‘It is not a war, but an army killing women and children,” he kept standing for a two-state solution.

The government also approached the matter officially, on June 1, when it published a statement against the creation of 22 new settlements on the West Bank, announced by Israel a few days before:

O Brasil repudia as recorrentes medidas unilaterais tomadas pelo governo israelense, que, ao imporem situação equivalente a anexação do território palestino ocupado, comprometem a implementação da solução de dois Estados. Reafirma, ainda, seu histórico compromisso com um Estado da Palestina independente e viável, convivendo em paz e segurança ao lado de Israel, nas fronteiras de 1967, incluindo a Cisjordânia e a Faixa de Gaza, com capital em Jerusalém Oriental.

Brazil repudiates the recurring one-sided measures taken by the Israeli government, which, by imposing a situation equivalent to the annexation of the occupied Palestinian territories, compromises the implementation of a two-state solution. Brazil also reaffirms its historical commitment to an independent and viable Palestinian State, living in peace and safety alongside Israel, within the 1967 borders, including the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, having Eastern Jerusalem as its capital.

The organization Conib (Brazil’s Israelite Confederation) stated that the president was once again attacking Jewish people and risking their safety.

Chile

President Gabriel Boric, like Lula, has been an outspoken critic of Israel’s war on Gaza. On June 1, during his annual address, he also classified the Israeli government as ‘‘genocidal” and said he would send a bill to the Legislature to ban any imports from Israeli-occupied territories:

Considerando la permanente violación del derecho internacional por parte de Israel, mediante asentamientos ilegales en territorio palestino, y el reciente anuncio de expansión de esta política, he decidido que es de toda justicia patrocinar y poner urgencia al proyecto de ley que prohíbe la importación de productos producidos en territorios ilegalmente ocupados.

Considering the ongoing violation of international law by Israel's government, regarding illegal settlements in the Palestinian territory, and their recent announcement about expanding this policy, I've decided that is fair to sponsor, and ask urgently, for a bill forbidding the import of products from illegally occupied territories.

Boric also said he demanded that his defence minister draw a plan so they can stop depending on Israeli industry in other sectors.

As Reuters reports, the Chilean president recently ‘‘recalled military personnel from Chile’s embassy in the country and summoned the ambassador for questioning.”

Uruguay

On May 15, 2025, hundreds of people marched in Montevideo, Uruguay’s capital, commemorating the anniversary of the Nakba — a date that marks the violent displacement of Palestinians from their land. Besides calling for an end to the war, protesters demanded that President Yamandú Orsi’s new government cease its relations with Israel, reports newspaper La Diaria.

A few days later, on May 19, the Defense Minister, Sandra Lazo, met with the Israeli ambassador, Michal Hershkovitz. The meeting was made public by the Israeli representative on social media, while Lazo said she decided not to take the protocol picture alongside Hershkovitz, knowing it could ‘‘hurt feelings.”

She also claimed to have reinforced that Uruguay recognized the Palestinian State’s independence since 2011, and does not agree with this ‘‘completely asymmetrical conflict.”

Orsi’s left-wing political coalition, Frente Amplio (FA, Broad Front), through its executive secretariat, issued a resolution on June 3, calling for support for actions defending the human rights of the Palestinian people. The document says:

Estas acciones comprenderán la movilización articulada con organizaciones sociales, culturales y de derechos humanos (…) y todas aquellas que de forma pacífica y organizada contribuyan a respaldar a nuestro gobierno nacional en la toma de medidas que aboguen por el fin de la masacre, el ingreso de ayuda humanitaria sin restricciones, el respeto de los Derechos Humanos.

These actions will encompass the articulated mobilization with social, cultural and human rights organizations (…) and all those that, in a pacific and organized way, contribute to support our national government in all their measures advocating for the end of the massacre, the entering of humanitarian aid without restriction, the respect for human rights.

The stand also drew criticism from the opposition, such as the Colorado party, which issued their own statement saying FA’s stance could promote hate and the demonization of Israel and the Jewish people. The Blanco party, also in opposition, stated that Israel had a right to self-defense, while calling for respect for humanitarian principles to prevent harming people not involved in the conflict.

Orsi himself said on June 5 that the statement came from a political force, ‘‘and that the government is something else.” He also told journalists that the people in Gaza need more than announcements, and he plans to send them powder, milk and rice, among other products.

Argentina

Javier Milei, the ultra libertarian Argentine president, is the most vocal supporter of Israel in the region. The NY Times called him ‘‘a Catholic president who consults with a rabbi,” pointing out that his devotion to the Jewish faith influences his national politics. Last July, Milei’s cabinet issued an official statement declaring Hamas an ‘‘international terrorist organization”:

El Presidente Javier Milei tiene el compromiso inquebrantable de reconocer a los terroristas por lo que son. Es la primera vez que existe voluntad política de hacerlo.

President Javier Milei has the unbreakable commitment to acknowledge terrorists for what they are. This is the first time that there is a political willingness to do it so.

The support for Israel recently granted Milei the Genesis award, the ‘‘Jewish Nobel Prize,” which is worth 1 million US dollars.

As reported by AP news, the organizers of the award explained their decision as an appreciation of ‘‘Milei for reversing Argentina’s long history of anti-Israel votes at the United Nations, designating the Hamas and Hezbollah militant groups as terrorist organizations and reopening investigations into the bombings of Jewish and Israeli targets in Argentina in the 1990s.”

Last year, in an interview with Ben Shapiro on his YouTube channel, Milei said:

Es muy importante entender el vínculo de la libertad con Israel. Es fundamental porque es un pueblo que además ha logrado la conjunción entre lo espiritual y lo material. Y esa armonía espiritual y material genera progreso.

It’s important to understand the freedom bond with Israel. It’s fundamental, because it’s a people that has achieved the conjunction between the spiritual and the material. And this spiritual and material harmony generates progress.

Paraguay

Last December, the country re-opened its embassy in Jerusalem, acknowledging the city as Israel’s capital, and was the first country to do so since the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023. According to AP news, the move by President Santiago Peña, who attended the embassy reopening in person, was ‘‘a rare diplomatic victory’’ for Israel.

As reported by Reuters, Peña didn’t mention the war in Gaza on that occasion, but declared: ‘‘This step symbolizes our commitment to shared values and the strengthening of the ties that build a future of peace, development and mutual understanding.”

Previously, the Paraguayan embassy had been located in Tel Aviv, and went through back-and-forth changes since 2018, amid shifts in government, as also reported by the news agency.

This May, the Israeli foreign relations minister, Gideon Sa’ar, called the gesture ‘‘friendship in the harshest moment’’ for his country.