Filipino workers in semiconductors factory declare strike victory

Labor activists in the Philippines saw a major victory after a 74-hour strike of 1,800 workers at Nexperia Philippines, a Dutch semiconductors factory. The strike ended in victory on March 8 after the management agreed to increase daily wages and reinstate dismissed union officials.

Nexperia manufactures and exports transistor chips and microchips that are used in e-vehicles, phones, and other electronic devices. According to the union, their factory produces seven million products daily worth PHP 420 million (USD 7.3 million).

Negotiations on a Collective Bargaining Agreement in 2024 resulted in a deadlock after the management offered only a PHP 17 per day (USD 0.30) wage increase against a PHP 50 per day (USD 0.87) hike that workers were pushing for. In addition, four union officials were dismissed in December during the negotiations.

The union voted to hold a strike, but the government's department assumed jurisdiction of the labor dispute on February 5, further complicating the negotiations. Under the law, the labor secretary can invoke this power in industries “indispensable to the national interest.” Semiconductors compose the bulk of the country's largest exports.

Despite this legal obstacle, the union proceeded to continue with the strike by barricading the factory entrance. Workers remained defiant even after the labor department issued a “return to work” order. Workers who remained inside the factory said that they were restricted from getting food, water, and basic necessities from fellow workers and concerned citizens outside the industrial complex. They also accused the management of cutting off the electricity and water supply inside the factory.

Informal negotiations were held as the strike received support from various sectors. Finally, the management agreed to increase wages and reinstate two union officials who had been let go during the dispute. This led the union to declare the victory of the strike as work resumed on March 8.

The union saluted the unity and determination of its members.

Pinakikitunguhan, at pinangingibabawan natin sa loob ng tatlong araw ang iniindang puyat, gutom, mga karamdaman, alinlangan, at mga pangungulila. Sa tinatanaw nating layunin, kinakaya at pinagsusumikapan nating malagpasan ang bawat hamon, sa pabrika man o sa piket. Lumaban tayo hanggang tagumpay!

For three days, we faced and overcame fatigue, hunger, sickness, doubt, and homesickness. Inspired by our common goals, we hurdled and struggled to defeat every challenge, inside the factory or in the picket lines. Let us fight until victory!

Philippine labor center Kilusang Mayo Uno (May First Movement) noted that the strike was the biggest in several decades and that it defied the “no strike” policy inside the export-processing industrial zone. Commentators noted that while union activists won this hard-earned victory, there are still several challenges that must be dealt with:

Kasabay nito ang nagpapatuloy na hamon — ang patuloy na paglaban upang ibalik ang 2 pang opisyales at biguin ang amba ng tanggalan, ang patuloy na paggigiit ng nakabubuhay na sahod sa mga larangang lagpas pa sa empresa — sa antas pambansa, para sa lahat ng manggagawa, at ang patuloy na pagtindig at pagtatanggol sa karapatang mag-unyon at magwelga!

There remains the following challenges — the need to continue the demand to reinstate the two other union officials and defeat the threat of retrenchment, the struggle for a living wage beyond the factory — at the national level, for all workers, and the fight to defend our right to unionize and the right to strike!

The strike was held two days before International Women’s Day. The Center for Trade Union and Human Rights praised the women workers of Nexperia and the role of women rights defenders in society.

We mark this year’s Women’s Day while we express solidarity with the striking workers of Nexperia Philippines Inc. Nexperia’s Cabuyao factory has a significant population of women workers, who are now fighting for higher wages, an end to mass retrenchment, and the reinstatement of union officials Women suffer from trade-union repression. Wives of unionists and labor activists shoulder the burden of earning money and taking care of the family when their husbands are retrenched from work, imprisoned, or disappeared.

The Council for People’s Development and Governance, a network of people’s organizations, emphasized the importance of uplifting the conditions of workers.

There is no development and economic growth without full and productive employment, and decent work for all. Respect the rights to unionize, collectively bargain and the right to strike!

In an interview with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, union president Mary Ann Castillo acknowledged the significance of their strike.

Many became aware. That’s when we started again to strengthen our union. That’s also when other workers and other unions were inspired… that what we did with our fight, despite the AJ [assumption of jurisdiction], was possible.

In an interview with independent media Bulatlat, labor leader Rowena Matienzo credited the strength of the union for the success of the strike.