Women are leading the fight against gender-based violence in northern Nigeria

This article by Mohammed Ibrahim was originally published by Peace News Network on March 5, 2025. An edited version is republished on Global Voices as part of a media partnership agreement.

In Northern Nigeria, where deeply rooted patriarchal norms often silence women, a new wave of women-led initiatives is emerging not only to combat gender-based violence (GBV) but to foster peace and social cohesion.

Historically excluded from peace discussions, women are now at the forefront. They are advocating for justice, providing support to survivors, and reshaping societal perceptions of domestic violence to make it known as a critical threat to community stability.

Gender-based violence as a barrier to peace

A 2019 survey by Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics showed that 30 percent of the country’s women aged 15 to 49 had experienced physical violence, while 68 percent had experienced emotional, economic, or sexual abuse.

Such widespread violence is not only a human rights violation but also a major obstacle to sustainable peace. “When women are unsafe, communities remain unstable,” says Hafsat Muhammad Baba, the team lead of the Global Initiative for Women and Children (GIWAC) in Kaduna, Northwest Nigeria. She added, “We cannot talk about peacebuilding while women live in fear inside their own homes.”

Women’s organizations are filling the gaps left by weak law enforcement and limited government intervention, providing support structures that promote healing and reconciliation while pushing for a cultural shift toward nonviolence.

Empowering women as agents of peace

Baba, the team lead of the Global Initiative for Women and Children (GIWAC), emphasizes that addressing GBV is essential for long-term peace. “We must ensure that women are heard before violence escalates into a full-blown crisis,” she tells Peace News Network (PNN).

Her organization engages in grassroots advocacy, training women to recognize early warning signs of abuse and to speak out before situations worsen. Baba explains:

Survivors need safe spaces to share their stories and access support. This is not just about justice; it’s about healing, rebuilding trust, and restoring dignity.

She also advocates for engaging men in peacebuilding efforts, highlighting that toxic masculinity and societal expectations often fuel domestic violence.

Men must understand that strength is not in violence but in respect and partnership.

To enhance the impact of their advocacy, Baba calls for religious and traditional leaders to play an active role.

Mosques, churches, and community gatherings should serve as platforms to reinforce messages of nonviolence and respect for women, she insists.

Baba also says these platforms can be used to educate men on what religious scriptures actually say about treating women with respect.

Overcoming barriers to justice and peace

Hannatu Ahuwan of Legal Awareness for Nigerian Women highlights the difficulties women face when seeking justice.

Many survivors are pressured to drop cases, reinforcing a cycle of impunity.

While the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law has been domesticated in most northern states, weak enforcement remains a challenge. She explained that the lack of Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs), financial constraints, and security risks further complicate the fight against GBV.

Insecurity in the region makes it difficult for us to operate in high-risk areas where violence against women is most prevalent.

Ahuwan believes that a well-coordinated GBV response system would not only aid survivors but also contribute to broader peacebuilding efforts.

Communities that actively combat GBV foster environments where disputes are settled peacefully, rather than through violence.

Legal advocacy and mediation as peacebuilding tools

Olufunke Bamikole, Chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Kaduna Branch, stresses the role of legal advocacy in ensuring lasting peace: “A society that does not protect its women cannot achieve sustainable peace,” she says.

FIDA’s work extends beyond litigation to mediation and conflict resolution. “Not every case has to end in the courtroom,” Bamikole explains. “When disputes are resolved amicably, survivors often feel more empowered, and communities learn healthier ways to address conflicts.”

Media, government, and community collaboration for peace

Baba, Ahuwan, and Bamikole all agree that the media plays a crucial role in shifting public attitudes toward GBV. “When people read about survivors overcoming their trauma, it gives others the courage to break the cycle of violence,” says Baba.

Ahuwan urges the government to take more proactive steps in strengthening GBV response mechanisms.

Expanding women’s role in peace processes

Despite systemic barriers, women-led groups continue to demand their rightful place in peace discussions. Baba explains:

Women are natural peacebuilders. They mediate in families, resolve disputes, and foster unity, yet they are often excluded from formal peace processes.

She calls for more inclusion of women in security discussions, interfaith dialogue, and policymaking.

A peaceful society is one where women are not just protected but actively involved in shaping policies that impact their lives, she says.

A call to action for lasting peace

The fight against GBV in northern Nigeria is more than a women’s rights issue, it is a peace and security imperative. Sustainable peace cannot be achieved while half of the population continues to face violence and discrimination.

As women-led organizations step forward, their work must be recognized, supported, and amplified. “The voices of women can no longer be ignored,” says Baba. “Their fight for justice and equality is a fight for the future of northern Nigeria and for lasting peace.”