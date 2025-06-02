‘Why I decided to move to Ukraine to the frontline in Kharkiv’: Interview with Czech journalist Adéla Knapová

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city in the east, is only 30 kilometers from the border with Russia, which is now the frontline. Before the February 2022 full-scale invasion by Russia, it was home to nearly 1.5 million people and acted as an economic and cultural center of the country. As the video below shows, the city and its region continue to be regularly bombed and destroyed, yet citizens are working to maintain a semblance of normalcy in civilian life:

Yet it is to Kharkiv that Czech journalist and writer Adéla Knapová decided to move almost permanently in 2024, despite the fact that over a dozen Ukrainian and foreign journalists have been killed by Russia in Ukraine since February 2022, including Viktoriia Roshchyna, whose tortured and mutilated body was recently brought back to Ukraine. The Czech Republic has played an active role in the humanitarian response by hosting over half a million Ukrainian refugees and providing military supplies to Kyiv.

Ukraine is thus regularly mentioned in Czech media — a country Knapová covered from her early days as a reporter working for various top Czech magazines, coverage which eventually won her an award. After an in-person meeting in Lviv in Western Ukraine, she agreed to answer Global Voices’ questions over email about her career, journalism traditions in Central Europe, her very personal views about Russia informed by her life in a city on the frontline, and her choice to move to a city that is constantly under seige, yet inspires her. This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Filip Noubel (FN): Your main career is in Czech media. How do you compare the different schools of journalism, for example, between Poland, known for its school of journalism that is based on reportage, mixing journalism and some aspects of fiction writing, and the Czech Republic? V Česku žádná taková tradice bohužel není. Kdysi dávno byla. Dokonce zbytky zůstaly, ještě když jsem jako novinářka před víc než 25 lety začínala. Tehdy byli reportéři nejdůležitější v redakci. Ale dnes je reportáž opomíjenou a ignorovanou

