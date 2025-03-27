The Democratic Republic of the Congo is renowned for its music

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) owes much of its global renown to its music, reflecting its cultural diversity.

The country‘s music transcends its borders. On December 14, 2021, UNESCO added the Congolese rumba to its intangible heritage list. This recognition reflects the global influence of this much-loved music.

The DRC owes much of its music reputation to its estimated 110 million citizens, who are split between more than 400 ethnic groups. For generations, its music has drawn on this wealth of cultural diversity. The country is also multilingual. French is the country’s official language, while Lingala, Swahili, Kituba, and Luba-Kasai have national status. From a musical perspective, Lingala remains the country’s dominant language.

A dynamic tradition that moves with the times

DR Congolese music originates from the traditions and customary practices of each ethnic group. The Nande, Mongo, Luba, and Kongo people play their music on specific instruments: Inanga (African harp), Ngoma (drum), Kundi (African harp), Lokole (slit drum), Mbira (thumb piano), Ngombi (arched harp), Seto (African harp), and Pluriarc (bow lute).

The song “Mbomboliye” by the Mongo people, a call to celebrate good news, is a perfect example of this music:

However, traditional DR Congolese music constantly evolves, incorporating contemporary African and other music trends. A combination of modern and traditional musical instruments makes this possible. Electric guitars, synthesizers, drums, cajons (box-shaped percussion instruments), keyboards, lokole (slit drums), and likembe (lamellophones) add a stylish touch to this music while preserving its cultural origins.

More than just rumba

The DR Congolese music scene is incredibly diverse and dynamic, encompassing various music styles and genres. The rumba originated in the ancient Kingdom of Kongo (now the DRC) and was the first music genre to represent the DRC’s identity. It experienced a resurgence in the 1930s due to the growing popularity of the Cuban rumba, the music of enslaved people living on this Caribbean island for centuries.

After the rumba, the DRC became known for the Soukous in the 1960s. This genre, which derived from the rumba but features a different musical rhythm, also conquered the African continent and beyond. The Ndombolo, a mixture of the rumba and the Soukous, appeared in the 1990s, reflecting the boundless creativity of DR Congolese musicians.

Given the similarities between these music genres, several artists have become big names in all three styles. However, each generation adds its own contribution to the DRC’s musical identity.

Big names in Congolese music

Many artists and groups’ identities cross the border in both directions between the DRC and the Republic of the Congo, contributing to the country’s global musical influence. Among these artists is Grand Kallé, whose classic hit “Indépendance Cha Cha” left its mark on the African independence movement.

Here is the video for “Yolele” by Papa Wemba: The third generation includes artists like JB Mpiana, Werrason, Ferre Gola, and Fally Ipupa. Today, Fally Ipupa is considered the DRC’s most successful musician. In addition to the rumba, for which he holds several titles, he has been involved in various other music genres. Here is the video for Fally Ipupa‘s song “Alliance”: