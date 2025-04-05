Pathibhara Temple Cable Car Project: Protecting Indigenous rights versus development in Nepal

A controversial cable car project has been proposed in the sacred site of Pathibhara (Mukkumlung) in eastern Nepal, home to the Indigenous Yakthung (Limbu) community. Local residents from the Limbu community are opposing the project, arguing that it will harm their historical and cultural heritage.

The Pathibhara cable car project, spearheaded by IME Group, a Nepali conglomerate, has become a flashpoint in the ongoing tension between “development” advocates and local Indigenous groups in Nepal. While political figures, business interests, and some locals support the project, believing it will bring economic growth, opponents argue that this comes at the cost of cultural traditions and environmental preservation.

The project threatens the region's cultural and ecological balance while undermining Indigenous rights and the fundamental principles of self-determination. This article dives into the ongoing struggle between corporate power and cultural identity, shedding light on the environmental, cultural, and social costs of large-scale “development” projects like the cable car.

What is happening in Mukumlung?

Pathibhara is located in the northeastern part of Taplejung district, in a rugged, mountainous region. Every year, approximately 300,000 Hindu devotees undertake hours-long treks to reach Taplejung's mountaintop Pathibhara Devi temple at an elevation of 3,794 meters (12,448 feet). The region holds deep spiritual significance for local Mukkumlung populations, and residents argue that clearing around 3,000 rhododendron trees — with 1,000 more slated for removal — to make way for cable car infrastructure is an assault on their religious heritage.

In Phungling, a nearby town with a population of 29,000, Indigenous communities and activists are leading an opposition campaign against the proposed cable car project. In mid-2024, locals appealed to the Supreme Court to reject the USD 22 million government-backed project.

In Nepal, cable cars are increasingly being built for commercial purposes rather than as transportation solutions, often leading to adverse effects for local communities and the environment. A string of cable car projects across the country has sparked violent protests, with locals advocating to preserve the tranquillity of the sacred Pathibhara temple and asking for greater environmental protections.

Protesters emphasized that the project threatens the environment, the Limbu culture, and residents’ livelihoods. Tensions escalated into clashes earlier this year, resulting in fatalities and prompting a temporary halt to the project and the initiation of dialogue. Violence erupted in the Pathibhara region on January 25, when clashes broke out between a “No Cable Car Group” and security personnel, leaving several injured on both sides.

Protecting Indigenous rights versus development

Development in culturally significant areas is always sensitive, and officials are struggling to pursue progress while simultaneously preserving and respecting tradition, religion, and culture. The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) lawmaker Toshima Karki questioned: “Does development mean beatings, baton charges, and firing bullets? Is this truly development or destruction?”

Nepal has witnessed massive deforestation in the name of infrastructure development, which will have severe long-term consequences. According to Indigenous leaders opposing Nepal's cable car projects, these initiatives benefit investors, not locals.

Taplejung has now turned into a battleground, with society divided over whether to proceed with the cable car project. Several calls have been made in parliament to halt the project to prevent social conflict.

The government has labeled it a “national pride” project. However, opponents argue it has failed to properly assess the environmental impact. The cable car project occupies 6.2228 hectares of community and government forest land, with the government allocating 4.97 hectares of public land for its construction. The Initial Environmental Examination (IEE) report states that the project covers 4.97 hectares. However, if the area exceeds 5 hectares, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) would be mandatory, which was not done in this case.

Private sector narratives

The Himalayan Construction Company has been awarded the tender to complete the cable car project within 15 months. According to the private sector representatives, the project will boost tourism, create jobs, and bring economic prosperity to the region.

Industrialist Chandra Prasad Dhakal of IME told Dialogue Earth that locals will be prioritized for hiring, ensuring that many current porters can transition into these new roles. He stressed that the project would generate more employment opportunities for the local community. However, activists argue that the few jobs created, such as security positions, will be contracted to companies based in Kathmandu rather than employing local people.

Activists have warned that the construction of the cable car is proceeding without obtaining the Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) of the Limbu people, a direct violation of international treaties, including ILO Convention No. 169 and the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). The customary cultural and religious practices of the Limbu are also protected under various international laws, as well as Articles 26 and 32 of Nepal’s constitution.

Resistance of the locals

Indigenous communities continue to raise a collective voice against the cable car project and are using various advocacy tools, including मुक्कुम्लुङ (Mukkumlung) in Theatre, digital platforms such as social media (Facebook and Instagram), road protests, art, and ongoing campaigns.

A joint appeal has been filed by five human rights organizations, calling for a human rights-friendly resolution through meaningful dialogue and negotiations regarding the Pathibhara Temple Cable Car Project dispute.

The Nepal government has instructed the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration (MoFAGA) to coordinate efforts and address issues concerning the construction of the said cable car. The discussions between the “No Cable Car” group and the government are still ongoing to ensure that development does not come at the cost of human rights.