A group of volunteers in Madagascar is dedicated to preserving their national heritage and environment

It's better to take small steps forward than to stand by and watch the gradual destruction of Madagascar over time
Written (Malagasy) byMiora
Translated (Français) byMiora
Translated (English) byRebecca Cluett
Read this post in Français, Español, Malagasy
Original posted 2 April 2025 Translation posted 1 June 2025
The largest lake in Tarasaotra Park.

The largest lake in Tarasaotra Park. Photo by author, RADIFERA Miora Stéphanie, used with permission.

One day in February, I chanced upon a Facebook post looking for volunteers who wanted to take part in conservation work in the privately run park at Tsarasaotra, also known as “Tsarasaotra Park” or “The Park of the Birds.”

Some of the volunteers who responded to the appeal to clean up Madagascars National Parks.

Some of the volunteers who responded to the appeal. Photo: Manoa Faliarivola, used with permission.

A peaceful haven at the heart of Antananarivo, Madagascar, designated as a RAMSAR site since 2005, the park is a true sanctuary for birds. According to the RAMSAR website and a report on the official website for the Madagascan National Tourist Office in 2024, Tsarasaotra is home to 14 species and subspecies of birds that are indigenous to Madagascar, including the Meller’s duck, an endangered duck species that we were lucky enough to see during our first visit.

A sign indicating the Red-billed teal is one of the bird species that inhabits the park.

The Red-billed teal is one of the bird species that inhabit the park. Photo by author, used with permission.

The Vanofotsy also called the Great Egret, is another bird that can be found at the park.

The Vanofotsy, also called the Great Egret, is another bird that can be found at the park. Photo by author, used with permission.

A lake covered in water hyacinths.

A lake in the park covered in water hyacinths. Photo: Manoa Faliarivola, used with permission.

While organizers were initially doubtful that local residents would be interested in volunteering, the person heading the initiative was pleasantly surprised that the advertisement attracted not just a dozen, but nearly 40 volunteers from a variety of backgrounds: biodiversity researchers, tour guides, photographers, translators, university students, and even children showed an interest and enthusiasm for participating and clearing up the park. The volunteers were very different but united by their desire to preserve the environment and limit the impact of human pollution on the natural world.

These days, around 10 volunteers actively take part in each session: weeding, removing invasive plants, particularly the water hyacinths and vines, and picking up plastic litter.

The team works together to pull up the water hyacinths which cover the lake.

The team works together to pull up the water hyacinths, which cover the lake. Photo: Mira Andrianarisoa, used with permission.

The team charged with clearing up the plastic litter.

The team charged with cleaning plastic litter around the park. Photo: Manoa Faliarivola, used with permission.

Volunteers weeding and pulling up invasive plants that can kill the surrounding trees.

Volunteers weeding and pulling up invasive plants that can kill the surrounding trees. Photo: Manoa Faliarivola, used with permission.

These activities will not be a one-off. Instead, the aim is for this to become a long-term project, which will eventually be put in place at other sites. Through these initiatives, we plan to bring awareness to our fellow residents of the importance of being united, of not waiting to be financed by a large organisation or to unlock funding, and of getting started with whatever resources are available. After all, it's better to take baby steps forward than to simply watch the destruction of Madagascar, our beautiful island, over time.

Creative Commons License
