Algeria’s shift to English is about more than just language

Algeria’s linguistic landscape is undergoing a subtle yet significant transformation. Traditionally a country where French has long held sway as the language of administration, higher education, and international communication, Algeria is now witnessing the steady rise of English.

This development is not merely a matter of linguistic preference, it is deeply tied to questions of cultural identity, education reform, and Algeria’s broader global positioning.

Dismantling the colonial legacy?

The legacy of French colonial rule has left an enduring imprint on Algerian public life. For decades after independence, the French language continued to dominate key domains such as academia, media, and government. It was viewed both as a relic of colonial history and a gateway to economic and intellectual exchange. However, in recent years, English, once a peripheral presence, is gaining traction, especially among younger generations.

Several factors are driving this shift. As the global lingua franca in fields like business, science, and technology, English offers tangible advantages. Algeria’s aspirations to modernize its economy, attract foreign investment, and expand international cooperation have brought this reality into sharper focus. Educational institutions are adapting, often preemptively, by expanding English-language offerings.

For Salah Eddine Salhi, a researcher and director of the Centre d’Enseignement Intensif des Langues (CEIL) at the University of Oran, the political endorsement of English education came after the trend had already taken root among the youth.

“At CEIL, around 72 percent of the 1,000 enrollees per session choose English,” he notes. “Most young learners are placed directly into advanced levels after the placement test, while older students, some up to 75 years old, make up the rest.”

French, by contrast, sees markedly lower demand.

“English has become a strategic asset, especially in recruitment. Today, employers increasingly require mastery, not just comprehension, of English. The job market itself is driving this shift,” Salhi adds.

A neutral tongue?

In conversations with students at a private language school in Algeria, many expressed a preference for English over French. One reason for English’s growing appeal, according to them, lies in its perceived neutrality. Unlike French, which remains heavily associated with Algeria’s colonial past, they viewed English as an international language with no direct historical baggage in the local context.

In other words, English is largely seen as a pragmatic tool for global communication, rather than a cultural imposition. This perception distances English from the emotionally and politically charged connotations that continue to surround the French language, especially among younger Algerians who seek to redefine their identity in a postcolonial world.

Yet the pivot to English is far from straightforward. The transition raises profound structural questions, particularly for Algeria’s intellectual and academic elite. Professor Abderrezak Dourari, a linguist and specialist in translatology, warns of the risks of abrupt linguistic substitution on a national scale:

“Even if it is a sovereign decision, replacing one language with another reconfigures the structure and activity of national elites. Scholars and researchers who work in French or Arabic risk being rendered voiceless for a generation.”

The challenge lies not only in learning a new language but in reshaping the cognitive and professional frameworks that come with it.

“One cannot simply switch from French to English across all levels of discourse. The language used by educators is more conceptual and nuanced than that of learners,” Dourari explains, “for professors and researchers, forging a new linguistic habitus will take years, causing performance losses and disrupting the continuity of knowledge and social contribution.”

A multilingual future

This tension between global ambition and internal readiness is at the heart of Algeria’s language dilemma. While English may promise greater access to international networks, research collaboration, and economic mobility, the sudden displacement of French could destabilize long-established academic and professional ecosystems.

The impact of these shifts extends beyond classrooms. In business, media, and even everyday conversation, the competition between French and English reflects deeper questions about Algeria’s postcolonial identity and its orientation in the world. Public discourse on national language policy is gaining visibility, often framed around whether Algeria should pursue full integration into Anglophone global circuits or maintain its Francophone heritage as a cultural and intellectual anchor.

The debate is not simply about language acquisition. It is about how Algeria redefines its identity, negotiates its history, and prepares its citizens for the future. For some policymakers, a central question is whether Algeria can move toward English without severing its links to French, and whether both languages coexist in a way that empowers rather than divides.

This ongoing transformation reflects broader global patterns where languages do not merely coexist but often compete in shaping access, power, and belonging. For Algeria, the challenge lies in managing this shift with foresight and inclusiveness, ensuring that the embrace of English does not come at the cost of continuity, equity, or cultural depth.

As more voices weigh in, from educators and linguists to students and employers, what emerges is not a binary choice, but the need for a multilingual strategy that reflects Algeria’s complexities. The stakes are not merely about language, but about Algeria’s path forward.