Q&A: Meet Shakuntala Marndi, Santali-language activist and Wikimedian

A mother tongue is deeply connected to one's identity, self-expression, and individuality
Written byAmrit Sufi
Posted 28 March 2025 10:31 GMT
Image via Shakuntala Marndi. Used with permission.

This series highlights the personal journeys of language activists who are also Wikimedians, exploring how they preserve, promote, and revitalize their languages through Wikimedia projects and digital tools to support their broader goals. In this article, Amrit Sufi interviews Shakuntala Marndi, a Santali-language Wikipedian, about her efforts to promote Santali online, particularly through her blog and Wikimedia projects. The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Rising Voices (RV): Please tell us about yourself.

Shakuntala Marndi (SM): I am a design teacher and craft enthusiast. I also run a clothing brand called Shakuntala Clothing. I feel myself lucky to have been born and raised in Madanmohanpur, a village in the Indian state of Odisha located within a national park. Growing up in such an environment meant living without electricity or mobile networks, which shaped my perspective on sustainability and reusability. This experience has influenced my work, where I incorporate sustainable practices and advocate for the reuse of materials in daily life. Further, I contribute to the Santali Wikipedia and Wikimedia Commons to promote awareness of the Santali language and its script, Ol Chiki.

RV: What is the current status of your language, both online and offline?

SM: Santali is spoken by native speakers across India, Bangladesh, and Nepal, making it one of the few languages not confined to a single state or country. Since 2003, it has been one of the 22 constitutionally recognized official languages of India. Efforts are ongoing to promote Santali and Ol Chiki, the script developed in 1925 by Indian educator Raghunath Murmu.

RV: What personally motivates you to engage in digital activism for your language?

SM: A mother tongue is deeply connected to one's identity, self-expression, and individuality. In my village, I have seen many people who struggle to write their names in Odia, the provincial official language, yet can write in Ol Chiki effortlessly, with beautiful handwriting. This is likely because Ol Chiki aligns naturally with Santali pronunciation, making it intuitive for native speakers. That actually motivated me to spread the script and language digitally.

RV: Can you describe your online language activism in more detail, including how Wikimedia projects contribute to your efforts?

SM: I write Santali poems on my blog and contribute to Wikipedia by documenting local crafts, their materials, and techniques. I hope my contributions can help the younger generation learn about traditional craftsmanship in their own language. Certain Santali words — especially those related to food, survival skills, rituals, songs, and prayers — have no exact translations in other languages. This is why I prefer writing in Santali when covering these topics. Also, in my village, we organize Santali-language essay and quiz competitions to encourage young people to engage with and learn their mother tongue.

