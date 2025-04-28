Breaking down anti-Roma prejudice through poetry in Bosnia and Herzegovina

This article by Amina Sejfić was originally published on March 21, 2025, on Balkan Diskurs, a project of the Post-Conflict Research Center (PCRC). An edited version has been republished by Global Voices under a partnership agreement.

The Roma are the largest minority group in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) and are commonly exposed to prejudice, discrimination, and exclusion. Almir Agić, a 22-year-old Roma man from Ilijaš, near Sarajevo, fights prejudice with poetry and art, giving a voice to those who are invisible in society.

In his poetry collection “Kaktus u polju orhideja” (“The Cactus in the Orchid Field”), he depicts the internal struggle between his emotions and society’s expectations, emphasizing how individuals must often adapt to pre-existing norms.

Agić explains that the cactus in his poetry symbolizes himself, as someone who, growing up surrounded by challenges, learned to protect himself and survive despite all odds. The orchid represents her — someone who comes from a different, gentler world, but is still surrounded by unwritten rules that forbid deviations.

“Through this symbolism, I wanted to show how difficult it is to fight for love, acceptance, and the right to happiness when you don’t fit in with the expectations of the community,” Agić said.

He explains that poetry has the power to reach people in a way that arguments and statistics often cannot. Through verse, reality is presented not as a mere statistic but as an emotion that cannot be ignored.

“I believe that art, especially poetry, is a powerful tool in the fight against prejudice because it allows people to see the world through our eyes for a moment. If even one person, after reading my collection, starts to think differently, feels empathy, or reconsiders their views, then this poetry has already altered reality,” Agić added.

His poetry is not only a personal story; it is also a broader message about the position of Roma in society. Agić asserted:

Nevjerovatno je važno da mi sami pričamo svoje priče. Toliko dugo su drugi pričali o nama, umjesto nas. Kada mladi Romi dobiju priliku da govore, ne samo da razbijaju predrasude, već i grade samopouzdanje, otvaraju vrata novim generacijama i pokazuju da imamo pravo na vlastiti glas.

It’s incredibly important that we tell our own stories. For so long, others have been talking about us, for us. When young Roma get the chance to speak, they not only break down prejudices but also build self-confidence, open doors to new generations, and show that we have the right to our own voice.

He considers every story told a small step towards a society in which Roma are not just a topic of discussion but active participants in creating narratives about themselves.

According to a 2022 survey conducted by the Romani Early Years Network, many Roma children in BiH do not have access to quality services such as libraries, preschool education, and sports centers. The report states that due to communication barriers, limited access to education, and poverty, Roma children are often placed in schools for children with learning disabilities, contributing to further segregation and discrimination.

Discrimination, as Agić explains, is not always obvious but often appears in subtle forms, “through unspoken expectations, closed doors, and limited opportunities.”

Although there have been positive developments toward integrating Roma into BiH society, progress remains slow and insufficient. According to numerous studies, the most common obstacles for Roma in the country are in the realms of education, employment, and political representation. This is reflected in the continued failure to implement the Sejdić-Finci verdict, issued by the European Court of Human Rights 16 years ago.

In 2009 the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Bosnia and Herzegovina’s constitution violated the European Convention on Human Rights because it barred individuals not belonging to the country’s three “constituent peoples” (Bosniaks, Croats, and Serbs) from running for the presidency and the upper house of parliament. The plaintiffs were two BiH citizens of Roma (Dervo Sejdić) and Jewish (Jakob Finci) ethnicity, who were declared ineligible to run for office solely because of their origin. The court found this discriminatory in conjunction with the right to free elections. In 2011 BiH parliament started the process of constitutional reform to comply with the verdict and change these provisions, stemming from the Dayton Agreement (1995), but no reforms had been implemented so far.

The introduction of the Roma language as an elementary school elective in Tuzla Canton is one positive example of progress towards the integration of Roma into society. This initiative, the first of its kind in BiH, aims to create an inclusive and non-discriminatory educational environment as well as preserve the cultural identity of Roma. Agić said:

Napredak postoji, ali je spor i nedovoljan. Vidimo više Roma u obrazovanju, kulturi, aktivizmu, ali prepreke su i dalje ogromne. Diskriminacija nije uvijek vidljiva na prvi pogled. Ipak, svaka priča poput moje, svaka uspješna priča nekog mladog Roma, otvara put drugima. Vjerujem da su promjene moguće, ali za njih su potrebni i sistemska podrška i hrabrost pojedinaca da se bore za svoje mjesto u društvu.

There is progress, but it is slow and insufficient. We see more Roma involved in education, culture, and activism, but the obstacles are still enormous. Discrimination is not always visible at first glance. However, every story like mine, every success story of a young Roma, paves the way for others. I believe that changes are possible, but they also require systemic support and the courage of individuals to fight for their place in society.

The poetry collection “The Cactus in the Orchid Field,” Agić’s debut publication, contains 63 poems that intertwine the themes of love, poverty, discrimination, and injustice. It was published by the public Cultural and Sports Center and Radio Ilijaš, and was promoted in January of this year as part of the Winter in Ilijaš program.

In addition to trying his hand at poetry, Agić has been an ambassador for freedom of expression since 2024 as an active columnist for Newipe, an online portal covering topics from and related to the Roma community.

Agić has ambitious plans for the future, which he hopes will be as intense, emotional, and powerful as “The Cactus in an Orchid Field,” if not more so. He adds that every story he writes bears a part of him in it, and with no shortage of inspiration, he hopes it will not go unnoticed.