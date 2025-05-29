From pledges to power: Key takeaways from the 2025 African Union-European Union Ministerial in Brussels

On May 21, 2025, the African Union (AU) and European Union (EU) convened in Brussels for their third ministerial meeting, bringing together representatives from nearly 80 nations to assess progress and shape the roadmap ahead of the 7th AU-EU Summit slated for later this year.

As the two blocs prepare to mark 25 years since their first summit in Cairo in 2000, the stakes have never been higher. While the relationship has long been imbalanced, largely based on a “donor-recipient” relationship, recent dialogues signal a pivot toward shared responsibility, mutual investment, and joint solutions.

With EUR 309 billion in Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in Africa in 2022, the EU has made Africa a strategic priority. Central to this is the Global Gateway Africa-Europe Investment Package, a EUR 150 billion commitment to drive projects across green energy, digital infrastructure, health, education, and beyond.

From vision to implementation

Against this backdrop, the AU-EU partnership rests on four strategic pillars: A prosperous and sustainable future; peace, security, and governance; migration and mobility; and a renewed commitment to multilateralism.

But delivering on these ambitions requires moving from lofty declarations to concrete action, especially in an era defined by climate crisis, youth unemployment, and shifting geopolitical sands.

Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, told Global Voices about the future of the AU-EU relationship, migration, and what co-ownership could look like at an in-person interview at the ministerial meeting:

Co-ownership looks like the Nigerian approach-it’s always been one of partnership not dependency. One where we focus on the common denominators, creating wealth for the mutual benefit of both continents, creating jobs because we have a very youthful population and of course Europe has an ageing population. It’s a no-brainer that we must work together.

Rethinking migration and mobility

As one of the most contentious issues in EU-Africa relations, migration is often politicised in the media and frequently portrayed as a threat rather than an opportunity.

But in Brussels, the ministers signaled a shift, recognising migration, if well-managed, as a catalyst for development for both sending and receiving countries. Tuggar told Global Voices:

Migration agreements that exists, perhaps I will say need to be worked on because it is one area where much more investment is required in the training institutions that will produce enough white-collar and blue-collar workers for Africa and for Europe.

At the core of the migration discussion was a shared commitment to making legal pathways more accessible for students, researchers, apprentices, and skilled workers. Notably, the EU’s flagship Youth Mobility for Africa program aims to boost learning exchanges both within Africa and between Africa and Europe, while positioning Africa itself as a study destination.

Africa’s changing geopolitical landscape

The ministerial, co-chaired by EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas and Angola’s Foreign Minister Tete António, unfolded against the backdrop of intensifying global competition. From China to Russia, Turkey to the Gulf States, Africa today is courted by multiple powers, each offering different terms of engagement.

Still, Europe’s presence is undeniable. More than half of all EU Common Security and Defence Policy missions operate on the African continent, backed by over EUR 1 billion through the European Peace Facility.

At the recent EU–South Africa Summit in Cape Town, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a EUR 4.7 billion investment package, largely focused on the green energy transition within South Africa and the EU.

As both Unions prepare for the 7th AU-EU Summit, this time to be held in Africa, there’s a palpable sense that the nature of the partnership is evolving. Less about aid, more about alignment. Less about charity, more about choices.

In a joint communique, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to “a shared vision for 1.9 billion citizens” and agreed to reconvene in 2027. Whether this partnership can withstand the test of time will hinge on one thing: actions that speak louder than declarations.