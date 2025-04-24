From Uganda to Sri Lanka: The fight for LGBTQ+ equality and freedom

By Clarisse Sih and Bibbi Abruzzini

When voices rise against oppression, the world listens, and change begins. This year’s March With Us campaign shares the remarkable story of Frank Mugisha, a Ugandan LGBTQ+ advocate, and Rosanna Flamer-Caldera, who is fighting for human dignity in Sri Lanka and whose courage and perseverance light the way toward justice and acceptance for all.

From silence to strength

Across Africa, 31 countries still criminalize homosexuality, with penalties ranging from imprisonment to death. These laws, often rooted in colonial-era statutes, continue to endanger and oppress millions of LGBTQ+ individuals across the continent.

Despite these challenges, advocacy groups like Sexual Minorities Uganda (SMUG) have been instrumental in rallying international solidarity and raising awareness about the plight of LGBTQ+ communities in Africa.

“My journey began at home, refusing to stay silent about my sexuality,” Frank Mugisha, a Ugandan LGBTQ+ advocate and the executive director of SMUG, recalls in an interview with Bibbi Abruzzini and Clarisse Sih of the Forus network. “I wanted to give people a space to be who they truly are,” he explains, reflecting on his early efforts to provide relief, resources, and hope.

Founded in 2004, SMUG became a lifeline for the LGBTQ+ community in Uganda, even as they faced persecution. “Our visibility became our shield and our strength,” Mugisha says, recounting efforts like the 2007 “Let Us Live in Peace” campaign. The campaign, where participants wore masks to symbolize anonymity and humanity, sought to ignite empathy, but was met with violent backlash.

This was when we realized the importance of staying visible. We needed to show the world who we are and what we endure.

The journey has not been without tremendous challenges. The 2023 Anti-Homosexuality Act, described by Frank as a law that “enshrines hate and discrimination,” has deeply affected the LGBTQ+ community across Uganda. “We’ve documented over 1,060 violations within nine months,” he shares, detailing cases of eviction, violence, and even suicide.

Yet, Frank’s commitment and the need to create new forms of partnerships fuel his fight. In the face of death threats and intimidation, of lost jobs and lost friends, and as one of the few openly gay people in Uganda, Frank Mugisha has never backed down from fighting for LGBTQ+ rights. His work has earned him a place on the 2024 Time 100 list, the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award, and a Nobel Peace Prize nomination. “We’ve seen global solidarity — from media to international governments — and that has been our lifeline. Every voice raised is a step toward justice.”

Frank’s message extends far beyond Uganda. He calls for a united front against hatred, urging allies everywhere to speak out, sign petitions, and support local organizations:

Homophobia isn’t just an African problem; it’s a global issue. International solidarity is our safety. When you raise your voice, you represent those who can’t.”

Frank’s call for global solidarity finds echoes in activism worldwide. Across continents, individuals like Rosanna Flamer-Caldera are forging their own paths in the fight for equal rights for all.

A journey of activism from Uganda to Sri Lanka

Rosanna Flamer-Caldera’s activism journey began in San Francisco during the late 1970s, a time when she was grappling with her own identity. “Landing in San Francisco was like the universe conspiring for me,” she shares in an interview with Forus. Exposed to the vibrancy and determination of LGBTQ+ communities, fuelled by leaders like Harvey Milk, Rosanna found purpose. “It was life-changing,” she recalls. “San Francisco was a hub for LGBTQIA+ people from all over the world, and it gave me the courage to come out.”

But returning to Sri Lanka in 1990 brought a rude awakening. “I realized it was a criminal offense to be from the LGBTQIA+ community here,” she explains. Despite her fears, Rosanna found support from her parents. “They loved me unconditionally and reminded me that who I loved didn’t matter as long as I did no harm,” she says. This support became the foundation for her resilience.