Popelkou. Je naopak čím dál těžší najít médium, které o poctivou reportáž stojí a publikuje ji. Často slyším, že práce reportéra je s ohledem na čas a náklady na jeho cesty příliš drahá. Je to nesmysl. A hlavně je to nesmírná škoda. Ale bohužel vedení českých médií neuvažuje koncepčně, nýbrž jde čistě s trendy – vše by mělo být co nejkratší, nejprimitivnější, zkrátka žurnalistický fastfood. Dobrá reportáž je přitom základ kvalitní žurnalistiky. Podle mě je vlastně totiž naopak každý dobrý román v podstatě fikční reportáží. Číst opravdu silnou a poctivou reportáž je nesmírně silný zážitek. V tom má Polsko oproti nám náskok. Bohužel Česko je příliš malý trh a já sleduju, jak v průběhu posledních 20 let postupně kvalita české žurnalistiky upadá. A nejen té psané, ale i rozhlasové a televizní. Dobrého novináře se nikomu v Česku nechce platit. A tak si dokonce lidé myslí, že moderátor, kterého vidí číst zprávy, je novinář. Mnozí absolutně netuší, co novinářská práce obnáší. Jak je náročná a současně krásná. Myslím si, že právě žurnalistika a psaní reportáží mi umožnilo objevit skutečnou sílu a krásu fikční beletrie. Když jsem začínala jako novinářka, bála jsem se, že to poškodí mé “spisovatelství”. Dnes bych řekla, že mu to pomohlo. Adéla Knapová (AK): Alas, there is no such tradition in the Czech Republic, though there used to be one a long time ago. Its remains were still visible when I started as a journalist more than 25 years ago. Back then, reporters were the most important people in any newsroom. But today, reporting is neglected and as ignored as Cinderella in that fairytale. In fact, it is increasingly difficult to find media that value ​​and publish honest reporting. I often hear that the work of a reporter is too expensive, considering the time and costs of their travel. That's nonsense, and such a loss! But unfortunately, management teams in Czech media do not think conceptually, they simply follow trends: Everything should be as short, as primitive as possible, in short: journalistic fast food. And yet good reporting is the basis of quality journalism. In my opinion, every good novel is essentially a form of fictional reporting. Reading a really strong and honest report is an extremely powerful experience. In this regard, Poland has an advantage over us. Unfortunately, the Czech Republic is too small a market, and I have watched the quality of Czech journalism gradually decline over the past 20 years. Not only in print, but also on radio and television. People now even think that the news anchor they see presenting is a journalist. Many have absolutely no idea what journalistic work entails, how demanding and beautiful it is at the same time. I think that journalism and reportage writing allowed me to discover the true power and beauty of fiction. When I started out as a journalist, I was afraid that it would damage my ‘writing’ as an author. Today I would say that it actually helped it. FN: How did you decide to move from the Czech Republic to Kharkiv, a city in Ukraine that is very close to the front line? What is your daily life like there now? AK: Za to, že žiju velkou část roku v Charkově, může můj partner, kultovní ukrajinský výtvarný umělec Kostiantyn Zorkin, který je hrdý Charkovan do morku kostí. Před tím, než jsme se do sebe zamilovali, jsem v Charkově byla primárně coby spisovatelka na literární rezidenci v Domě Slovo několikrát. Od prvního dne mě Charkov uchvátil. Ale pozor – není to rozhodně krásné a pohodové město, ovšem je nesmírně silné a výjimečné. Pro mě je Charkov unikátní stav mysli. Proto jsem se tam vracela a dnes tu žiju, i když se tady samozřejmě stále občas bojím, protože Rusové na nás ze vzduchu útočí opravdu každý den a vraždí nevinné civilisty. Loni v létě jsem pak v Literárním muzeu v Charkově na výstavě, která mi svou silou vyrazila dech, potkala autora – Zorkina. A celý život se mi obrátil vzhůru nohama. Proto nyní žiju větší část roku v Charkově. Se Zorkinem spolu navíc i pracujeme – poslední knihu, která mi právě vyšla, ilustroval. Jsou to povídky z Charkova a okolí a kniha se jmenuje Krvavý kompot. AK: The reason I live in Kharkiv most of the year is my partner, the iconic Ukrainian visual artist Kostiantyn Zorkin, who is a proud Kharkivite to the core. Before we fell in love, I was in Kharkiv primarily as a writer in residence at the Slovo Building [literally the House of the Word, in Ukrainian: Будинок ‘Слово’], a Soviet-era residence for writers. Kharkiv captivated me from day one. But let's be clear, it's definitely not a beautiful and relaxed city, yet it is extremely powerful and exceptional. For me, Kharkiv is a unique state of mind. That is why I keep returning, and live here today, although, of course, I am still afraid sometimes, because the Russians attack us from the air every day, and murder innocent civilians. Then last summer, at the Literary Museum in Kharkiv, at an exhibition that took my breath away with its power, I met the artist Zorkin. And my whole life was turned upside down. That is why I now live in Kharkiv for most of the year. Zorkin and I also work together — he illustrated my latest book, which was just published. It is a collection of short stories from Kharkiv and the surrounding area. The book is called ‘Krvavý kompot’ (‘Bloody Compote’). Here is a trailer of a Ukrainian movie depicting the history of the House of the Word: FN: What is the most difficult thing to explain to a Czech audience about Ukraine? AK: Nejtěžší je ukázat každodenní realitu života ve válce. Pro nás v bezpečí za hranicemi Ukrajiny je to prostě nepředstavitelné. Pochopitelně. Myslím si, že v tom pomáhá právě fikce. Zprávy a reportáže něco ukážou, ale pod kůži se vám může spíš dostat dobrá povídka nebo novela. Také se snažím ukázat českým čtenářům to, že Ukrajinci nejsou Rusové, ale jsou do morku kostí Evropani. Možná ještě víc než my, Češi, protože pro ně jsou hodnoty jako svoboda, demokracie, rovná práva tak zásadní, že za ně umírají. Trpí a bojují i za to, abychom my ve zbytku Evropy mohli být svobodní a žít v demokracii a bezpečí. Zatím, dodávám se smutkem a velkou obavou z budoucího vývoje. Rusko je zemí smrti, totality a zla. Jeho náboženstvím je smrt a utrpení. To tady zažívám na vlastní kůži každý den. Jímá mne z toho nekonečný žal. Ukrajina je pravý opak Ruska. A možná proto se ho Rusko snaží za každou cenu zničit. Ukrajinci lpí na své svobodě. Nikde jinde na světě jsem necítila tolik naděje, života a lásky, jako na Ukrajině. Válce, krvi, žalu a bolesti navzdory. AK: The hardest thing is to show the everyday reality of life in war. For those who life in safety beyond the borders of Ukraine, it is simply unimaginable. Understandably. I think fiction helps with that: News and reports show something, but a good short story or a novella can get under your skin more. I also try to show to Czech readers that Ukrainians are not Russians, but are Europeans to the core. Maybe even more so than we, Czechs, because for them, values ​​such as freedom, democracy, equal rights are so fundamental that they die for them. They suffer and fight so that we, in the rest of Europe can be free, and live in democracy and safety. At least until now — I need to add with great sadness and fear about the future. Russia is a country of death, totalitarianism and evil. Its religion is death and suffering. I experience this firsthand here every day. I am overcome by endless grief. Ukraine is the exact opposite of Russia. And maybe that's why Russia is trying to destroy it at all costs. Ukrainians cling to their freedom. Nowhere else in the world have I felt so much hope, life and love as in Ukraine, despite the war, blood, grief, and pain. FN: What gives you hope for Ukraine?

