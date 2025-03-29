Liberia’s quest for reconciliation after decades of waiting

Liberia’s long and turbulent history of civil conflict, marked by two brutal civil wars, has scarred the nation’s socio-economic and political fabric. The first civil war lasted from 1989 to 1997, and the second from 1999 to 2003, with the wars killing a total of between 150,000 and 200,000 people.

Efforts toward peace consolidation and national reconciliation in the post-war period have been protracted and, in many respects, incomplete and symbolic. While progress has been made in maintaining relative peace, as evidenced by multiple peaceful transfers of power through democratic elections, the underlying issues of justice, governance, and socio-economic inequalities remain largely unaddressed by the governing elite.

Decades after the signing of the Accra Peace Agreement in 2003, Liberia continues to grapple with unresolved long-standing ethnic grievances, weak governance structures, and socio-economic challenges that threaten its fragile peace. The prolonged wait for full reconciliation raises fundamental questions about the effectiveness of past initiatives and the prospects for a lasting peace. This article explores the implications of Liberia’s delayed reconciliation process and examines the structural and socio-political challenges that hinder genuine peace consolidation.

Despite the cessation of hostilities, the wounds inflicted during the civil wars persist, as many victims and survivors feel that justice has been denied to them. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), established in 2005, aimed to foster healing by uncovering the truth about war atrocities and recommending measures for accountability. However, the failure to implement many of its key recommendations — such as the banning of perpetrators from public office — has significantly undermined trust in the reconciliation process. The continued presence of ex-warlords in political and economic spheres fosters a culture of impunity and sends a message that crimes committed during the war bear no consequences. As a result, many Liberians remain skeptical about the government’s commitment to justice and national unity.

Efforts to promote reconciliation have been largely inconsistent and underfunded. Community-based reconciliation initiatives, including women’s peace huts, have yielded some success at the local level. However, these efforts have not been effectively scaled up to achieve national cohesion. Many war-affected communities continue to feel neglected, and reintegration programmes for ex-combatants have faced logistical and financial constraints. Moreover, political elites often exploit ethnic and historical grievances for electoral gains, thereby fueling tensions instead of working towards national cohesion.

A key obstacle to peace consolidation is the persistent socio-economic disparity across Liberia. High levels of unemployment, particularly among youth, and widespread poverty create a fertile ground for instability. Many young people who were either child soldiers or war-affected civilians still struggle with economic exclusion, leading to frustration and susceptibility to political manipulation. Furthermore, Liberia’s slow decentralization process has left many rural communities feeling disconnected from governance structures, reinforcing their marginalization. Strengthening local governance and ensuring equitable development are critical to sustaining peace and fostering the environment required for national reconciliation.

The absence of a robust transitional justice process remains a significant hindrance to peace consolidation. The TRC’s recommendation to establish a war crimes court in Liberia has faced strong political resistance, largely due to the involvement of powerful individuals who were implicated in war atrocities. Atrocities committed during Liberia’s civil wars include incidents with hundreds of people killed in fighting between soldiers and armed groups, as well as sexual violence and forced conscription of child soldiers.

The lack of accountability for these atrocities has weakened public confidence in the rule of law and emboldened perpetrators of past and present injustices. In May 2024, Liberian President Joseph Boaki signed an executive order establishing the Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia. However, Boaki’s critics said that the court risked opening old wounds. A date for the court’s establishment has still not been set. Without addressing the grievances of victims and holding those responsible accountable, Liberia risks perpetuating cycles of violence and mistrust.

The prolonged delay in achieving full reconciliation presents a serious challenge to Liberia’s stability. Sustainable peace is not merely the absence of conflict, but the presence of inclusive political institutions, economic opportunities, and a strong rule of law. The failure to address wartime grievances and implement meaningful reconciliation measures has left the country vulnerable to social unrest and political instability. If left unaddressed, these unresolved tensions could lead to renewed conflict, particularly during contested electoral processes or periods of economic downturn.

To move beyond decades of waiting, Liberia must take decisive steps to consolidate peace and reconciliation. First, the government should prioritise justice and accountability by supporting the establishment of a war crimes court to address past atrocities and fortify the rule of law. Secondly, reconciliation programmes should be revitalised, focusing on community dialogues, victim support, and ex-combatant reintegration.

Thirdly, economic and social inequalities must be addressed through job creation and equitable development to prevent widespread deprivation and marginalisation from escalating to instability. In order to truly achieve this, governance reforms including decentralisation of power and anti-corruption measures should be strengthened to ensure political inclusivity and citizen participation in national decision-making processes.

Finally, there should be consistent efforts made by the state and its development partners to empower young people through access to education, skill building, employment, and political representation to reduce their vulnerability and provide them with legitimate avenues towards community participation. Young people are, after all, the future of any society, and have been historically invaluable in peace and nation building activities.