The arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu: A turning point in Turkish politics?

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu — a rising opposition star and key critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s government — was arrested in a sweeping crackdown on alleged corruption and terror links on March 19, 2025. The move, which resulted in the issuance of arrest warrants for more than 100 people, including his close aide Murat Ongun and several other political and business figures, marks a significant escalation in Turkey’s ongoing political conflict.

İmamoğlu, a popular politician and key figure in Turkey’s opposition, has long been at odds with Erdoğan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). His legal troubles, widely seen as politically motivated, reflect the broader struggle for power ahead of the presidential elections in 2028. His arrest also comes just days before the main opposition, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), is scheduled to hold a primary election in which Imamoğlu was expected to be chosen as the party's presidential candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

The day before his arrest, his university diploma was revoked as part of an investigation citing alleged irregularities in his transfer from a private university in northern Cyprus to a university in Turkey in 1990. The annulment of the diploma effectively disqualified him from running in the next presidential election, as a university degree is a prerequisite for candidacy under Turkish law.

Authorities have taken measures to quell any potential unrest in the wake of the arrest, including closing roads around Istanbul and banning demonstrations in the city for four days. Access to a number of social media platforms was also throttled, as many users of social media platforms reported access restrictions.

İmamoğlu's arrest has already had significant economic repercussions, with the Turkish lira hitting a record low of 41 against the US dollar. Just five years ago, the Turkish lira was valued at 6.55 per USD. The Istanbul stock market has also been experiencing sharp declines since the news broke.

Turkish Lira Sinks on Political Turmoil The Turkish lira plunged as much as 12% to 41 per USD before paring some losses and settling above 39 per USD, still marking a fresh record low, amid rising political turmoil in Tur… More here: https://t.co/AfjsC7XCWx pic.twitter.com/mYFWnZzHgF — TRADING ECONOMICS (@tEconomics) March 19, 2025

Who Is Targeting İmamoğlu?

Ekrem İmamoğlu emerged as a formidable challenger to Erdoğan after winning the 2019 Istanbul mayoral election — not once, but twice (the second victory came in the most recent local elections in 2024). His victory ended 25 years of AKP and Islamist rule in Turkey’s largest city, marking a significant political shift. Erdoğan himself rose to power as mayor of Istanbul in the 1990s, famously declaring, “Whoever wins Istanbul, wins Turkey.” Losing the city was not only a symbolic defeat for the AKP, but also a strategic and economic setback, as Istanbul is Turkey’s financial and cultural hub.

İmamoğlu's rise to popularity was in part due to his ability to find a common language with a variety of audeinces, his humble tone, and his progressive yet tolerant political and ideological beliefs.

After the March 2024 local elections, Erdoğan vowed to make amends and correct the mistakes that led to the AKP's defeat in the local elections. “If we made a mistake, we will fix it,” said the president at the time. Fast forward to February 2025, and it is clear that the ruling government's approach to fixing mistakes is to sideline potential challengers.

Since his victory, İmamoğlu has been under constant pressure from the authorities. The popular mayor is already facing a possible political ban as a result of another ongoing case against him for allegedly insulting public officials in a speech he gave after winning the 2019 Istanbul municipal elections. The higher appeals court must uphold the verdict, but until then, İmamoğlu remains Istanbul's mayor. At least, he did until the morning of March 19.

On January 20, 2025, an investigation was launched against the mayor for allegedly “threatening” Istanbul Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek and his family. The alleged threat relates to a comment İmamoğlu made during a panel discussion on law and the politicization of the judiciary in Turkey.

On March 19, he was indicted on alleged charges of corruption and terrorism.

Analysts believe that this is being orchestrated by Erdoğan’s government, which is using the judiciary as a tool to eliminate political rivals. The Turkish judiciary has come under increasing criticism for its lack of independence, with opposition figures frequently subjected to investigations, arrests, or political bans.

In response to his arrest, İmamoğlu released a video message saying, “We are facing great tyranny, but I want you to know that I will not be discouraged.” He accused the government of “usurping the will” of the people and reaffirmed his commitment to serving the citizens of Turkey.

Why now?

The timing of İmamoğlu’s arrest is crucial. His arrest comes just months after he secured reelection in the Istanbul mayoral race. His victory further strengthened his reputation as the most viable opposition leader to Erdoğan’s AKP, making him a prime target ahead of the 2028 presidential race.

Turkey’s main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), has been struggling with internal divisions since its disappointing performance in the 2023 general election. By removing İmamoğlu from the political arena, Erdoğan’s government could further destabilize the opposition and prevent a strong challenger from emerging.

İmamoğlu’s arrest sends a message to other opposition politicians, journalists, and activists: there is a price to pay for criticizing the government. Erdoğan’s government has used similar tactics before, including the imprisonment of Kurdish politicians and civil society leaders.

The Istanbul Municipality is also in charge of significant revenues, infrastructure projects, and social programs. Under İmamoğlu, the city cut off funding to AKP-affiliated groups, making him an economic as well as a political threat. Regaining control of the city would be a major victory for Erdoğan.

Broader implications

İmamoğlu’s arrest raises concerns about Erdoğan’s tightening grip on power, echoing the crackdown that followed the failed 2016 coup attempt when officials used the opportunity to jail thousands of critics, including journalists, academics, and political opponents.

The arrest also reinforces fears that Turkey’s legal system is being weaponized against the opposition.

If the arrest leads to widespread protests or backlash, Erdoğan could face growing domestic pressure. However, his control over state media and the judiciary allows him to frame İmamoğlu’s case as a “legal matter” rather than a political purge.

The mayor's arrest was not without international criticism.

Following with huge concern the news on Istanbul Mayor @ekrem_imamoglu‘s detention among 100 people along with a 4-day ban on demonstrations. Again, as in all moves of last months, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. Full speed towards a complete authoritarian state. pic.twitter.com/UePEz3HWyj — Nacho Sánchez Amor (@NachoSAmor) March 19, 2025

The police raid on Istanbul Mayor and opposition leader @ekrem_imamoglu’s headquarters, the arrest of 100 people, including all his aides, and the detention of journalists mark a dangerous escalation in Erdoğan’s crackdown on dissent. With İmamoğlu leading in the polls, this is… pic.twitter.com/kg74DfeA83 — European Democrats (@democrats_eu) March 19, 2025

A defining moment for Turkey

Ekrem İmamoğlu’s arrest is not just about one politician — it symbolizes the broader struggle for democracy in Turkey. His growing popularity and ability to challenge Erdoğan made him a prime target, and his removal from the political scene could reshape Turkey’s future.

For the opposition, this is a make-or-break moment. Whether they unify in challenging the current leadership or falter under pressure remains to be seen.

Regardless of what happens next, İmamoğlu’s arrest will be remembered as a crucial turning point in Turkey’s political trajectory, with lasting consequences for democracy, governance, and civil liberties in the country.