No lambs for Eid: Drought, deforestation, and decline in Morocco

By Mohamed Belkasem Amar

On February 26, King Mohamed VI announced the suspension of animal sacrifices during Eid al-Adha because of “environmental and economic challenges.” This decision followed a statement from Agriculture Minister Ahmed el Bouari on February 13, which reported a 38 percent decrease in sheep stock. This marks the fourth time such a suspension has been declared in the country, with previous instances occurring in 1963, 1981, and 1996.

The last time was 29 years ago when former king, Hassan II, called on all citizens to stay away from sacrificing lambs for Eid al-Adha because of an economic recession. Today, the issue is not mainly financial, but the alarming shortage of sheep across the Maghreb. The government, following the king’s request, has officially discouraged the practice.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice,” commemorates the Quranic story of Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God as a test of faith and devotion. In remembrance, Muslims traditionally sacrifice a sheep (or other livestock), symbolizing obedience, piety, and gratitude. The act also embodies generosity and social solidarity. The meat is typically divided into three parts: one for the family, one for relatives and friends, and one for those in need. But with herds diminished, prices soaring, and a lack of resources, many Moroccans are now forced to forgo this deeply symbolic act.

The effects of global warming are becoming a serious concern in Morocco. Since 2020, Morocco has faced prolonged droughts and desertification in its countryside. Traditional seasonal cycles have been altered, extending summers into autumn and causing early springs with insufficient rain. This irregularity has contributed to the increase of desertification, reducing the growth of nutritious grasses needed to sustain sheep and other animals.

Deforestation and loss of pasture lands

According to the 2023 report by the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE), deforestation has heavily reduced grass areas necessary for livestock. The report highlights the loss of 17,000 hectares per year due to global warming and deforestation in the Moroccan countryside.

This loss of tree cover diminishes pasture availability and increases soil erosion, making it harder for vegetation to regenerate and support herds. CESE warns that these trends could worsen without significant adaptation and environmental management.

Water scarcity and dry reservoirs

At the heart of the issue is the fact that the country’s main dams have been running at dangerously low levels after years of below-average rainfall. The drought has left water bodies nearly empty, impeding a vital resource for both animals and crops.

Livestock suffer directly from this scarcity, as limited water and diminished pasture quality threaten their health and reproduction rates. Meteorological data since 2020 confirm that rainfall deficits have persisted across key agricultural regions.

Economic and social impact

The fall in livestock numbers has a profound economic impact on Morocco’s rural communities. Many families depend on sheep for income and cultural practices, but rising prices and reduced supply have made access to livestock a big challenge for Moroccans.

The government has responded by temporarily lifting tariffs on imported meat and planning large-scale sheep imports to stabilize the market, yet challenges remain for small-scale herders.

Reforestation as a path forward

A 2021 institutional report by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) emphasizes that reforestation is “crucial” for restoring Morocco’s mountain ecosystems. The report warns that long droughts have led to widespread erosion and desertification, severely degrading soil quality and agricultural productivity in rural areas.

By reviving forests, IFAD argues, Morocco can not only improve land resilience but also support local farming and livestock, offering a long-term solution to the current ecological and economic crisis.

The Moroccan government revealed a plan on May 25 to start a financial support program of 6.2 billion dirhams (approximately 680 million USD) for the next two years to recover the livestock by the end of 2026.

What once united families around shared meals and rituals now highlights the growing gap between ecological reality and cultural tradition. In a country where the land can no longer sustain its flocks, the absence of sacrifice this year reflects not only a shift in economic priorities but a deeper reckoning with environmental loss.

Mohamed Belkasem Amar is a journalist and documentary photographer based in Melilla.