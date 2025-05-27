Internet in Mam: Sabq'ech Pérez's commitment to revitalizing the language in Guatemala

Meet the participants in the Catalyst Program for Digital Activism for Mayan Languages ​​of Guatemala! The program, coordinated by Rising Voices, brings together participants from various regions who have projects related to the use, strengthening, revitalization, and/or promotion of an Indigenous language through digital media and tools, and through processes that engage and benefit their communities. Each participant receives a stipend, peer support, and opportunities for dialogue with people from other regions, languages, and worldviews, as well as with participants in the Mayan Languages ​​program from Mexico and Colombia.

Rising Voices (RV): How do you like to introduce yourself?

Saqb'ech Pérez (SP): Soy Saqb’ech Pérez y soy maya mam de K’ojla’ (Cajolá, en español), en Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. Soy Licenciada en Administración Educativa por la Universidad Mariano Gálvez de Guatemala, y actualmente estudio la Maestría en Antropología Social en el Centro Universitario de Occidente de la Universidad de San Carlos de Guatemala.

Saqb'ech Pérez (SP): My name is Saqb'ech Pérez, from the Mayan Mam people in K'ojla (Cajolá in Spanish) in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala. I hold a bachelor's degree in Educational Administration from the Mariano Gálvez University of Guatemala, and I am currently studying for a master's degree in Social Anthropology at the University of San Carlos of Guatemala – Center of the West.

SP: Desde jóven he tenido la oportunidad de ser parte de diferentes colectivos orientados a la defensa del territorio de los pueblos mayas. Este camino contribuyó a mi reconciliación personal con mi identidad y cultura, pues, al ser nombrada por mis padres con un nombre en idioma maya mam (Saqb’ech significa “flor blanca”), desde mi infancia recibí ataques racistas y discriminatorios en diferentes contextos. Después de un largo proceso de resiliencia, reconocí que el problema del racismo y la discriminación cultural no es un problema aislado, y que está relacionado con el desuso de los idiomas mayas. Por eso, encontré un espacio donde aportar a su revitalización a través de las plataformas digitales, compartiendo lo que sé de mi idioma Mam a través de Youtube como Saqbech.com. Hasta el momento, esto me ha permitido compartir con varias personas de todo el mundo, principalmente personas migrantes y grupos de apoyo para la preservación del idioma maya mam, y se ha convertido en una de mis actividades favoritas.

SP: Starting at a young age, I have had the opportunity to be part of various groups dedicated to defending the territory of the Mayan people. This path contributed to my personal reconciliation with my identity and culture. Having been given by my parents a name in the Mayan Mam language (Saqb'ech means “white flower”), I have experienced racist and discriminatory attacks in various contexts since childhood. After a long process of resilience, I recognized that the problem of racism and cultural discrimination is not an isolated issue, but rather it is related to the disuse of Mayan languages. Therefore, I found a space to contribute to its revitalization through digital platforms, sharing what I know of my Mam language through YouTube, such as Saqbech.com. So far, this has allowed me to share it with several people around the world, mainly migrants and support groups for the preservation of the Mayan Mam language, and it has become one of my favorite activities.

RV: What would you like to share with the world about your language and territory?

SP: El pueblo maya mam convive en varios pueblos de distintos departamentos de Guatemala y México, entre los cuales está Tk’ajol a’ (“Hijos del agua”, en mam, nombrado así porque es un lugar con varias fuentes hídricas) registrado como Cajolá en español. Es un pueblo en el que el 95% de su población es mam, aunque con el contexto de la globalización (reflejado en el uso masivo del español o inglés en todos los espacios como escuelas, medios de comunicación, plataformas digitales, etc), el número de hablantes se ha ido reduciendo. Algo que ha caracterizado al pueblo mam es que es uno de los pueblos mayas más antiguos y ha persistido en el tiempo. Con ello ha persistido el idioma y su pureza, pues es un idioma que guarda conexión con los sentimientos, las emociones y la razón. Un ejemplo es la palabra winaq, que significa “gente o persona” que también significa “veinte”, pues el sistema de numeración maya es vigesimal y una persona tiene 20 dedos, contando los de los pies y las manos. Por ello, es importante resaltar que los idiomas mayas son un libro abierto a la conexión con la memoria y sentimientos de nuestros pueblos.

SP: The Mayan Mam people live in several villages in different provinces of Guatemala and Mexico, including Tk'ajol a’ (“Children of the Water” in Mam, named so because it is a place with several water sources), registered as Cajolá in Spanish. It is a village where 95 percent of the population is Mam, although in the context of globalization (reflected in the widespread use of Spanish or English in all areas, such as schools, media, digital platforms, etc.), the number of speakers has been declining. One thing that has distinguished the Mam people is that they are one of the oldest Mayan communities and have endured over time. This has allowed the language and its purity to persist, as it is a language connected to feelings, emotions, and reason. An example is the word “winaq,” which means “people” or “person,” and also means “twenty,” since the Mayan numeral system is vigesimal, and a person has 20 fingers, including those on the toes and hands. Therefore, it is important to emphasize that the Mayan languages ​​are an open book to connecting with the memory and feelings of our peoples.

RV: What dreams do you have for your language in the digital and non-digital world?

