Burundi: Reforestation remains a major challenge

Forests play a crucial role in the fight against climate change by absorbing greenhouse gases, which are a contributor to the depletion of the ozone layer. In Burundi, despite a real commitment to regreening, reforestation remains a struggle.

Less than 20 percent of the country’s 27,834 km2 is covered by forests. In 2020, a Global Forest Watch report noted that:

En 2020, Burundi possédait 465 kha de forêt naturelle, s'étendant sur 17% de sa superficie. En 2023, elle a perdu 2,35 kha de forêt naturelle, ce qui équivaut à 2,41 Mt d'émissions de CO₂.

In 2020, Burundi possessed 465,000 hectares of natural forests, covering over 17 percent of its territory. By 2023, the country had lost 2,350 hectares, equivalent to 2.41 million tons of CO2 emissions.

Although forests cover nearly a third of the country, this unique green resource is under threat from deforestation. Under the force of axes, chainsaws, and machines, trees are being attacked as land is cleared for food crops, housing construction or road development.

Endangered forests

Agricultural expansion is one of the main drivers of deforestation. As arable land continues to shrink and the number of mouths to feed keeps increasing, forested areas are cleared to make space for food crops.

Another is fuel. Over 85 percent of Burundians live in rural areas, and the majority, nearly 80 percent, rely on burning wood for cooking. As a result, the country’s deforestation rate continues to rise.

Bushfires, often intentionally started to clear arable lands or for hunting, pose another threat. The situation is further made worse by illegal logging and the lack of any effective regulation. Compounding the issue is the high demand for charcoal in urban areas. This essential element in the preparation of food is so widely used in cities that it is becoming increasingly scarce – and increasingly expensive. Speaking under condition of anonymity, a civil servant interviewed by Global Voices complained:

Le prix du charbon de bois a triplé. Le coût de la ration journalière varie dans la même proportion mais le salaire reste fixe.

The price of charcoal has tripled. The cost of the daily ration varies at the same rate but wages remain the same.

People having homes built have also complained about the rising cost of floorboards against a backdrop of 38.1 percent inflation in January 2025.

Too weak a response from the Burundian authorities?

Faced with this situation, the Burundian authorities appear to take little action to put an end to deforestation, as Sylvain [not his real name], a local interviewed by Global Voices notes:

On cultive, on construit, on trace des routes, bref on détruit, ces habitations de plusieurs espèces d’animaux qui constituent de bonnes sources de revenus sur le plan touristique!

Crops are grown, houses are built, roads are laid down — in short, we destroy habitats that are home to many animal species, but which are also excellent sources of tourism revenue!

Some experts have also acknowledged the situation. Speaking during a panel discussion on the topic held on January 28, 2025, at the French Institute in Bujumbura, Burundi’s capital, Philippe Guizol, a forester and social scientist working with CIRAD, the French Agricultural Research Centre for International Development, in the country explained:

On observe une inertie des autorités burundaises dans le domaine de la protection des forêts de 2000 à 2025, dans ce pays densément peuplé aux paysages variés agro- sylvo- pastoraux avec une biodiversité unique. Le Burundi doit réfléchir s'il doit refaire des boisements industriels, investir beaucoup plus sur l'agroforesterie et l'agroécologie.

Between 2020 and 2025, the Burundian authorities appear to have stalled in their forest preservation efforts. This densely populated country, characterised by a diversity of landscapes shaped by agro-silvo-pastoral systems and with a unique biodiversity, is now faced with a choice: whether to replant industrial forests, or significantly invest in agroforestry and agroecology.

Admittedly, the government has initiated some projects. In an interview with Global Voices, Alphonsine Kanyange, a researcher in Environmental Science and Integrated Environmental Management at the University of Burundi, maintained that:

Le Burundi a mis en place plusieurs initiatives pour protéger et réhabiliter ses forêts. Parmi les initiatives les plus significatives figure le projet national de reforestation lancé en 2018 qui vise à restaurer le couvert forestier du pays.

Burundi has initiated several projects to protect and restore its forests. Among the most significant is the national reforestation project launched in 2018, which aims to regenerate the country’s forest cover.

“Ewe Burundi Urambaye,” literally “A Well-dressed Burundi,” is one of the government’s projects, aimed at raising the population’s awareness regarding the importance of forest conservation. The program includes environmental education by engaging schools and community organizations.

An artist sums up this socio-economic dilemma: Jeanne IRAKOZE, a young slam poet, member of the Regional Youth Steering Committee, performed this poem during the panel discussion on January 28, 2025.

Quand les arbres parlent, Il faut qu'on les écoute,

Réhabilitation forestière, c’est l’appel qu’on lance,

Un futur vert , pas juste un rêve, mais une chance. Les forêts, c’est plus que des racines et des branches,

C’est l’air qu’on respire, c’est la vie qui s’élance.

C’est des rivières qui coulent, des sols qui se renforcent,

C’est le climat qu’on protège, et c’est la planète qui force,

Et quand on en abuse, on se révolte. La révolte!

La nature nous parle,

Mais à peine on l'écoute;

Des crises climatiques ,

À cause de l’homme, on tourne pas la page,

Les forêts sont en danger; La déforestation frappe fort, et ça fait mal,

Des conséquences néfastes on en voit une centaine, on souffre fort;

Pourtant la réhabilitation reste un chemin idéal, qu'on ignore.

When trees talk, we need to listen,

Forest regeneration, that’s our call,

A green future, not just a dream, also a chance.

Forests are more than roots and branches,

It’s the air we breathe, life in full advance.

It’s flowing rivers, soils growing strong,

It’s the climate we protect, and it’s the planet reclaiming its course,

And when abused, revolt breaks out. Revolt!

Nature speaks,

But we hardly listen;

Climate crises,

Because of man, can’t move on,

Forests are at risk; Deforestation strikes hard, and it hurts,

Toxic consequences we see hundreds, lots of pain;

Yet reforestation remains an ideal path, but we choose to look away.

Forest rehabilitation projects demand significant investments especially for tree planting, natural resource management and raising awareness among local communities.

But Burundi’s economy is vulnerable and faces severe budget constraints. The lack of state and private investments to support these projects in the long term remains a major obstacle.

The country’s reliance on international aid, which is often insufficient and irregular, also limits its ability to implement sustainable forest rehabilitation.

Only strong political will and adequate resources can make a real difference in a sector that remains critical to the wellbeing of future generations.