‘We are not just imagining power; we are claiming it’: Women at the forefront of change in the Horn of Africa

By Clarisse Sih and Bibbi Abruzzini

For over 30 years, women in the Horn of Africa have fought tirelessly against violence, discrimination, and systemic oppression. One of the leading voices in this struggle is Hala Al-Karib, a Sudanese activist and the regional director of the Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA).

At the heart of her work is a profound belief: “We are not just imagining power. We are claiming it.”

As part of the Forus March With Us campaign, Al-Karib shares her insights on the state of women’s rights, the barriers they face, and the unstoppable force of grassroots feminist movements shaping the future.

A life shaped by struggle and resistance

Growing up in Sudan, Al-Karib witnessed firsthand the deep inequalities and ethnic divisions that fueled systemic oppression. Her activism began early, inspired by the resilience of the women around her:

I learned early on that oppression exists in many forms — against women, against marginalized communities, against those who challenge power. And I also learned that to survive, we must resist.

From South Sudan to Canada, from Egypt to Uganda, Al-Karib’s journey has given her a global perspective on the interconnectedness of struggles.

“Audre Lorde said, ‘There is no hierarchy in oppression.’ My activism is rooted in this belief. Whether it’s gender-based violence, ethnic discrimination, or economic marginalization, our fights are linked,” she says in an interview with Clarisse Sih from the civil society network Forus.

Women’s rights in crisis: A war on progress

The Horn of Africa is facing one of its most difficult periods for women’s rights. The war in Sudan has reversed years of progress, leaving women vulnerable to unprecedented levels of violence and exploitation.

“Despite their leading role in overthrowing a dictatorship, Sudanese women are now facing a brutal backlash. The level of sexual violence, repression, and femicide is horrifying,” Al-Karib explains.

Similarly, in Ethiopia, the aftermath of the conflict in Tigray has left thousands of women survivors of war-related sexual violence struggling for justice.

“Wars disintegrate women’s movements. We build and rebuild, only to see our efforts shattered. But despite this, women keep pushing back, finding new ways to fight.”

Across the region, from Somalia to Uganda, women continue to battle forced marriages, child labor, and a lack of social protections.

“The world must understand that gender justice is not separate from peace and security — it is at the core of it,” Al-Karib stresses.

Why community-driven advocacy is the future

For Hala and the Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA), the fight for gender justice must begin at the grassroots level.

“Real change does not happen only at the top. It happens in student unions, in cooperatives of street vendors, in women-led local governance structures. This is where power is truly reimagined.”

SIHA works with over 200 grassroots organizations, empowering women across the Horn of Africa to take leadership roles in justice, economic rights, and social protections.

Al-Karib warns against the depoliticization of feminist movements and the danger of international organizations dictating priorities instead of listening to local women.

“We cannot be subcontractors in our own fight. We own our realities, and we must define the solutions.”

The call to action: Finding each other and fighting back

When asked what keeps her going despite the setbacks, Al-Karib’s answer is clear: sisterhood.

“What keeps me going is the power of women. Despite everything, we find ways to support each other, to organize, to rebuild. That’s our greatest strength.”

To young feminists who feel overwhelmed by the systemic barriers, she has one simple message: “Find each other. That is how movements are built. That is how we win.”

Hala Al-Karib’s words remind us: gender justice is not a privilege — it is a fight, a responsibility, and a movement that belongs to us all.

This article is part of the #MarchWithUs campaign — stories from gender justice activists from across the globe. Listen to the podcast episode featuring Hala Al-Karib here.