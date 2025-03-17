Two Jamaican reggae artists with rural roots pass on, leaving echoes of the 1990s

Two Jamaican artists, Cocoa Tea and Determine, passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy of “conscious” reggae music that was especially popular in the 1990s even as the dancehall genre expanded and often blended with it. Although their styles were very different, the two singers had a few things in common: both came from fishing communities and experienced struggle in their lives, and both embraced Rastafari, expressing it in their music.

Sixty-five-year-old Colvin Scott (stage name Cocoa Tea) died on March 11 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as a result of cardiac arrest, having been diagnosed with lymphoma several years earlier. Rohan Alexander Bennett (stage name Determine), who was 52, died of stomach cancer on February 13 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Cocoa tea is a traditional Caribbean drink, warm and spicy, made from grated cocoa balls; it has a calming effect, with varying degrees of sweetness. Similarly, the style of the singer who adopted the name was smooth and melodic yet penetrating. Born in 1959, Cocoa Tea grew up in the fishing community of Rocky Point, Clarendon, on Jamaica's south coast, the son of a single mother. Rocky Point itself is a tough environment, which has suffered in recent years from the impacts of climate change, including Hurricane Beryl in 2024.

Although interested in music from his teenage years, Cocoa Tea's career got off to a slow start, and he worked several jobs. He was, at various points, a mason, a horse racing jockey at the Caymanas race track, and a fisherman back in Rocky Point before finally getting his big break in Kingston in 1984. A meeting with influential record producer Henry “Junjo” Lawes resulted in his debut, “Rocking Dolly.”

From then on, his career followed a steady trajectory. He wrote and sang songs that often had a social message. “Rikers Island” (1990), for example, was a warning to young Jamaicans migrating to the U.S. not to fall into bad ways and end up in the notorious New York prison. Throughout the 1990s, the prolific singer toured extensively overseas and worked with several record producers.

By this time, Cocoa Tea had adopted the Rastafari religion, telling the Jamaica Gleaner in 1998, “This is the livity I like.” His beliefs continued to infuse themselves into his songs, as is evident in this live performance.

In 1997, he established his own record label. Roaring Lion Records, based in his home parish of Clarendon, rather than in the capital of Kingston, enjoyed some success, signing popular acts such as Shabba Ranks and Buju Banton. One of his biggest hits was his 2008 song “Barack Obama,” in support of the presidential candidate.

Veteran UK reggae broadcaster David Rodigan shared on X/Twitter:

The Reggae world is mourning the loss of one of its finest voices, Cocoa Tea died this morning from cardiac arrest in Fort Lauderdale. He leaves behind a catalogue of classic recordings which will forever be played in the pantheon of great Jamaican music. RIP sweet Cocoa Tea. pic.twitter.com/O5Pr6tJa61 — David Rodigan (@DavidRodigan) March 11, 2025

Cocoa Tea was extremely popular in Africa, and Kenyan reggae fans expressed their sorrow on social media. The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation shared a tribute:

Tribute to Cocoa Tea on Dancehall Kings and Queens 3pm – 5pm. Pin location and pay tribute @kbcenglish @johnkaranijk . Goodtimes are back.#dancehallkbc pic.twitter.com/ikcnEVoZge — KBC English Service (@kbcenglish) March 16, 2025

One music fan added:

RIP Cocoa Tea for real. The man spread LOVE via his music. Blessings to his soul. — Slick Flair (@SheikLaFreak) March 16, 2025

Cocoa Tea's song “Holy Mount Zion” was inspired by Determine's hugely popular hit “Kette Drum,” recorded in 1995 as a collaboration with dancehall deejay Beenie Man and produced by groundbreaking record producer Bobby “Digital” Dixon. Cocoa Tea's version was one of many incorporating the hypnotic Nyabinghi rhythm that resonated with music fans. The tall Kette Drum (the Akete, or Repeater drum) plays a syncopated rhythm, often improvises, and has a higher pitch. It is always accompanied by two other types of drum during the Nyabinghi ceremony.

Veteran deejay Determine has died. His widow confirmed to The Gleaner that he died yesterday at a hospital overseas. Determine, whose real name is Rohan Bennett, was known for a string of inspirational and uplifting reggae/dancehall tracks. #GLNREnt pic.twitter.com/AY1Zq5Ph0n — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) February 14, 2025

Also known as “Meshak,” Determine grew up in Annotto Bay, a coastal town in the parish of Saint Mary. Like Cocoa Tea, he stayed true to his roots and his production label was named after Sandy Lane, the neighbourhood where he grew up. His father was a fisherman and his mother a religious minister.

He did well at high school but decided on a musical career. Like many musical artists at the time, he went to Kingston, where he started off working with sound systems. He received the Rockers Award for best new deejay in 1995, the year he recorded “Kette Drum.” Strongly influenced by Bob Marley, he deejayed over several Marley rhythms. His uncompromising lyrics often criticised the Jamaican political system and highlighted the plight of poor Jamaicans.

Determine's son Romario “Runkus” Bennett, a roots reggae artist, shared:

“My father was a great man who overcame hardship and mek something of himself. He was di best I could ask for as a father.”

After he became more successful, having toured North America and Europe, Determine supported inner city communities, focusing on children's development, and adopted a basic school.

Music radio station Irie FM advertised a special celebration of Determine's life:

Tribute for Reggae Icon Determine 🎶🕊️ Runkus announces “Celebrating the Life of Determine” on Feb 22 at Rebel T HQ, Kingston. Spragga Benz & Jazzwad urge artists to attend. Determine, known for Kette Drum, passed on Feb 13 at 52.#Determine #ReggaeLegend pic.twitter.com/Appl3cRn0x — IG: iriefmofficial (@IRIE_FM) February 23, 2025

Popular reggae and dancehall singer Beenie Man shared his thoughts:

Beenie Man reacts to the death of Determine. Determine passed away at the age of 52 after a long battle with cancer. He and Beenie Man collaborated on the hit single Kette Drum. pic.twitter.com/tawdcpRd6z — yardhype.com (@YardHype) February 14, 2025

Both Cocoa Tea and Determine embodied an era in reggae that existed before the use of technology became more widespread. They collaborated with many artists, including dancehall deejays, bridging the gap with “roots” reggae and touching a chord in the hearts of music fans. Perhaps most importantly, having grown up in disadvantaged rural communities, they were acutely aware of the social problems besetting less privileged Jamaicans, and did not hesitate to express this in their music.