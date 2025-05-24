Kendo 101: A beginner’s guide to Japanese sword fighting

Kendo (剣道), often referred to as “the way of the sword,” is a modern Japanese martial art that has captured the hearts of countless people around the world. This guide offers a concise introduction to kendo, its history, equipment, rules, and the spirit behind the practice.

Kendo is descended from samurai swordsmanship techniques. Unlike fencing or other sword-based sports, kendo emphasizes not only physical ability but also mental strength, courtesy, and self-discipline.

Kendo practitioners are called kendoka. They wear protective armor and use a bamboo sword called a “shinai” (竹刀) to engage in controlled sparring matches.

A brief history of kendo

Kendo’s roots can be traced back to the feudal era of Japan, the Edo era (1603–1868) — a period characterized by stability, urbanization, and economic growth — when samurai warriors were trained in various sword techniques (kenjutsu, 剣術). During this period, dojos (道場, sword fighting schools) formalized their curriculum and taught students strict discipline and manners alongside physical skills.

After the Meiji Restoration in 1868, Japan began to modernize, and the use of real swords in dojos declined. To preserve the samurai’s spirit and swordsmanship, practitioners developed safer ways to train, such as using bamboo swords and protective armor. This gave birth to modern kendo, which was further standardized and institutionalized in the early 20th century.

Today, kendo continues to honor its samurai heritage while embracing its modern sportsmanship and education.

The equipment: Shinai and bogu

Kendo practitioners use specific pieces of equipment designed to ensure safety during practices and matches.

Shinai: A Shinai is a lightweight sword made of four bamboo slats bound together. The word Shinai comes from the Japanese verb “shinau” (撓う), which means pliant or easily bent in English. Compared to wooden swords, its texture is more flexible and allows for safe strikes. The design of Shinai is based on a “katana” (Japanese sword), which is characterized by a curved, single-edged blade. The side with an attached string is called the mine (峰, top), the opposite side is “yaiba” (刃, blade), the edge of the sword.

Bogu (防具): A set of protective armor worn by kendoka. Featured to the right, it includes several parts:

Men (面): Helmet with a metal grill to protect the face and padded sides for the head and throat.

Do (胴): A torso protector made of bamboo or synthetic materials.

Kote (小手): Thickly padded gloves to protect the hands and wrists.

Tare (垂れ): a set of groin and leg protectors that also displays the practitioner's name.

The rules of kendo

Kendo matches are fought between two competitors who try to score points by striking specific areas of their opponent’s armor with proper form, timing, and spirit.

The valid areas are: “men” (head), “do” (sides of torso), “kote” (wrists), and “tsuki” (突き, throat thrust).

Points are awarded only when the strike is delivered with correct posture, accuracy, and accompanied by a spirited shout called “kiai” (気合), which is a vocal representation of a state when the kendoka’s entire body is filled with energy and the spirit stays focused in the very moment.

Matches are typically five minutes long, and the first to score two points wins. Below is a short video explaining the rules of Kendo:

The spirit of kendo: Beyond physical combat

Kendo is often described as more than a sport — it is a way of life. Central to kendo is the concept of “reigi” (礼儀, etiquette) and “Shin-Gi-Tai” (心技体, mind, technique, and body harmony). Kendo practitioners must learn how to control their emotions, remain calm under pressure, and cultivate humility and respect for others.

The idea of “ippon” (一本), scoring a single perfect strike, symbolizes the importance of perfection in both material techniques and personal character. Kendo teaches patience, persistence, and continuous self-improvement.

For those who are new to kendo, the first lessons will focus on learning how to hold the shinai, basic footwork, and fundamental strikes. Training usually begins with practising “kihon”(基本, basic techniques), followed by “kata”(型, pre-arranged or patternized forms), and gradually progressing to sparring, which emphasises the precision of the mind, the body, and the sword during a strike.

Beginners will also learn the customs of the dojo, such as bowing and wearing proper attire, which are integral to the kendo experience. The physical demands can be intense, but practitioners often find that the mental growth and camaraderie are equally rewarding.

Kendo’s Role in Modern Society

While kendo preserves traditional values, it also adapts to modern life. Many schools in Japan include kendo in their physical education programs. Around the world, kendo clubs offer a welcoming community for people of all ages and backgrounds.

The sport promotes health, character building, and international friendship. Competitions at local, national, and international levels allow practitioners to compete and engage in cultural exchange.

The All Japan Kendo Federation emphasises that it is much more than a sword-fighting sport; it is a path toward self-improvement and cultural appreciation that allows practitioners “to discipline the human character through the application of the principles of the Katana (sword).” Whether participants seek physical exercise, mental discipline, or a deeper understanding of Japanese tradition, kendo offers all of these in one dynamic practice.