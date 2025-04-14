Song directed at President Bola Tinubu's son banned in Nigeria

On April 9, Nigeria’s National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) barred radio and television stations in the country from airing a new trending song, “Tell Your Papa,” by rapper Eedris Abdulkareem, citing its “objectionable nature.”

The Afrobeat song, which was released on April 6, has its lyrics in Nigerian Pidgin English and Yoruba and is directed at Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, calling on him to “tell his papa” of the worsening socio-economic conditions in Nigeria and also knocking him for living a luxurious lifestyle at the expense of the state, citing his frequent trips across the country and beyond in private jets.

While addressing youth at a recent event, Seyi Tinubu made remarks about his father being “the greatest president in the history of Nigeria.”

Part of the song’s lyrics responded to Seyi’s remark, saying, “You say your papa na best president, okay after two years, tell me wetin your papa don do?” Which translates to, “You said your father is the best president. Tell me what he has done after two years in office.” The song’s cover art, featured below via Abdulkareem's Instagram, caricatures both the president and his son.

The NBC’s Coordinating Director of Broadcast Monitoring, Susan Obi, issued a memo stating that broadcast stations should “refrain from airing the song to maintain responsible broadcasting standards.”

Despite its ban in traditional media, “Tell Your Papa” continues to trend across social media platforms, with many Nigerians hailing it as a bold reflection of the country’s current realities.

The song’s accompanying music video, which was uploaded on YouTube on April 10, garnered over 70,000 views in less than 24 hours.

Reactions of prominent individuals and organizations

Reacting to NBC’s ban of his song, Abdulkareem, who has a track record of criticizing the government through his music, said, “It’s obvious that in Nigeria, truth and constructive criticism is always deemed a big crime.”

The Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) strongly objected to NBC’s ban. PMAN President, Pretty Okafor, told the punch newspaper, “the song has practically pinched the government somewhere. The song is telling us the truth, and there is nothing wrong with that song.”

Godwin Oyeacholem, a whistleblowing activist and program manager at the African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), told Global Voices that the song “is a forceful music of protest against the deepening hunger, poverty and insecurity of lives and property as a result of Tinubu's pathetic leadership.” She added:

The song is once again a reminder of Eedris Adulkareem's significant contribution to cultural activism. They can ban the song, but they can't ban the message. The ban won't make the song disappear. It will amplify it instead.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), a Nigerian non-governmental organization focused on promoting transparency, accountability, and respect for economic and social rights in Nigeria, issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Federal Government and the NBC to reverse the ban.

BREAKING: The Tinubu administration must immediately reverse the unlawful ban by the National Broadcasting Commission stopping Nigerian radio and TV stations from airing Eedris Abdulkareem’s new single. We’ll see in court if the ban is not reversed within 48 hours. — SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) April 10, 2025

Amnesty International Nigeria described the ban as a “clear violation of freedom of expression.”

Social media users hailed the rapper for his “unwavering advocacy for good governance.”

Eedris Abdulkareem remains a national voice of conscience. His recent song is a powerful reminder of his eloquence, vocal strength, and unwavering advocacy for good governance. Legends don’t retire — they reload. Salute 🫡 — Muhammad Rabiu Muazu (@mrmuazuii) April 11, 2025

A civil society organization, Media Rights Agenda (MRA), stated that the ban was a “clear attempt to stifle artistic expression and silence dissenting voices, both of which are fundamental elements of a democratic society.”

It further criticized the NBC for its “misuse of regulatory authority and powers,” adding that the NBC “has completely confused its role as a supposedly independent media regulatory body with that of a propaganda agency charged with shielding the government from criticism and embarrassment.”

The power of protest songs

In the past, protest songs have served as powerful tools for social and political change, reflecting the struggles of the masses against oppression, corruption, and injustice. Artists like Fela Kuti pioneered Afrobeat to criticize military regimes and colonial legacies. Other contemporary musicians, such as Falz, continue this legacy, addressing police brutality and economic inequality through tracks like “This Is Nigeria.” These songs amplify marginalized voices and inspire collective action while blending rhythmic vibrancy with fearless commentary to challenge systemic issues. Find Global Voices’ playlist of Nigerian protest songs here

As the song continues to trend and Nigerians voice their discontent over the ban, it remains to be seen whether the government will heed public opinion and lift the restriction.