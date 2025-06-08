Bridging cultures: How Korean passion is shaping a new generation in Egypt

By Fatma Al-Zahraa Badawy

As Korean pop culture continues to gain ground across the Arabic-speaking region, a new generation of Egyptians is not only consuming it but shaping its local impact. From language learning and translation to cooking and content creation, Mohamed El-Bayar, Noha Mahmoud Aref, and Thoraya Gamal are three young Egyptians turning personal passion into cultural connection. Through their work in education, food, and social media, they’re helping bridge Egypt and South Korea in ways both intimate and influential.

From trade to translation

Born in the city of Mansoura in Egypt’s Dakahlia Governorate, Mohamed El-Bayar grew up helping his father in the clothing business, but it was his fascination with languages and cultures, not textiles, that ultimately shaped his path.

Driven by a growing interest in South Korea, El-Bayar enrolled in the Korean language program at the Faculty of Al-Alsun, Aswan University, undeterred by the challenge of mastering a distant language and culture. His dedication earned him a scholarship to South Korea, where he immersed himself in the language and society.

“My passion for Korea began with trade,” he recalls during a conversation at the Korean Cultural Center in Cairo. “I saw it as a land full of potential, and when the Korean department opened in Aswan, I didn’t hesitate. For me, language was a path to a dream.”

Korean studies were formally introduced in Egypt in 2005, with the launch of the first Korean Language Department in the Arab world at the Faculty of Al-Alsun at Ain Shams University. This initiative, supported by the Korean Embassy, the Korea Foundation, and KOICA, was meant to boost cultural exchange. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1995, cooperation between Egypt and South Korea has grown steadily.

While studying abroad, El-Bayar worked as an interpreter, facilitating Arabic-Korean translations during high-level business meetings, including a major deal attended by Egypt’s transport minister and a senior executive from South Korea’s Dyson company.

“Translation isn’t just about words. It’s about conveying emotion and culture,” he says. “AI will change many aspects of translation, especially in technical fields. But literary translation will always need the human touch.”

From curiosity to culinary craft

In the bustling alleys of old Cairo, where the scent of spices lingers in the air, Thoraya Gamal grew up immersed in the rhythms of family and food. From an early age, she was captivated by the kitchen, watching her mother and sisters cook traditional Egyptian dishes, learning each step like lines from a well-loved book.

But her curiosity extended beyond coriander and cumin. Through Korean dramas and music, which were slowly making their way into Egyptian TV and the internet, Gamal discovered a new culinary world, one that stirred her imagination as much as her appetite. “What began as curiosity,” she says, “turned into a deep love and desire to experience a culture through its food.”

Driven by this passion, Gamal set out to master Korean cuisine, aiming not just to cook but also to connect cultures. Her journey led to the opening of her own Korean restaurant in Cairo, where traditional dishes like kimbap, bibimbap, tteokbokki, and jjajangmyeon are served alongside screenings of Korean dramas. Guests can lounge in Korean-style settings and even try on hanbok, a traditional Korean dress, making the experience immersive from plate to ambiance. “Inside, we screen beloved Korean dramas such as Goblin, Winter Sonata, Weak Hero Class 1,2 and works starring Gong Yoo, who holds a special place in my heart,” Gamal adds.

Her rise mirrors the growing popularity of Korean pop culture in Egypt. Since the early 2010s, the spread of K-dramas and K-pop, has been boosted by streaming platforms and social media. What initially started as a niche interest among a few fans quickly evolved into a widespread cultural phenomenon, particularly among youth and university students, thanks to their high production value, emotional storytelling, and a strong online fan presence. Today, Korean content is widely consumed in Egypt through platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and dedicated fan communities on social media.

“I wanted to bring a piece of Korea to the heart of Cairo,” says Thoraya. “It’s more than food. It’s about sharing a culture I love, creating a space where people can feel transported.”

From cultural exchange to influencer

Noha Mahmoud’s journey began in Aswan, where her ambition met early setbacks. She had hoped to study engineering, but missing the required grades forced her to reconsider her future. That’s when she discovered the newly launched Korean language department at the Faculty of Al-Alsun, a moment she describes as “a window to a new world.”

Initially drawn by her love for Korean dramas, Mahmoud found in their stories a cultural depth and social resonance that mirrored her own environment. What began as fandom quickly evolved into an academic pursuit. “I found in their stories a unique sense of humanity and social issues that resonated with the Arab reality. This curiosity led me to explore the Korean language and culture further, sparking a desire to study them academically,” she explains.

Fueled by this passion, Mahmoud pushed through her doubts, eventually graduating with honors. Her efforts paid off when she was selected as one of only 15 digital ambassadors representing Egypt in a cultural exchange program with Korea, chosen from among thousands of applicants.

Seeking further immersion, Mahmoud earned a scholarship to Silla University in South Korea. Although the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to attend remotely, she made the most of the experience. She also joined the “Friends of Korea” program, organized by the Korean ministry of culture, sports, and tourism, which brought together 30 participants from around the world, and gave her a global perspective on cultural exchange.

Egypt’s fascination with Korean culture has grown steadily over the past decade, with the 2014 opening of the Korean Cultural Center in Cairo further fueling the trend through language courses and cultural events. Mahmoud is part of this wave, but also a leader within it.

Today, she works in education and translation while cultivating a strong online presence across TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. With tens of thousands of followers, her platforms serve as entry points for young Egyptians interested in learning Korean.

Fatma Al-Zahraa Badawy is an Egyptian journalist who writes about human rights, gender equality, and social justice.