Rosanna’s determination to make a difference intensified when she discovered the harsh realities of Sri Lanka’s legal system: “The penal code here criminalized consensual same-sex relationships, and I thought, this must change. But first, we had to change mindsets.”

In 2004, Rosanna co-founded EQUAL GROUND, Sri Lanka’s oldest LGBTQIA+ advocacy organization. EQUAL GROUND’s efforts go beyond legal reform, focusing on education and allyship.

Our aim was clear: fight to decriminalize same-sex relationships while challenging societal mindsets. We wanted to create a world where everyone could live without fear or prejudice. We encouraged friends, family, and community leaders to be vocal in their support of LGBTQIA+ rights. Building a network of allies is critical to dismantling hate.

The organization has also achieved significant legal victories. One notable win came in 2021 when Rosanna led a legal battle against discriminatory remarks made by police trainers. “We took the case to the Court of Appeals and won,” she says. “The court’s ruling forced the police to issue guidelines on how to treat LGBTQIA+ individuals and banned inflammatory speeches. It was a huge milestone.”

Another groundbreaking moment was the 2018 CEDAW case, which challenged Sri Lanka’s discriminatory laws. “It took four years to prepare,” Rosanna reveals. “But we filed it, and in 2022, we had a ruling that set a global precedent.” These victories have had a ripple effect, forging a sense of empowerment within the community.

In fact, in a historic 2022 ruling, the United Nations sided with Flamer-Caldera in her case against Sri Lanka’s ban on same-sex intimacy between women, deeming it a human-rights violation. This decision brought LGBTQ+ rights to the forefront of Sri Lankan politics, prompting a lawmaker to introduce a bill to decriminalize homosexuality. While President Ranil Wickremesinghe has stated he won’t oppose the amendment, its constitutionality was challenged in the Supreme Court. Flamer-Caldera’s LGBTQ+ rights organization, EQUAL GROUND, joined others in petitioning to support the bill, and the court ruled in their favor last year, paving the way for the law to advance in Parliament.

Reimagining power and hope for the future

Rosanna envisions a Sri Lanka where LGBTQ+ rights are recognized as human rights. “We’re creating allies and building a network of support across sectors, including tourism,” she explains. “LGBTQIA+ tourism could be an economic game-changer for Sri Lanka, especially during these challenging times.”

Despite global setbacks, such as diminishing international donor support, Rosanna, who was listed among TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People in 2024 and named Freethinker 2024, remains optimistic. “We’ve seen darker times and survived,” she says. “When one group is attacked, it’s only a matter of time before others are targeted. We must unite to stop this dangerous cycle.”

Rosanna also highlighted the role of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) programs for change. “We’ve trained over 50,000 employees in 150 companies,” she said. “These programs are shifting workplace cultures and creating safer spaces for LGBTQIA+ individuals.”

March With Us

Frank Mugisha’s story is a testament to the power of resilience and love in the face of adversity. As we march together, his call to action is clear: “Let’s make this a cross-cutting movement. Stand for LGBTQI rights, women’s rights, and equality everywhere. Together, we can dismantle hatred and build a world where everyone lives authentically.”

Rosanna Flamer-Caldera’s journey embodies this very spirit of global solidarity. From discovering her identity in the vibrant LGBTQ+ community of San Francisco to returning to Sri Lanka and confronting the harsh realities of criminalization, Rosanna’s fight for justice has been relentless and has yielded its fruits across the years. Fueled by the unconditional support of her parents, she became a leading advocate for LGBTQ+ rights in Sri Lanka, proving that change is possible even in the most challenging environments.

This year, they both joined the #MarchWithUs movement, amplifying the call for justice. Let’s march — because freedom belongs to everyone.

This article, written by Clarisse Sih and Bibbi Abruzzini, is part of the #MarchWithUs campaign — a series of stories from gender justice activists from across the globe. Listen to Frank Mugisha’s full podcast episode here as well as Rosanna Flamer-Caldera's.