Gains and gaps in gender equality in North Macedonia

According to the latest report (2024) by the World Economic Forum (WEF), North Macedonia ranks 58th out of 146 countries in the Global Gender Gap Index. This ranking represents a relatively satisfactory achievement, particularly considering that the country has advanced 15 places compared to the previous year. The Global Gender Gap Index assesses the annual status and progress in achieving gender equality through four core indicators: economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, and political empowerment.

While North Macedonia’s ranking on the Global Gender Gap Index is relatively positive, significant disparities emerge among the individual indicators analyzed by the WEF. The country ranks 1st in educational attainment, but it falls to 134th place in health and survival, indicating a profound gap in women’s health outcomes. Furthermore, while political empowerment in North Macedonia has seen some success, with the country ranking 45th in this area, economic participation and opportunity remain a major challenge. North Macedonia holds the 101st position in this key indicator, signaling persistent gender inequalities in the economic sphere.

Despite this relatively favorable ranking, the true situation of gender equality in North Macedonia is more complex when viewed through the lens of daily realities faced by women. The current state of Macedonian society, with its patriarchal and authoritarian power structures, the rise of right-wing and traditionalist political parties and movements, and a high level of violence against women, undermines the positive outcomes reflected in the WEF report. The increasing number of femicides and misogynistic narratives promoted by certain institutions and powerful individuals highlight the discrepancy between the country’s overall ranking and the lived experiences of women.

While achievements in political empowerment and education are noteworthy, they must not obscure the persistent and systemic issues that women face, such as economic disparities, traditional socio-cultural norms, and gender-based violence. These challenges remain deeply entrenched despite the existence of a legal framework designed to combat gender discrimination. North Macedonia has laws such as the Law on Equal Opportunities of Women and Men (2012), the Law on Prevention and Protection Against Discrimination (2020), and the recently amended Law on Prevention and Protection Against Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence (2025), as well as the Gender Equality Strategy (2022–2027). However, women in the country still struggle to fully exercise their rights, particularly in the economic and social spheres, where gender gaps persist.

Reality check: Gender pay gap and occupational segregation

According to various analyses conducted by civil society organizations (CSOs), the gender pay gap in North Macedonia is estimated to be between 7.5 and 15 percent — a more accurate figure is difficult to calculate as the Statistical Office of the Republic of North Macedonia does not regularly publish this data. However, when factors such as education level or occupation type are taken into account, the wage gaps between men and women can increase up to 28 percent, which disadvantages women. Furthermore, statistical data and a 2022 UN Women analysis indicate that women are often employed in lower-paid sectors, such as textile production.

Occupational segregation is another significant issue in the labor market. Women and men tend to be concentrated in specific sectors, with women dominating the financial, education, and healthcare sectors, while the majority of employees in mining, construction, and transport are men. Men are also more heavily represented in agriculture (as paid employment), trade, electricity and water supply, and hospitality. Additionally, men occupy a higher proportion of high managerial positions and highly qualified professions, maintaining the “glass ceiling effect” that limits the career advancement of many women in North Macedonia.

Despite some progress over the past decade, women continue to face significant barriers to accessing economic resources; this limits their ability to start businesses and develop female entrepreneurship. The majority of financial institutions require collateral for loans, a practice that disproportionately affects women. According to a 2023 report by the Agency for Real Estate Cadastre, women own only 26.36 percent of property in North Macedonia, despite inheritance laws that aim to ensure gender equality in inheritance. This economic disparity is reflected in the number of women entrepreneurs. In 2021, only 19 percent of employers in North Macedonia were women, while 78 percent of self-employed individuals were men, and only 22 percent were women. These World Bank figures reflect the persistent gender gap in economic participation and opportunity.

Unpaid domestic work and gender roles

The traditional division of labor in North Macedonia also has a significant impact on women’s participation in the labor market. Women are expected to bear the primary responsibility for household duties and caregiving for close family members, while men are often seen as the primary breadwinners and providers. A report by the State Statistical Office and UN Women notes:

The percentage of women who engage in unpaid domestic work is seven times higher than that of men, with a difference of 60.7 percent. As a result, women have less time for sports, cultural activities, leisure, and volunteer or charitable work. This disproportionate burden of unpaid domestic labor is one of the key reasons for women’s lower participation in the labor market and contributes to their economic inactivity.

Moreover, women’s career advancement is often hindered by societal expectations and the pressure to take on more responsibilities at home. Everyday experiences, also backed up by data, indicate that women, on average, spend three times more time on household duties than men. This traditional division of roles restricts women’s opportunities in education and career development, reducing their access to resources and economic prospects. This issue is especially pronounced among rural women, who face additional barriers to accessing education, healthcare, and employment opportunities.

Gender-based violence: A persistent challenge

Violence against women is another major issue in North Macedonia, with profound consequences for gender equality. Studies indicate that between a third and nearly half (45 percent) of women in the country have experienced some form of violence during their lifetime. Moreover, recent analysis by UNDP indicates that 61 percent of women in North Macedonia have experienced online harassment.

Femicide, the most extreme form of gender-based violence, remains a persistent and tragic reality. Between 2017 and 2020, 26 women were killed, according to data from the State Statistical Office, with 22 of these murders (84 percent) that can be classified as femicides. In the past couple of years, at least four more cases of femicide have garnered media attention because of the brutal nature of the crimes. Despite the attention these cases receive, there has been no significant progress in systematically addressing femicide.

Obstetric violence and newborn deaths in maternity hospitals across the country have also come under public scrutiny, highlighting further forms of violence that disproportionately affect women. These issues not only endanger the health and well-being of women but also undermine efforts to achieve basic women's rights.

Political empowerment and education: A mixed picture

While women in North Macedonia are increasingly represented in political and educational spheres, their actual influence in these areas remains limited. Women currently hold 35–39 percent of the seats in the national assembly and municipal councils, a result of the quota system that requires 40 percent women candidates on party lists. In 2024, a female president was elected. However, women’s representation in executive roles remains low. The current government includes only three women ministers out of 18, representing around 17 percent of executive positions, and there are only two women mayors out of 81 municipalities. Although women may hold positions in government, the actual power they possess to influence policy and decision-making is limited by institutional barriers, social norms, and unequal power dynamics within political and party structures.

In education, women show high enrollment and completion rates in primary and secondary education. Yet, gender stereotypes continue to shape career choices, with girls often directed toward the humanities and social sciences, while boys dominate technical fields. Although women make up a larger percentage of students enrolled in higher education, their educational achievements do not translate into greater economic or professional opportunities. Despite higher educational attainment, women are still less represented in the labor market and face obstacles such as lower wages and fewer managerial positions compared to their male counterparts.

A complex picture of gender equality

While official analyses, such as the WEF Global Gender Gap Index, suggest that North Macedonia is making progress in certain areas of gender equality, a deeper examination reveals a more nuanced and complex situation. The country’s relatively positive ranking in education and political empowerment does not fully reflect the realities faced by women in the labor market, in their homes, or in the face of ongoing gender-based violence. Achieving true gender equality in North Macedonia will require addressing the systemic barriers that women face, moving beyond statistical data to consider the lived experiences of women and the deep-rooted cultural and structural factors that perpetuate inequality.