Has Trinidad & Tobago got comfortable with environmental degradation?

By Suemita Teeluck

The following article was published on Cari-Bois Environmental News Network with the support of the Caribbean Climate Justice Journalism Fellowship, a joint venture of Climate Tracker and Open Society Foundations. An edited version appears below as part of a content-sharing agreement.

One day, I was walking along the litter-strewn streets of Couva in central Trinidad and thought to myself how desensitised we have grown to garbage. These were the same streets that I grew up on; I found it alarming how accustomed we’ve become to the sight of garbage that we hardly notice anymore.

One can argue that, at its core, the mistreatment of nature in Trinidad and Tobago is more than an environmental crisis. How Trinbagonians interact with nature can also reflect deeper issues of diminished empathy and compassion.

The consequences of flooding, deforestation, and pollution are all undeniably problems that must be faced. But the disconnection from, and indifference towards, the environment in Trinidad and Tobago is also a major problem, as nature is too often viewed as something to be exploited rather than respected and cared for.

It’s not far-fetched to think that apathy and detachment have driven environmental degradation. Why do so many ignore the urgent warnings of climate experts? Why is the destruction of habitats met with indifference instead of outrage?

A “Mistreatment of Nature” survey was conducted in November 2024 by a youth activist, who found, “Most people tend to ignore things that are upsetting or bleak, whether those bleak ideas are facts. [They] don’t consider non-human survival as important, nor do most people stop to think about the impact our wider environment has on our survival as a species.”

What will be key to minimising environmental degradation in Trinidad is resistance to the reluctance some may have to accept any personal responsibility or confront societal shortcomings. While it’s true that individual action alone cannot offset the environmental damage caused by corporations, irresponsible elites, or even emerging technologies like AI, personal responsibility still plays a crucial role.

Addressing environmental degradation requires a cultural shift toward empathy for nature and an understanding that everyone’s lives depend on it. This translates into recognising how everyday choices, such as reducing waste or supporting sustainable policies, contribute to a broader environmental ethic.

At the same time, we must hold corporations and governments accountable for their environmental impact. All of this must contribute to fostering a collective sense of stewardship.

Addressing environmental crisis requires more than assuming modern society will adopt new values, so how exactly do we go about facilitating that shift?

Both ecocentric principles, which emphasise caring relationships with nature and the development of empathy, can serve as powerful tools for fostering a society grounded in ecological responsibility.

Part of the work must be combating the rise of individualism, which has played a significant role in environmental degradation. An individualist mindset often prioritises personal comfort over environmental impact.

There’s a saying that “change begins at home” and I’ve had to do work with my own family to confront these issues of individualism and environmental degradation. For example, my younger sister insisted on using single-use plastic straws because she dislikes how cold reusable metal straws feel.

Unfortunately, her convenience took precedence over reducing plastic waste, reflecting a common struggle between personal comfort and environmental responsibility. Though a work in progress, having conversations with her and teaching her about the importance of reducing single-use plastics is a real-life example of how we can all take action at small levels, starting in our homes.

Similarly, my mother continues to support major chain stores, believing that her individual purchases have little impact on the broader environment. This notion overlooks the cumulative effect of consumer behaviour, where collective small actions — positive or negative — can create substantial environmental consequences.

Shifting toward ecological consciousness requires breaking these habitual patterns through education, policy changes, and fostering a culture that values sustainability. When individuals recognise the broader implications of their choices, meaningful environmental change becomes possible.

It is now up to us, the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, to decide what our country’s relationship will look like in the future. We must reflect deeply on our actions and really understand that every “small” act of disrespect towards the natural environment is causing irreparable harm.

If you toss a plastic fork on the floor, do you truly think about how much harm you are causing? If you know it may end up in the drains, but think, “It’s just one plastic fork, it’s not a big deal,” then you are part of the problem. What if one in every three people thought that way?

People often choose the easiest solution for themselves on a daily basis, and, more often than not, that decision is harmful. It’s time we all start thinking more about just how much of an effect we have on the world around us.

We’ve reached a point where many have forgotten that kindness is free. Whether it’s holding a door open for someone with full hands, offering a simple “good morning” to a stranger, or taking a few extra steps to properly dispose of litter, gestures like these don't cost a thing. They are simple acts of decency that require little effort but make a world of difference.

Fear-driven tactics or guilt shouldn’t be the motivators for getting people to take actions they should inherently care about. Doing the right thing should be natural, not something forced upon us.

In Trinidad and Tobago, we love getting ourselves a good deal; the idea of something being “free” resonates deeply with us. Well, compassion for our planet and its inhabitants comes at no cost. It’s effortless to approach the climate crisis with empathy, to see the world — and one another – with kindness. That’s the best deal we can offer ourselves and future generations.

I encourage everyone to take it.