Q&A: Meet Daniel Abugre Anyorigya, a Gurene-language activist and Wikimedian

By Umasoye Franca Igwe

This interview is part of a series to highlight the personal journeys of language activists who are also Wikimedians, exploring how they are preserving, promoting, and revitalizing their languages through Wikimedia projects, using digital tools to support their broader goals. In this article, Umasoye Franca Igwe interviews Daniel Abugre Anyoriga, a journalist, language advocate, and co-founder of the Gurene Wikimedia community, as he shares his story on empowering members of the Gurene community to document and share knowledge using their language, Gurene, also known as Farfare and spoken by over 660,000 speakers.

Rising Voices (RV): Please tell us about yourself

Daniel Abugre Anyoriga (DAA): My name is Daniel Abugre Anyorigya, and I am a journalist, language advocate, and co-founder of the Gurene Wikimedia Community. My passion lies in preserving and promoting Indigenous languages through digital platforms. Through my work, I focus on empowering communities to document and share knowledge in their native language, particularly Mole-Dagbani languages especially my mother tongue Gurene, one of the Gur languages spoken in Ghana.

RV: What is the current status of your language on the internet and offline?

DAA: Gurene, like many Indigenous African languages, faces challenges both online and offline. While people actively speak it in parts of northern Ghana and parts of southern Burkina Faso, its presence in digital spaces is still limited. However, efforts are being made to change this through initiatives such as the Gurene Wikimedia Community, which seeks to increase the availability of Gurene-language content on Wikipedia and other digital platforms. Additionally, Paul Azunre added the Gurene language to his language learning app called the Khaya App. From an educational perspective, Gurene was taught at the University of Education, Winneba, Ghana, for several years. However, it was only about two years ago that the government approved its inclusion in the basic school curriculum. Within its communities, Gurene is spoken in daily conversations and is recognized in some local media and educational settings, but it lacks widespread formal documentation and institutional support.

RV: What motivates you personally to engage in digital activism for your language?

DAA: Language is a powerful tool for identity, culture, and knowledge preservation. The digital world is becoming the primary space where information is shared, and if our language does not have a presence there, it risks being forgotten by future generations. My motivation stems from the belief that every language deserves a space in the digital landscape. Seeing how other Indigenous languages have been marginalized in online spaces reinforces my commitment to ensuring that Gurene thrives digitally.

RV: Can you describe your online language activism in more detail, including how Wikimedia projects contribute to your efforts?

DAA: My online language activism is centered on creating and promoting Gurene-language content on digital platforms, with a strong focus on open knowledge platforms. As part of the Gurene Wikimedia Community, we actively work to develop Gurene Wikipedia by translating articles, improving existing content, and encouraging community participation in editing and content Creation. Additionally, we leverage Wikimedia Commons, a sister project of Wikipedia's, to upload media related to Gurene culture, including audio pronunciations, videos, and images that reflect our heritage. Wikidata, another sister project of Wikipedia's, also plays a crucial role in structuring information about Gurene, linking it to other languages and knowledge bases. Beyond Wikimedia, we engage in digital literacy programs, workshops, and outreach efforts to encourage young people and community members to contribute to online language activism. The goal is to build a vibrant digital ecosystem where Gurene can thrive and be recognized globally.

RV: What are some of the challenges you face in preserving your language on Wikimedia Foundation projects, and how have you overcome some of them?