Indonesia’s Tempo News says delivery of dead animals to its office was an act of terror

A severed pig’s head and six decapitated rats were delivered to the Jakarta office of the Indonesian media outlet Tempo News, sparking outrage and earning condemnations by media and human rights groups, who are calling it a serious threat to press freedom.

Tempo is known for its critical reports on the government’s expenses, national security, human rights, and the economy. The dead animals were delivered at a time when the new government headed by President Prabowo Subianto was working for the passage of a controversial law that would expand the role of the military in governance. Prabowo has also recently attacked foreign-funded media outlets for “dividing the nation.”

Tempo Editor-in-Chief Setri Yasra described the delivery of the pig’s head on March 19 as an act of terror.

We believe this is an attempt to intimidate and obstruct journalism. Press freedom must not be terrorized, disrupted, or intimidated for any reason, as every media outlet operates under the regulations set by law.

After dead rats were sent to Tempo’s office on March 21, Setri vowed that the newsroom would not be intimidated.

The sender is deliberately attempting to terrorize journalists. If the purpose is initimidation, we are not afraid. Stop these cowardly actions.

The threats had added symbolism, considering that pigs are considered haram (forbidden) by Muslims, and Indonesia has the largest population of Muslims in the world. The package was addressed to “Cica,” the nickname of Francisca Christy Rosana, a political desk journalist at Tempo and host of the “Bocor Alus Politik” (slow leak in politics) podcast, a program that tackles sensitive topics.

Rosana has a message for fellow women journalists, which she posted on X (formerly Twitter). “To all female journalists, please don't be afraid because those who intimidate are actually those who are afraid of the truth.”

The case is now being investigated by the police. The National Commission on Human Rights urged authorities to prioritize the issue. “If we don’t address this together, incidents like this will keep happening,” they said in a media interview.

The head of the Presidential Communication Office initially downplayed the incident.

We don't know about this. This is their problem with whomever. Whoever sent it. I can't respond to anything.

The official also advised the journalist to cook the pig, which was deemed offensive by media and civil society groups.

We strongly condemn the arrogant attitude… We remind the President that these statements should not be left unaddressed, as they contain elements of hatred towards critical journalists or media.

The presidential office later told the Committee to Protect Journalists that the Prabowo government values press freedom.

We do not know exactly who did it and why the incident happened … Indonesia remains committed to maintaining and protecting freedom of the press and freedom of expression.

Declining press freedom in Indonesia

According to the 2024 Journalist Safety Index, nearly a quarter of Indonesian journalists have faced threats and other forms of intimidation. Nany Afrida, the chairperson of the Independent Journalist Alliance (AJI) Indonesia, alluded to the prevailing culture of impunity in the country:

It indicates that the perpetrators are not afraid. They know there will be impunity and they will surely get away with it.

AJI also asserted the need to protect journalists:

Every journalist has the right to work without fear or pressure in fulfilling their role as social watchdogs and holding those in power accountable.

More than 300 artists, writers, and cultural workers have signed a statement expressing solidarity with Tempo:

For us-artists, writers, literary figures, and cultural activists- the press is an entity that provides space and supports creative expression. The suppression of freedom of expression in the press means the death of creative expression space. We condemn all disturbances to press freedom. We denounce the ‘pig head terror’ against Tempo. Such violence cannot be tolerated and must be opposed.

The Association of Media Development of the Archipelago (PPMN) warned against rising intolerance in society.

We do not want journalists, or the public, to live in fear simply for being critical of the government or holding differing views.

On social media, internet users shared statements expressing support for Tempo through hashtags and keywords like “Kami Bersama Tempo” (We are with Tempo), #LawanTeror (Fight Terror), and #SaveTempo.

Aside from the threats against Tempo, human rights advocates pointed out that the violent dispersal of protests against the passage of a bill expanding the role of the military in the civilian government reflected the worsening attacks on freedom of expression under the Prabowo presidency. This post on X summed up the state of free speech and civic space in Indonesia.