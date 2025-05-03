‘Every silenced voice matters’: Defending press freedom in Myanmar

Exile Hub is one of Global Voices’ partners in Southeast Asia, emerging in response to the 2021 coup in Myanmar, focusing on empowering journalists and human rights defenders. They released a statement on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day 2025, an edited version of which has been published here.

Press freedom is a fundamental human right that is essential for a free, peaceful, and just society. However, journalists in Myanmar continue to be targeted by organizations that show no regard for freedom, peace, or justice. They have long been subjected to hostility, repression, and persecution across generations.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Myanmar ranks among the world’s worst jailers of journalists, alongside China and Israel. According to the data in 2024, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has placed Myanmar at rank 171 in its Press Freedom Index and identified it as one of the most dangerous countries for journalists.

The number of journalists in Myanmar who have lost their lives, been imprisoned, had their homes destroyed, or were forced into exile for peacefully advocating for press freedom is growing. Amid unexpected losses and immense challenges, many journalists continue to stand firm for justice and democracy amidst the complexities of Myanmar's political crisis. Their voices remain one of the most powerful tools they have.

Lynn Htett, Co-founder & Program Director of Towards Media shared his thoughts:

Independent media is one of the few weapons we have left. Through podcasts, newsletters, and online storytelling, we try to keep the truth alive when the regime attempts to bury it. Since the coup in Myanmar, we’ve seen how truth itself has become a threat to authoritarian power. In these dark times, journalism is not just a profession: it is a lifeline, a shield, a weapon, and a form of resistance. World Press Freedom Day is a reminder that fighting for democracy includes fighting for the freedom to write, speak, and question.

Said Esther, a journalist in exile

On Press Freedom Day, as a journalist, I want to express that I have always dreamed of a society where there is freedom of expression. I will always advocate for press freedom, as it is a fundamental human right. Without this right, people face oppression from dictators and those in power. Unfortunately, I must say with deep regret that the current situation in Myanmar, where the military has taken control and conflict rages on, represents the worst possible conditions for press freedom.

Ma Kay Zue, an editor of Laywaddy FM added:

As journalists in Myanmar, we have not had freedom of the press for decades. Now, we can say that we are returning to our darkest moment. In Myanmar, which is in the midst of war, political turmoil, and natural disasters, the lack of press freedom is seriously harming the public. In fact, struggles for press freedom continue around the world. Amidst increasingly severe global crises and conflicts, freedom of the press is more important than ever. I hope for the swift release of my fellow journalists who are unjustly imprisoned in Myanmar’s prisons.

Since 2021, Exile Hub has been providing safe havens, emergency funds, relevant fellowships, and grant opportunities to help journalists and media professionals continue their work safely and independently. We also support their needs through essential training and resources—including digital security, mental health and psychosocial support, and professional development programs.

Ma Zee from Exile Hub remarked:

On World Press Freedom Day, May 3rd, we want to pay heartfelt tribute to all media outlets, journalists, and news sources around the world who are courageously fighting for the right to speak and publish freely — often at great personal cost. Every silenced voice matters. We stand in solidarity with each journalist who is fearlessly pursuing the truth that the public needs to hear.

Even in the face of ongoing oppression, the unwavering dedication of media professionals, citizen journalists, and news sources who value press freedom is deeply respected by Exile Hub. Despite the challenges, barriers, and dangers, they continue to push forward with immense courage and commitment to free expression and independent journalism.