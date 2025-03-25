Thai cook reveals what detention is like for Uyghurs in Thailand

This article by Prachatai, an independent news site in Thailand. An edited version has been republished by Global Voices under a content-sharing agreement.

For six years, Masiyah (pseudonym) prepared meals for Uyghur refugees detained at an immigration detention facility in rural Thailand. Delivering three meals a day, including special dishes during Ramadan, gradually fostered a bond between her and the detainees. In 2020, Masiyah entered into a romantic relationship with Polat (a pseudonym), one of the Uyghur refugees. She became like family to the detainees and eventually converted to Islam as her connection deepened.

Masiyah shared her experiences with Prachatai, shedding light on the living conditions inside the detention facility. Her account emerges amid growing international concern for the safety of 40 Uyghur refugees deported to China by the Thai government on February 27, 2025, a move that the Thai authorities claimed was “voluntary” despite concerns from human rights groups and Uyghur activists.

From meals to love

When the conversation turned to food and her relationship with Polat, Masiyah’s eyes lit up, and her voice grew noticeably brighter. She explained that the Uyghurs adhere to dietary rules more strictly than the Rohingya refugees she had previously served.

The Rohingya would eat spicy food and accept eating meat that I prepared, such as beef and chicken, and they wouldn’t be particularly strict. But they [the Uyghurs] were very concerned about [food being] halal. They did not accept chicken from me for about three years because they weren’t sure. I wasn’t Muslim then.

When Masiyah first began delivering meals, the Uyghurs were cautious and uncertain of her intentions. Due to Islamic customs limiting direct interaction between men and women, they chose Polat as their representative to speak with her.

The Uyghurs require halal food that isn't spicy and doesn't contain MSG. They avoid vegetables like Thai eggplant and squash but favor carrots, potatoes, and macaroni. The dishes she prepared for them included stir-fried broccoli, stir-fried Chinese cabbage with tofu or eggs, and massaman curry — a Thai dish that meets halal standards.

As their relationship deepened, Masiyah took on the role of mediator, assisting detainees in contacting their families and obtaining medication when they fell ill. While trust grew through shared meals and support, she believed it was her honesty that truly strengthened their bond.

They trust me because I make three meals every day — breakfast, lunch, and dinner. And during Ramadan, I also deliver food to them at night. They love me because even at 3 am, I still carry food to them.

Masiyah’s perception of the Uyghurs changed over time. They were not the frightening people she once imagined. Instead, they were gentle and considerate.

Some [Uyghurs] who have contact with their children, every time they ask about their children, they inquire how many chapters of the Quran their kids have memorized. I have never seen them talk of resentment that they have been imprisoned.

Originally a Buddhist like many Thais, Masiyah considered embracing Islam due to her frequent visits with Polat. Eventually, she decided to convert. “He would begin inviting me,” said Masiyah. “In the past, I drank a lot. He persuaded me to quit. I’ve quit alcohol for almost six years now. He always persuades me to do only good things.”

Apart from his positive influence on her, it was compassion that drew them closer and ultimately made them fall in love.

He never thought of making things difficult for me. He never asked me to do anything wrong. When we talked, I had the feeling that I could no longer disappear from him. I don’t know what the future will be like, but I’ll continue helping him like this because if I disappear, he won’t have anyone else to come and do it for him.

Escape from abuse

In 2014, Polat was among 220 Uyghurs arrested by the Thai police while attempting to cross into Malaysia. Prosecuted for illegal immigration, the group was later dispersed across detention centers throughout Thailand. The Uyghurs had fled Xinjiang, where the Chinese government maintains strict control despite the region's “autonomous” status and has faced widespread criticism for violations against the Muslim minority.

In 2016, Polat and six others were transferred to a facility in Mukdahan Province, where they remained detained for nearly a decade. Masiyah shared the detainees’ accounts of the Chinese authorities flooding Xinjiang with Han Chinese settlers, banning Islamic practices, and coercing Uyghurs into compromising their faith through acts such as performing cultural shows or drinking alcohol.

In search of better lives elsewhere, the Uyghurs instead ended up in Thailand's detention centers.

According to Masiyah's account, they were all forced to live together in a cramped 4×6 meter room with an attached bathroom. Due to the lack of ability to see beyond the confined space and the absence of sunlight, some developed vision problems. Moreover, they also endured physical abuse and derogatory remarks from the officers.

The condition of the detention cells is very bad. In the cell, there are two layers of bars: an inner layer and an outer layer. There are also zinc sheets blocking the view [outside] so no one can see them. The wind can't get in either. One person inside here was physically abused because this person liked speaking Thai and would often answer back to some of the officers … so he was beaten badly. One of the Uyghurs once mentioned something about food, and [the officer] said, ‘They’re really making a fuss. These people should be made to eat pork.’

Polat's group attempted to escape twice. In 2019, they first broke out after tensions with the officers escalated when medical care was denied to a sick detainee. When the officers ordered them to be transferred to a larger detention room to reinforce the smaller one, they feared they would be beaten, which led to their escape.

After being recaptured, they served sentences in Mukdahan Prison before being returned to immigration detention. In 2020, they attempted to escape again. This time, they were sent to Klong Prem Prison for escaping custody and allegedly robbing villagers. Five of them, including Polat, remained in prison, while the other two, having completed their sentences, were among those deported to China on February 27.

Surprisingly, the Uyghurs prefer Klong Prem Prison over the Mukdahan Immigration Detention Centre. Masiyah explained:

They like it here [Klong Prem Prison] because there is a dining hall separate from the sleeping rooms, and they get to see sunlight. When it rains, they get wet. But at the Immigration Detention Centre (at Mukdahan), it was not okay at all … It’s worse than prison. They have the feeling that they would rather stay in prison than in the Immigration Detention Centre because the environment is better. If they’re sick, they can see a doctor at the Medical Correctional Hospital. [But at Mukdahan IDC], to get out to see a doctor just once, requires a lot of officers. If it’s not serious, they won’t take them. But here, they can write a request. If they get sick from something, they can write a request and submit it to the medical unit.

Nobody wants to go back

“None of those who are in the cells wants to go back,” said Masiyah of Polat and his friends. “They just ask us to pray for them, to make du'a [supplication] for them, so that they can go to a third country, so that they escape from China.”

Masiyah does not believe that the 40 Uyghur detainees at the Immigration Office on Suan Phlu would voluntarily return to China.

According to a press release from the Thai government on February 27, the Chinese government officially requested the deportation of 45 Uyghurs who had been detained for over 10 years for illegally entering Thailand, except for a few who had escaped from custody and assaulted officers.

These include Polat and four others, whose crimes have ironically saved them. The Minister of Justice stated in a recent press conference that their sentences will be completed in 2029, at which point a decision will be made again.

Masiyah is relieved for now, but at the back of her mind, she remains concerned about the uncertainty ahead.