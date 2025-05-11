The Serbian Patriarch calls for a ‘Greater Serbia’ with Putin’s blessing

This story was originally published by Sbunker as part of the regional initiative Western Balkans Anti-Disinformation Hub. An edited version is republished by Global Voices with permission.

The Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Porfirije, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, voiced politically charged and destabilizing rhetoric concerning the Western Balkans region during his visit to Moscow on April 23, 2025.

The meeting was attended by the head of Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kiril of Moscow, as well as metropolitans of the Serbian Orthodox Church Irinej and Antonije.

In addition to using the historically contested term for Kosovo — “Kosovo and Metohija,” an official designation from the time Kosovo was province of Serbia — which immediately provoked reactions in Pristina, the Serbian patriarch proposed a geopolitical repositioning of Serbia alongside Russia. This repositioning included Kosovo, Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro, forming a joint entity around the concept of the “Serbian World” — the new version of the concept “Greater Serbia,” which, according to him, is close to the “Russian World.” He said:

Our position regarding Kosovo, Republika Srpska and Montenegro, I believe and feel that it also depends on the position of the Russian state, the Russian Federation on a global level. My wish, and the wish of the majority in our Church, is that in the future, if there is a new geopolitical regrouping, we will be close to that Russian environment.

Metropolitan Irinej also joined the conversation, adding “…in the Russian World,” which Porfirije confirmed.

According to the transcript of the meeting, Patriarch Porfirije described these territories as integral parts of Serbian identity that must be reunited supposedly in the name of spiritual and national unity, under the auspices of the new geopolitical world order dominated by Russia.

During his conversation with Putin, Porfirije, who had previously visited Kosovo, not only sought support for Serbia, but also advanced a clear revisionist and expansionist agenda reminiscent of the rhetoric of the 1990s.

This was welcomed by Putin, who emphasized that Russia has always supported Serbia’s stance on Kosovo, describing the ties with the Serbian Orthodox Church as a strong spiritual and historical bridge between the two nations. Putin expressed gratitude to Porfirije for his role in defending traditional values.

This proposal reflects Russia’s long-standing strategy in the Balkans, as noted in a 2023 report by the Council on Foreign Relations, in which Moscow supports Slavic and Orthodox allies such as Serbia to challenge the EU and NATO. Putin seeks to implement this by exploiting regional instability, fueling false narratives about Kosovo’s independence, and taking advantage of the fragile situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Reactions in Kosovo

Politicians, civil society organizations, and political analysts in Kosovo considered the patriarch’s statements an attempt to revive Belgrade’s old colonialist narratives. According to reports from Kosovo, which received wide media coverage, this rhetoric undermines efforts for dialogue and peace in the region and comes at a time of heightened tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, further contributing to polarization.

Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti responded to the statements in a post on X, calling them dangerous attempts to use religion in service of nationalist and geopolitical projects. Kurti wrote:

This is not religious diplomacy, it's a strategic partnership of authoritarian regimes, placing the region at serious risk. Kosova, however, stands firm in its democratic principles and aspirations and unequivocally rejects revisionist agendas driven by authoritarian powers.

Possible consequences

The Serbian Patriarch’s meeting with Putin and the support he received from the Russian leader reaffirm the close ties between the Serbian Orthodox Church and the Kremlin, positioning the church as a political actor with hegemonic and anti-Western aspirations. At the same time, the meeting highlights the challenges Kosovo continues to face on the international stage regarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Such statements also undermine efforts toward reconciliation and trust-building in the region, which remain fragile especially when influential religious and political actors reinforce narratives that deny the political and legal realities of Kosovo and other states in the region.

The narrative of the “Serbian World,” is also tied to the policies of the former regime of Slobodan Milošević and the bloody wars of the 1990s, a discourse that runs counter to any notion of regional reconciliation.

At a time when the Balkans needs peace, cooperation, and European integration, such statements from religious and political leaders risk pushing the Western Balkans into a new spiral of conflict and isolation.

The region requires a coordinated political and diplomatic response, with the support of Western democracies, to safeguard the sovereignty of Balkan states from dangerous ideologies that use religion as a tool for political domination.