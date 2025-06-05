Cambodian journalist faces more than a dozen charges after reporting on deforestation

Cambodian journalist Uk Mao was arrested on May 16 and released on bail nine days later in connection with his reporting on deforestation and illegal logging in Cambodia's Prey Lang wildlife sanctuary. His arrest was denounced by civil society groups, media watchdogs, and even by a special rapporteur of the United Nations, who said the Cambodian government was engaging in an alarming pattern of persecuting and targeting journalists and environmental activists who criticized the state.

This is not the first time that Mao has faced prosecution for exposing the role of local authorities in the destruction of the environment. In 2024, he was slapped with several charges after providing assistance to the environmental news website Mongabay in publishing an investigative piece on the impact of local mining. Ironically, Mao was accused of illegal logging even if his report exposed the deforestation in the area of Phnom Chum Rok Sat. Mao shared what he thought about the charges levelled against him in an interview with Mongabay.

It is just a pretext to arrest me. They are angry at me because I covered the news in the community forest of Phnom Chum Rok Sat that affects the high-ranking officials, so the court accused me of clearing forest because I have talked a lot about deforestation.

The latest harassment against Mao was documented in a video uploaded by Intriplus News, where he works as a contributing reporter. Mao filed a police complaint, but he learned that a counter-complaint was already lodged against him. His arrest warrant was for charges of incitement to commit a felony and public defamation, but he also has 14 more cases pending against him. In a joint statement, civil society groups said the charges against Mao reflect “a concerning misappropriation of the judicial system to attempt to silence his environmental reporting.” The statement continued:

The levying of numerous cases, each carrying significant prison sentences and fines, must be viewed as a concerted effort to present an insurmountable legal and financial challenge for Uk Mao, with the aim of making it impossible for him to continue reporting on environmental crimes.

In response to the statement of human rights advocates, the spokesperson for Cambodia's Stung Treng provincial administration told Mongabay in a phone interview that there are no journalists facing harassment in their region.

So far there is no journalist or environmental activist have been arrested in Stung Treng. There are only people who violate the law.

A government ministry also refused to recognize Mao as a journalist, while also accusing media groups of spreading a negative image of Cambodia.

Uk Mao has taken refuge under the label of journalist to engage in activities that serve other purposes […] they are not the true exercise under Cambodia's Press Law. All the offenses that [he] was accused of are related to his personal matters. They do not relate to the professional journalism framework.

Cambodian Journalists Alliance Association executive director Nop Vy defended the critical reporting of the local media. “There is no political benefit for us in this matter. It is about protecting national and public interests.”

Yin Mengly from the human rights group Adhoc added that Mao’s reporting has social significance.

Organizations and association have fulfilled many roles with the government, but we have not received recognition from ministries and departments. Instead, we are often accused of serving political interests and foreign interests. The reason we claim it is a social issue is because of the statements and photos he posted showing activities related to forest issues. This is a concern for all citizens who fear losing these forests.

Cambodia’s civic space has deteriorated in recent years, even after a new government came to power in 2023. Land rights activists and environmental advocates have been arrested and charged with trumped-up cases for seeking accountability. For example, several Mother Nature activists are currently detained for documenting polluting activities and highlighting the resistance of the local population.