AK: Ukrajinci. Ne ukrajinská vláda a samozvané ekonomické a mocenské elity, jež si během války upevňují své pozice, ale občanská ukrajinská společnost. To takzvaní “obyčejní” Ukrajinci – od vojáků přes umělce po maminky s dětmi – drží Ukrajinu na nohou. Díky nim a jejich každodennímu hrdinství a obětavosti ještě vůbec Ukrajina existuje. Jsou to nesmírně silní a láskyplní lidé. A právě láska a soucit nakonec mohou porazit smrt a zlo, tedy Rusko. Chci tomu věřit. A vidím to každý den právě v Charkově a okolí. Nechápu, odkud lidé na východě Ukrajiny berou sílu žít a bojovat. Já bych to nezvládla. A nemyslím tím jen boje s Rusy přímo na frontě. Každý nádech a výdech, každý nový den každého civilisty na východě země je vlastně aktem od/boje. Rusové se snaží Ukrajinu zničit, zlomit jejího ducha, vymazat a bagatelizovat její identitu, historii, vůbec právo na existenci. Snažili se o to už dávno ruští carové, potom neúspěšně masový vrah Stalin, dnes jde v jeho stopách maniak Putin. Ale Ukrajinci se nenechali nikdy zlomit. Dokonce ani Stalinovým umělým hladomorem, kdy kvůli ukrajinské vzpurnosti neváhal utýrat hlady na šest milionů lidí. A centrem ukrajinského odporu, kvůli kterému to celé vzniklo, byl právě i Charkovský kraj. Ta hrdost a nepopsatelná touha po svobodě v Ukrajincích je i dnes. Pro nás v Česku je to těžko pochopitelné. My takovou sílu a ochotu obětovat se pro svobodu většinově nemáme. Naopak se dost podezíravě díváme na těch pár “šílenců”, kteří se kdy postavili komunistickému teroru. Až zpětně jsme ochotni uznat jejich hrdinství a oběť. A i to v posledních letech začíná čím dál víc lidí zpochybňovat. Ukrajinci jsou nám v mnohém podobní, sdílíme podobné kulturní vzorce a stereotypy. Mají stejné chyby jako my, koneckonců všichni jsme lidé. Ale v osobní odvaze nás převyšují, mohu-li trochu zobecňovat.