Understanding Nigeria’s increasing heat levels

By Oluwajomiloju Tooki, Afiyinfoluwa Akinmade and Oluwatosin Lawrence

In mid-April of this year, northern Nigeria experienced a historic heatwave that caused several regions to exceed temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) and even reached as high as 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in some cities.

Nigerian citizens, medical practitioners, and environmental scientists are now widely concerned about extreme heat conditions and how they could impact the public. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) issued warning statements to safeguard people from heat-related risks and suggested the public look for ways to stay cool and regulate their body temperatures.

The high temperatures were beyond normal seasonal variations and could indicate a dangerous new normal if the phenomenon continues. Temperature levels in Nigeria have been consistently increasing annually, and the situation has been worsening over the past few decades. The increase can be attributed to human-induced climate change, largely driven by greed, wealth accumulation, and globalization. Amongst these many human drivers of climate change, the biggest contributors are fossil fuels- coal, oil, and gas, as they account for over 90 percent of all carbon dioxide emissions.

Deforestation, namely “the clearing or thinning of forests by humans,” is also a factor. Due to the massive boom in the rate of global industrialization, there is an increased need for natural resources such as bauxite, timber, charcoal, rubber, and many others, leading manufacturers to clear out entire fields and forests with reckless abandon.

According to the United Nations, Nigeria has the highest deforestation rate in the world, with an estimated 3.7 percent of its forest lost every year. In 2020 alone, during the COVID-19 pandemic and global lockdowns, it was reported that a total of 97.8 kilohectares of natural forest were lost to deforestation, equating to about 59.5 metric tons of CO2 emissions. The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) reported that a whopping 96 percent of the country's original rainforests have been lost as a result of deforestation.

As Africa’s largest oil-producing country and the 14th largest globally, the issues of industrial surface emissions and fossil fuel combustion are also a concern in Nigeria. In 2018 alone, an estimated 7.4 billion cubic feet of gas was flared in Nigeria, ranking it as the world’s seventh largest gas flare. Nigeria’s CO2 emissions for 2022 was pegged at 122,750,410 tons. Although representing a 0.35 percent decrease when compared to the previous year, the figures are still astronomical, especially when compared to those of other countries in the region. This stark difference is due to Nigeria's heavy dependence on gas and petrol.

While many countries have made headway in transitioning to green energy sources that release less emissions, Nigeria has barely scratched the surface, with most machines and engines still being reliant on dirty energy sources. In 2022, about 40 percent of Nigerian households used gas generators to meet their energy requirements, and a total of USD 14 billion was spent on fuel. Greenhouse gas emissions can lead to ozone depletion and global warming, but they also worsen air quality and can cause negative health impacts for exposed communities.

Climate Knowledge Portal believes that at the current global emission rate, temperatures would have increased by 2.9 degrees Celsius to as much as 5.7 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. Under this scenario, heatwaves like that in Nigeria in April will become increasingly common and far more dangerous.

Extreme heat can have negative health effects on human bodies beyond mere discomfort. People staying in places with high temperatures can face dehydration and heat exhaustion, and this combination potentially leads to heatstroke, which can be deadly for children and seniors, as well as people who have health problems. Medical teams reported seeing a serious increase in patient numbers affected by heat-related illnesses during Nigeria's heatwave, with one lady even losing her pregnancy as a result. To combat this, they began advocating for water hydration and sun protection practices. Healthcare services suffer from increased pressure because chronic health conditions, along with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, become more acute during the hot Nigerian summer months.

Several safety guidelines developed by experts offered methods to reduce the impact of the heatwaves. Getting sufficient hydration, staying indoors during daylight hours, wearing light and breathable clothing, and using a fan and cold showers can help regulate body temperature. Vulnerable groups, such as people with medical conditions or unhoused populations, are often at greater risk.

Environmental activists and scientists are sounding the alarm and calling for immediate, sustainable environmental policies in Nigeria. The high temperatures seen earlier in the year were almost close to the record-high of 46.5 degrees Celsius that was recorded in Yola back in 2004. The lack of prompt, decisive action from all sectors, including governments, environmental organizations, and individual citizens, will allow extreme heat waves to continue, endangering many more individuals.