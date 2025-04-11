See all those languages? The Lingua project at Global Voices works to bring down barriers to understanding through translation.

LIVE on April 16: Voices from the Future

The session will be live streamed on YouTube
Written byMalka Older
Posted 11 April 2025 16:19 GMT

As governments around the world—including the United States—increasingly adopt authoritarian practices, we asked members of our community who have experienced life lived under oppressive regimes to share their ‘voices from the future.’ On this episode of Global Voices Insights, panelists from Hong Kong, Azerbaijan, Venezuela and Ukraine share their experiences of the trauma and surreality of authoritarianism, as well as stories of resistance, offering a timely dose of reality and solidarity.

Join us on YouTube Live on April 16, 2025, at 10 am EDT/3pm GMT/4pm CET for a discussion featuring:

Tanya Lokot, Associate Professor in Digital Media and Society in the School of Communications at Dublin City University.

Samanta Azpurua, communications specialist and coordinating editor of Global Voices Civic Media Observatory and research and training teams.

Lokman Tsui, Research Fellow at the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, and Assistant Professor at the School of Journalism and Communication of the Chinese University of Hong Kong from 2014-2021.

Arzu Geybullayeva, journalist and Global Voices’ regional editor for the South Caucasus and Turkey.

We look forward to having you join us on Wednesday, April 16, at 10am EDT/3pm GMT/4pm CET (click here to convert to your local time zone).

