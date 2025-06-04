The importance of mangroves in addressing climate change in Ghana

This story was written by Malachi Dorwu and originally published by iWatch Africa on May 26, 2025. This edited version is republished below as part of a content-sharing agreement.

Mangrove ecosystems, thriving along Ghana’s tropical coastlines, are emerging as critical allies in the fight against climate change. These salt-tolerant forests, found in regions such as the Volta Region, Greater Accra, and the Western Region, provide a range of ecological and socio-economic benefits that bolster Ghana’s resilience to climate challenges. From carbon sequestration to coastal protection and sustainable livelihoods, mangroves are a nature-based solution with immense potential for Ghana’s environmental and economic future.

This article explores the pivotal role of mangroves in addressing climate change within the Ghanaian context, highlighting their ecological significance, threats, and ongoing conservation efforts.

Carbon sequestration, a natural climate mitigator

Mangroves are among the most efficient natural carbon sinks on Earth, capable of storing up to five times more carbon per hectare than terrestrial forests. In Ghana, mangrove ecosystems, such as those along the Anyanui Creek Corridor in the Volta Region, capture and store significant amounts of carbon dioxide in their biomass and carbon-rich soils. This process, known as blue carbon sequestration, helps mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, a critical factor in combating climate change. According to the Global Mangrove Alliance, preserving just 1 percent of global mangrove cover could sequester 200 million tons of carbon — a substantial contribution to Ghana’s climate mitigation targets under the Paris Agreement. By conserving and restoring these ecosystems, Ghana can enhance its role in global efforts to reduce atmospheric carbon levels, supporting both national and international climate goals.

Coastal protection

Ghana’s coastline, stretching over 550 kilometers (341.75 miles), is increasingly vulnerable to rising sea levels, coastal erosion, and extreme weather events driven by climate change. Mangroves serve as natural barriers, with their dense, interlocking root systems dissipating wave energy and stabilizing coastal soils. Initiatives like the Mangroves as Nature-based Solutions to Coastal Hazards (MANCOGA) demonstrate how mangroves in eastern Ghana reduce flooding, erosion, and pollution. By buffering storm surges and protecting against tidal waves, mangroves safeguard coastal communities, infrastructure, and agricultural lands. For instance, in the Keta Lagoon area, mangroves have been instrumental in reducing the impact of seasonal flooding, preserving livelihoods and enhancing community resilience to climate-induced disasters.

Biodiversity and ecosystem services

Mangrove forests in Ghana are biodiversity hotspots, hosting a variety of species, including fish, crabs, birds, and reptiles. These ecosystems serve as nurseries for commercially important fish species, supporting Ghana’s fishing industry, which is vital for coastal communities. According to Hen Mpoano, a non-profit organization dedicated to the sustainable management of Ghana’s coastal and marine ecosystems, the intricate root systems of mangroves provide habitat and breeding grounds, ensuring food security and economic stability for populations reliant on marine resources. Additionally, mangroves filter water, protecting adjacent ecosystems like seagrasses and coral reefs from sediment runoff. By maintaining biodiversity and ecosystem health, mangroves enhance Ghana’s adaptive capacity to climate change.

Socio-economic benefits

Beyond their ecological roles, mangroves are integral to the livelihoods of Ghanaian coastal communities. In regions like the Volta and Western Regions, communities depend on mangroves for fishing, shellfish harvesting, timber, and firewood. The Kasa Initiative — a natural resource and environment civil society platform that supports advocacy in seven areas — reports that sustainable management of these resources fosters economic resilience, particularly for women and young people who often engage in mangrove-related activities such as crab harvesting and beekeeping. However, unsustainable practices, such as deforestation for aquaculture or fuelwood harvesting, threaten these benefits. Balancing economic activities with conservation is essential. Projects like Kasa’s mangrove restoration in Anyanui Creek show how community-led efforts can both replenish degraded lands and offer alternative livelihoods such as eco-tourism and sustainable fisheries.

Threats to mangroves in Ghana

Despite their importance, Ghana’s mangroves face significant threats from both human and natural factors. Over the past 40 years, approximately 20 percent of global mangrove cover has been lost. Coastal development — driven by the concentration of 90 percent of the country’s industries in coastal regions—has led to habitat destruction. Activities such as aquaculture, agriculture, and urbanization have cleared mangrove forests, especially in Greater Accra and the Western Region. Climate change further exacerbates these pressures through rising sea levels and storm intensity, damaging mangrove ecosystems. Natural factors, like shifting tidal patterns, compound these threats. Weak policy enforcement and limited inclusion of mangroves in national conservation plans underscore the need for stronger governance and community-led protection, as emphasized by Hen Mpoano.

Conservation and restoration efforts in Ghana

Ghana is making strides in mangrove conservation and restoration, driven by local and international initiatives. The Kasa Initiative has focused on replanting mangroves in the Volta Region to combat sea-level rise and destructive currents through community engagement. Likewise, the MANCOGA project employs a collaborative co-design approach to develop tools that mitigate coastal hazards. Educational campaigns by Hen Mpoano promote awareness and foster community stewardship. These actions align with global goals, including the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021–2030) and the Global Mangrove Alliance’s target of expanding mangrove habitat by 20 percent by 2030. Integrating traditional knowledge with scientific research and advocacy is shaping a sustainable pathway for mangrove management in Ghana.

The path forward

To fully harness mangroves as a climate solution, Ghana must strengthen policies and deepen community engagement. National climate and biodiversity strategies should explicitly recognize mangroves as essential to adaptation and mitigation, backed by clear enforcement mechanisms. Partnerships with organizations like the Global Mangrove Alliance can help scale up restoration with technical and financial backing. At the grassroots level, programs by the Kasa Initiative are training communities to monitor mangrove health and adopt alternative livelihoods. Community-driven ownership is key to long-term conservation and ecosystem resilience.

Mangroves are a cornerstone of Ghana’s response to climate change, offering a powerful combination of carbon sequestration, coastal protection, biodiversity support, and socio-economic benefits. In the face of rising sea levels, extreme weather, and human-induced pressures, these ecosystems provide a resilient, nature-based solution. But this potential can only be realized through committed conservation, community involvement, and policy alignment. Initiatives by organizations such as iWatch Africa, Hen Mpoano, Kasa Initiative, and international partners highlight how collaboration can drive restoration and resilience. By protecting mangroves today, Ghana ensures a more secure and climate-resilient tomorrow.