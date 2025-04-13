This Ghanaian author is challenging traditional norms and advocating for childrens’ voices

In Ghana, parent-child relationships are rarely discussed openly. Like many African cultures, they are shaped by values that emphasize respect for elders, family hierarchy, and obedience. Parents are seen as authority figures, while children are expected to comply without question.

Research by Afua Twum-Danso Imoh reveals that children are often excluded from discussions, especially in adult settings, which limits their involvement in decision-making. This reinforces the idea that children shouldn’t express independent opinions, particularly when they differ from adults — an attitude that affects child protection practices in Ghana.

To challenge these norms, Charles Sam wrote the book “Parents, Parents, Obey Your Children: from authority to partnership.” In an interview with Global Voices, he explains his motivation behind the book and the change he hopes to inspire by encouraging greater respect for children's voices.

Zita Zage(ZZ): Can you tell us about yourself?

Charles Sam (CS): My name is Charles Sam, and I’m an author, researcher, and aspiring lawyer with a strong passion for storytelling, public policy, and education. I’ve written 20 books so far, but my journey wasn’t always smooth. My first nine books had no readers, and at one point, my entire Amazon account was banned. However, I persevered, and today, I’m a three-time best-selling author with over 1,200 readers engaging with my recent works. Beyond writing, I have actively participated in global conversations on policy and leadership. I was privileged to contribute to discussions at the United Nations, where I engaged with experts on critical issues such as education, governance, and sustainable development. These experiences have shaped my vision for creating impactful policies in Ghana and beyond.

ZZ: To be regarded as a three-time best-selling author on Amazon is incredible! Are you a trained writer? How did you learn how to write? Where did you learn?

CS: I am not a trained writer. I believe true training comes from consistently doing something over and over again. I don’t recall attending any webinars or formal training sessions for writers. Instead, I relied on YouTube videos to learn how to publish a book, including formatting and promotion. As for my writing skills, I have always loved to write, and that passion remains strong to this day. I prefer using a pen over my phone. I find that writing down my thoughts and plans by hand is more natural for me than typing them on a device. That preference explains why I continue to publish books; writing has always been an essential part of who I am.

ZZ: In Ghanaian culture, children are usually supposed to obey their parents. Why did you write this book with this thought-provoking title?

CS: The title ‘Parents, Obey Your Children’ is meant to challenge conventional thinking and spark conversations. In many cultures, including Ghanaian culture, obedience is often seen as a one-way street where children are expected to listen to their parents without question. But through my book, I wanted to explore the idea that parenting is also about understanding, respecting, and learning from children. The title isn’t about reversing authority but rather encouraging a balanced relationship where parents listen to their children, acknowledge their emotions, and create an environment where they feel valued. Children today have unique perspectives, and sometimes, their insights can guide parents just as much as parental wisdom shapes them. I believe that effective parenting involves mutual respect. When parents ‘obey’ their children in the sense of being attentive to their [childrens’] needs, emotions, and thoughts, they foster a stronger, more open relationship that leads to better communication and personal growth for both sides. That’s the message I wanted to convey with this book.

ZZ: Why do you see the need to challenge conventional thinking and spark conversation around this topic? Do you think it is pivotal at this moment? If yes, why?

CS: I believe challenging conventional thinking, especially around parenting dynamics, is crucial because societal norms often go unexamined, leading to generational cycles of misunderstanding and conflict. In today’s world, where mental health awareness and emotional intelligence are becoming increasingly important, fostering respectful, two-way communication between parents and children is pivotal. Children today face challenges that previous generations might not fully grasp, from digital influences to shifting social dynamics. I aim to bridge that gap and promote healthier, more balanced relationships. This topic is especially relevant now as we continue to evolve as a society that values empathy, inclusion, and understanding. It’s time to move away from rigid, hierarchical approaches and embrace more collaborative, supportive family dynamics.

ZZ: You sound like you have a wealth of knowledge about parenting. Are you a parent, or do you have experience parenting a child?

CS: Actually, I’m not a parent myself, but that’s precisely what makes my perspective unique. I wrote ‘Parents Obey Your Children’ from the standpoint of a child who has experienced the challenges of being misunderstood or not heard. Growing up, I often found that the parent-child dynamic was heavily one-sided, with children’s voices being overshadowed by parental authority. By writing from a child’s perspective, I aim to shed light on the importance of reciprocal communication within families. I believe that when parents take the time to truly understand their children’s thoughts, feelings, and experiences, it fosters healthier and more trusting relationships. My goal is to spark meaningful conversations that challenge traditional norms and encourage parents to see things through their children’s eyes.

ZZ: You mentioned that your journey hasn’t always been smooth. Can you share some of your challenging experiences?

CS: One of the biggest setbacks I faced was getting banned from Amazon, where I had published several of my early books. The ban happened due to issues related to their content policies, and it was a harsh wake-up call for me as a young author trying to establish myself. Losing access to the platform felt like the end of my dreams at the time. Apart from the Amazon ban, another major challenge was the struggle to get noticed as a new author. My first nine books didn’t get the readership I had hoped for — hardly anyone read them. It was disheartening to put so much effort into creating stories and messages that seemed to go unheard.

ZZ: What tips or advice can you give to young Africans reading this article who aspire to become best-selling authors like you?