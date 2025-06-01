A group of volunteers in Madagascar is dedicated to preserving their national heritage and environment

One day in February, I chanced upon a Facebook post looking for volunteers who wanted to take part in conservation work in the privately run park at Tsarasaotra, also known as “Tsarasaotra Park” or “The Park of the Birds.”

A peaceful haven at the heart of Antananarivo, Madagascar, designated as a RAMSAR site since 2005, the park is a true sanctuary for birds. According to the RAMSAR website and a report on the official website for the Madagascan National Tourist Office in 2024, Tsarasaotra is home to 14 species and subspecies of birds that are indigenous to Madagascar, including the Meller’s duck, an endangered duck species that we were lucky enough to see during our first visit.

While organizers were initially doubtful that local residents would be interested in volunteering, the person heading the initiative was pleasantly surprised that the advertisement attracted not just a dozen, but nearly 40 volunteers from a variety of backgrounds: biodiversity researchers, tour guides, photographers, translators, university students, and even children showed an interest and enthusiasm for participating and clearing up the park. The volunteers were very different but united by their desire to preserve the environment and limit the impact of human pollution on the natural world.

These days, around 10 volunteers actively take part in each session: weeding, removing invasive plants, particularly the water hyacinths and vines, and picking up plastic litter.

These activities will not be a one-off. Instead, the aim is for this to become a long-term project, which will eventually be put in place at other sites. Through these initiatives, we plan to bring awareness to our fellow residents of the importance of being united, of not waiting to be financed by a large organisation or to unlock funding, and of getting started with whatever resources are available. After all, it's better to take baby steps forward than to simply watch the destruction of Madagascar, our beautiful island, over time.