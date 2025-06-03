The shattered dreams of young Africans on the Russo-Ukrainian front lines

Since its beginning in February 2022, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has quickly evolved into an international conflict whose consequences can be felt as far as Africa. While most African leaders have taken a largely neutral stance on the conflict, some young people have come out clearly in support of either Ukraine or Russia.

In March 2022, a 27-year-old Nigerian, Ottah Abraham, did not hide his desire to go to Ukraine and fight against Russia. A BBC Afrique article dating from that period features a quote from Ottah Abraham stating:

Nous savons que c'est la guerre, ce n'est pas un jeu d'enfant. Mais être un soldat en Ukraine serait mieux que d'être ici. Je serai probablement autorisé à rester si la guerre se termine, en plus je serai un héros et je combattrai un ennemi indéniable. We know it is war, anything but child’s play. But I’d better be a soldier in Ukraine than stay here. Should the conflict end, I’m likely to be allowed to stay, and, in addition, I’ll be a hero and I’ll fight a genuine enemy.

African media have highlighted several instances of young Africans being recruited for the war. In an article in 2022, Radio France International (RFI) reported that the Senegalese authorities objected to a Facebook post (later taken down) from the Ukrainian embassy in Senegal to recruit volunteers. The Senegalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated at the time that:

… que le recrutement de volontaires, mercenaires, et combattants étrangers sur le territoire sénégalais est illégal et passible de peines prévues par la loi.

… it is illegal to recruit volunteers, mercenaries and foreign fighters on Senegalese territory and may incur legal consequences.

As more rumours of similar recruitment practices in other African countries emerged, Ukrainian and Russian diplomatic missions were quick to issue formal denials. Nevertheless, Russia has not given up its efforts to recruit Africans in its army, particularly targeting young African nationals already in the country.

The Russian administrative trap

The promise of improved education, living conditions, and employment draws many young Africans to Europe, and partly explains why some opt to study in Russia, where the government may provide financial aid.

But the Russian government is also well known for its corrupt administration that often exploits foreign nationals, be they economic migrants or foreign students.

In 2025, both Bloomberg and the Kyiv Independent published articles alleging that Russian officials may manipulate the process of renewing expired visas, promising that all can be successfully sorted out if the person agrees to go and fight on the Ukrainian front. Russia denies this accusation, but new testimonies from 2025 would suggest that this practice does take place.

Le Monde newspaper and the BBC confirmed such cases regarding Dosseh Koulékpato and Malick Diop, respectively.

This video from the United24’s YouTube channel, which the Ukrainian government set up in 2022 to collect relief funds and distribute information, shows Dosseh Koulékpato, a 27-year-old Togolese student, captured by Ukrainian troops in February 2025. In an interview in French with English subtitles, he recounts his journey. After his visa application had been refused in other countries, he decided to settle officially in Russia as a student. He was quickly contacted to sign a contract written in Russian — a language he does not speak — and discovered he had signed a contract to join the Russian army. He was sent to the front line before being quickly taken prisoner by Ukrainian troops.

Malick Diop is a 25-year-old Senegalese student who was captured by the army in April 2025. A video shared on the Guerre en Ukraine Facebook page spread the word about his capture:

According to BBC Afrique, who contacted Malick Diop’s relatives and another Senegalese student who travelled with him, Diop stated he joined the army because he lacked the means to finance his trip to Germany:

On s'est connu avant d'aller en Russie parce qu'on avait postulé tous les deux pour une Bourse d'études offerte par la Russie au Sénégal. Nous avons eu la chance d'être sélectionné et nous avons fait la procédure ensemble jusqu'à notre voyage en Russie. C'est une fois en Russie que notre relation a évolué, nous sommes devenus très proches, comme des frères je peux dire.

We got to know each other before travelling to Russia as we had both applied for a scholarship offered by Russia to Senegalese students. We were lucky to be selected, and we went through the process together until we left for Russia. Once in the country, our relationship changed, we became very close, I’d say like two brothers.

Diop’s family hopes the Senegalese authorities will help them organise his return to Senegal. There has been no public reaction from the Senegalese side so far.

African authorities’ reactions

In Togo, Dosseh Kouléptako's capture did not go unnoticed. Local human rights organisations, such as the Martin Luther King Movement (MMLK), have called on the Togolese government to take charge of the case. In a statement, relayed by Plume d’Afrique on March 17, the MMLK says it has contacted the Togolese authorities:

(…) le MMLK a été informé de la triste nouvelle avec des preuves à l’appui. Aussitôt, le Chef de l’État Togolais et le Ministre des Affaires ont été saisis pour toutes fins utiles. Le MMLK demande aux autorités togolaises de s’engager avec les autorités ukrainiennes pour sauver la vie à notre compatriote.

(…) the MMLK was informed of sad news [of Kouléptako's capture], backed by supporting evidence. The Togolese Head of State and the Minister of Foreign Affairs were immediately informed for all intent and purposes. The MMLK calls on the Togolese authorities to cooperate with the Ukrainian government to save our fellow citizen’s life.

Togolese authorities have responded to the calls from civil society organisations. An article on Nouvel Angle cites the Ministry of Foreign Affairs saying that:

Les autorités togolaises ont été saisies de cas de ressortissants togolais capturés et détenus par les forces ukrainiennes alors qu’ils participaient à des opérations militaires aux côtés des forces armées russes dans le cadre du conflit actuel. Le ministère en charge des affaires étrangères travaille activement avec certains partenaires diplomatiques, à faire toute la lumière sur cette situation et apporter dans la mesure du possible, l’assistance nécessaires aux personnes concernées.

The Togolese authorities have been notified of incidents concerning their nationals, captured and detained by Ukrainian forces whilst taking part in military activities on the side of Russia in the context of the current conflict. The Minister of Foreign Affairs is actively working with some diplomatic partners to shed light on this situation and to provide the necessary support, as far as possible, to those concerned.

Russian scholarships: An illusion of opportunity

Poverty, unemployment and corruption drive many African youths to look for scholarships abroad to maximise their chances. However, not all scholarship offers are genuine, as the Togolese government has noted.

In the above-mentioned statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that many young Togolese leave to go and study in Russia:

(…) la majorité de ces compatriotes, en particulier de jeunes étudiants, auraient quitté le Togo dans le cadre de prétendues bourses d’études offertes par des structures se présentant comme basées en Russie. Face à cette situation préoccupante, le ministère des affaires étrangères appelle les citoyens notamment les jeunes désireux de poursuivre leurs études à l’étranger à la plus grande vigilance.

(…) most of these citizens, notably young students, would have left the country under the guise of so-called scholarships offered by organisations claiming to be based in Russia. In light of this concerning situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that citizens, especially young people, wanting to pursue studies abroad be very vigilant.

The Ministry encourages them to conduct further research into the authenticity of their scholarship offers before proceeding:

Il les exhorte à vérifier l’authenticité des offres de bourses avant tout engagement, et à se rapprocher de ses services compétents ou de tout autre ministère concerné, notamment le ministère de l’enseignement supérieur et de la recherche, pour obtenir des informations fiables et sécurisées avant tout départ à l’étranger, en particulier à destination de la Russie.

It encourages them to check whether the offers are genuine before any agreement and to contact the relevant authorities or suitable ministries, notably the Ministry of Further Education and Research, to obtain reliable and security information before leaving for any country, especially Russia.

However, these recommendations are unlikely to make a difference: each year, thousands of Togolese try to leave their country in the hope of a second chance. They are ready to face any dangers, even if that means settling in a war-torn country.