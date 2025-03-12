Post-election demonstrations in Mozambique inspire protests against socioeconomic crisis in Angola

Since the end of October 2024, Mozambique has seen a wave of protests. Initially, the protests were demanding justice for the murder of Elvino Dias, lawyer for then-presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane, and of Paulo Guambe, leader of the PODEMOS party (Optimistic Party for the Development of Mozambique). They have since become more intense in reaction to police violence against protesters and distrust of the election results, which officially declared a new victory for the FRELIMO party (Mozambique Liberation Front), in power for almost five decades.

People of varied social backgrounds took to the streets, holding placards and chanting protest songs, including “People in Power” by Azagaia. His music gained popularity among pro-democracy movements because of the lyrics that openly criticized the government. “People in Power” was released in 2008 and became a protest song during demonstrations against rising petrol and energy prices.

The protests continued for weeks after the newly elected politicians took office, including the new president, Daniel Chapo. In the second week of January, Mondlane called for three days of a general strike.

“Why are they going to kill us? Because we Mozambicans like you?” asked a woman in an interview with Deutsche Welle at a protest on January 13, the day of the deputies’ inauguration.

The protester was asking police officers present why the police used violence against citizens. Since October 21, 2024, more than 300 people have died, and over 600 have been injured, according to the Mozambican organization Plataforma Decide, which monitored the elections and human rights violations.

In Angola, a central African country that also belongs to the PALOP (Portuguese-speaking African Countries), protests also broke out in support of Mozambicans. The capital, Luanda, also witnessed episodes of police violence like those that stifled the protests in Maputo. Find a video of the protests below.

Political context

FRELIMO, which led the independence struggle — won in 1975 — against Portuguese imperialism, has dominated the Mozambican political scene ever since. The party's historical opponents are RENAMO (Mozambican National Resistance), which, as a political adversary, paved the way for multipartyism, along with the MDM (Democratic Movement of Mozambique (MDM) — both seen as more conservative on the political spectrum.

However, in this latest election, these parties lost strength to PODEMOS, created in 2018 by former members of the two opposition parties, and which became the second political force in terms of parliamentary seats. PODEMOS, which endorsed the presidential candidate Venâncio Mondlane, benefited electorally from general discontent with corruption, social inequality, and lack of opportunities for youth. Badly managed internal political crises in RENAMO and MDM also contributed to the rise of the new party.

With all this, since 2024, Mondlane has gained prominence. An Evangelical leader and former member of Renamo, he joined PODEMOS due to internal disagreements in his former party. His movement was based on the promise of “national peacemaking” through dialogue, investments in housing, and an end to the imprisonment of protesters. Internationally, he has said that he is an admirer of far-right politicians, such as Jair Bolsonaro, former president of Brazil, and Donald Trump, who has returned to power in the United States.

The 2024 elections were marred by allegations of irregularities in the electoral process, voter intimidation, and violence. According to the CPLP (Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries), in a preliminary observations report, problems were identified in the vote counting procedures and in its “slowness” and “lack of efficiency.”

RENAMO and MDM rejected the results, saying that FRELIMO committed fraud to stay in power. After the announcement of the result, these parties were nevertheless invited to a dialogue with the then-president, Filipe Nyusi, to resolve the post-election crisis. The debate extended to civil society organizations. Meanwhile, the waves of discontent about alleged electoral fraud continued, with protesters demanding the election be annulled.

After the talks with Nyusi, the parties RENAMO, PODEMOS, ND, and MDM still refused to recognize the election results.

Repression and the human cost of the protests

The government has reacted violently to the protests, with security forces using tear gas, rubber bullets, and lethal ammunition to disperse protesters, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries, mainly in the provinces of Zambézia, where the capital Maputo is located, and in Inhambane, where police are known for their brutality.

Human rights organizations, such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, denounced the excessive use of force and arbitrary detention of protesters, journalists, and members of opposition political parties.

International organizations have denounced police violence and the militarized response of the state to bodies such as the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the African Court of Human and Peoples’ Rights and called for dialogue between the government and the opposition.

Impact in Angola

Angola faces challenges similar to those of Mozambique, with growing popular dissatisfaction over the economic crisis, unemployment, corruption, and lack of democratic freedoms. The Angolan government, led by MPLA (Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola) — which has also been in power since 1975 following their independence struggle — fears the instability in Mozambique could leak into their country.

In November 2024, amid tensions in Mozambique, protesters took to the streets of Luanda shouting: “The police don't belong to the MPLA. The police belong to the people.” Hundreds of people marched to protest against the country's socio-economic difficulties and also against the detention of four activists arrested at a demonstration earlier the same month. Indeed, the country has been under the observation of international organizations due to its history of repressing civil society. Hunger, unemployment, and homelessness were the main drivers of the protest.

Faced with these protests, the Angolan government did not comment on the political situation or the violence in Mozambique. The coordinator of the NGO Omunga, João Malavindele, said in an interview with DW Africa that both parties — MPLA and FRELIMO — use similar methods to stay in power in their respective countries.

Civil society in Angola seems to have learned from the positions taken by Mozambican activists and academics, along with international bodies submitting petitions, to stand up to the MPLA government. There are initiatives such as “Conversations from our yard,” where topics such as “Mozambique and nonviolence” are discussed with researcher and human rights activist Domingos da Cruz.

While civil society has been organizing, non-governmental organizations Mizangala Tuyenu Kupolo and Handeka released a report in December, compiling the human rights violations recorded in the first three months of 2024 in Angola. According to their work, arbitrary obstacles to “holding demonstrations, marches, and any acts of protest” must continue to be monitored in Angola. A new report is due for the first quarter of 2025.