SP: Sueño con que exista mayor libertad y menos miedo a usar el idioma maya mam en diferentes espacios, como universidades, campos de fútbol, espacios laborales, y demás. Que las infancias crezcan sin el temor de ser discriminados por hablar su idioma, y que por lo contrario, se sientan plenamente identificados con su cultura y cosmovisión. Con ello, también sueño que el mundo digital deje de ser una herramienta inalcanzable para los pueblos mayas. Que tengamos la posibilidad de gozar de estos recursos sin sentirnos desplazados, desconocidos o extraños, y que se convierta en una ventana de oportunidades para aprender y revitalizar nuestro idioma. En general, sueño con la posibilidad de que el pueblo maya mam pueda acceder sin límites a estas herramientas que, con el paso del tiempo, se vuelven indispensables. He tenido experiencias con personas mam que no logran hacer sus gestiones virtuales por la poca accesibilidad a información, formación y sensibilización sobre estas herramientas.

SP: I dream of greater freedom and less fear in using the Mayan Mam language in different spaces, such as universities, soccer fields, workplaces, and more. I dream that children grow up without the fear of being discriminated against for speaking their language, and that, on the contrary, they feel fully identified with their culture and worldview. I also dream that the digital world will no longer be an unattainable tool for the Mayan people. That we will have the opportunity to enjoy these resources without feeling displaced, unknown, or strange, and that it will become a window of opportunity to learn and revitalize our language. In general, I dream of the possibility that the Mayan Mam people will have unlimited access to these tools, which, over time, become indispensable. I have had experiences with Mam people who are unable to conduct their virtual business due to limited access to information, training, and awareness about these tools.

RV: What is your project about in this Catalyst Program?

SP: A partir de mi experiencia creando contenido educativo para la enseñanza del idioma maya mam en YouTube, he notado que la creación de contenido digital es un tema con bastante auge en la actualidad. Sin embargo, muchos de nosotros no conocemos cómo se usan las diferentes plataformas digitales de difusión. Por eso, busco promover la documentación y divulgación de contenido cultural a través de la realización de una serie de talleres de formación sobre herramientas digitales y creación de contenido con personas jóvenes maya mam de Cajolá, Quetzaltenango, como estrategia para la difusión de los conocimientos de la comunidad mam. Este proceso concluirá con un cine foro en un centro educativo de la comunidad para promover el uso responsable de las plataformas digitales. A través de este proceso espero motivar la creatividad de la población para crear contenido en plataformas digitales con pertinencia cultural, compartiendo al mundo un poco de lo que es el pueblo maya mam.

SP: Based on my experience creating educational content for teaching the Mayan Mam language on YouTube, I have noticed that the creation of digital content is a rapidly growing topic these days. However, many of us are unfamiliar with how to use the various digital platforms. Therefore, I seek to promote the documentation and dissemination of cultural content by conducting a series of training workshops on digital tools and content creation with young Mayan Mam people from Cajolá, Quetzaltenango, as a strategy for disseminating the knowledge of the Mam community. This process will conclude with a film forum at a community educational center to promote the responsible use of digital platforms. Through this process, I hope to motivate the community to create culturally relevant content on digital platforms, sharing a glimpse of the Mayan Mam people with the world.

RV: Why is it important for you to create and navigate processes of using, strengthening, revitalizing, and/or promoting your language through digital media and tools?

SP: Me emociona mucho saber que existen muchos esfuerzos creativos orientados hacia la revitalización de los idiomas mayas, nos da la esperanza de que nuestros idiomas perdurarán en el tiempo y que la tecnología ampliará su alcance de forma pertinente a nuestros contextos.

SP: I'm thrilled to know that there are so many creative efforts geared toward revitalizing Mayan languages. It gives us hope that our languages ​​will endure over time and that technology will expand their reach in ways that are relevant to our contexts.

RV: What would you say excites you about sharing this process with other Indigenous language speakers in Guatemala?

SP: Me emociona aprender de cada compañera y compañero de este proceso. Construir redes colaborativas nos inspira a seguir trabajando con un mismo objetivo y seguirle dando vida a nuestra identidad, cultura e idiomas mayas. Cada propuesta y esfuerzo se convierte en una ventana de oportunidad para el aprendizaje, difusión y mantenimiento de los idiomas mayas.

SP: I'm excited to learn from each of my colleagues in this process. Building collaborative networks inspires us to continue working toward a shared goal and to continue bringing our Mayan identity, culture, and languages ​​to life. Every proposal and effort becomes a window of opportunity for the learning, dissemination, and preservation of the Mayan languages.

RV: What would you like to say to other Maya Mam speakers about continuing to speak and strengthen their language?

SP: Un saludo cordial a nuestra gente maya mam que se encuentra en distintas partes de nuestra madre Tierra, que el Creador y Formador les de buena y útil existencia a cada uno. Hoy, aprovecho el espacio para hacerles la invitación a que trabajemos juntos por impulsar nuestro idioma maya mam, para que no se olvide pues tiene fuerza, carga consigo conocimientos plenos, y es un regalo heredado por nuestros primeros abuelos y abuelas. Hablemos con los niños, los jóvenes y adultos, no sintamos vergüenza, enaltezcamos nuestra identidad maya mam.

Jun q'ob'eb'il te junjun qxjalil ati twitz junjun Tnom twitz Qtxu Tx'otx’, axwit qajawil tzaj q'onte jun b'an chwinqlal te junjun kyeye. Te anb'il ja'lin in xi nq'one jun txokb'il te junjun kyeye tu'n qaq'unan junx tu'n tok tipumal qyo Mam, tumix tz'ik'a tna'la qun aju lu nim tipumal, iqin tb'anil nab'il tu'n, ex jun oyaj q'onkj qe kyun qchman oxtxi xjal. Qo yolin kyuk'il k'wal, kyuk'il ku'xin, ex kyuk'il tij xjal toj qyol, min qoqe tx'ixwi, qnimjsaktz qoklen Mam.