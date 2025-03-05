Pakistan struggles with governance and rampant corruption

Pakistan’s legal system faces major challenges, including a lack of transparency, judicial interference, and widespread corruption. Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2024 and the World Justice Project's (WJP) Rule of Law Index 2024 both indicate a worsening trend that threatens Pakistan's institutional stability. The reports show that judicial oversight remains weak, political forces are interfering with the judiciary, and freedom of the press is diminishing, all while corrupt practices continue to spread across public institutions.

Recent changes in laws through constitutional amendments, along with new cyber regulations combined with judiciary protests, have escalated tensions throughout Pakistan's legal system and civil sectors. Digital speech restrictions grew stronger with changes made to Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) while the Supreme Court Practise and Procedure Act introduced reforms that reduced the power of the Chief Justice. Judges, together with lawyers, have protested against what they perceive as threats to judicial independence and the fair application of the law.

Rule of Law Index 2024

The WJP Rule of Law Index assesses 142 countries based on eight key aspects of institutional strength, legal integrity, and governance quality. Pakistan's latest ranking reflects a weak overall performance, placing 129 out of 142 nations. The country ranks among the worst in government accountability, judicial independence, and corruption control — issues that have deteriorated in recent years.

According to rights advocacy organizations, Pakistan urgently needs judicial reforms, as its court system faces a backlog of 2.4 million pending cases, including 57,000 at the Supreme Court level. Delayed court procedures become even more challenging because of a shortage of 15,000 and 20,000 judges, along with insufficient judicial facilities.

The Pakistani judiciary operates with limited strength because it lacks 1,005 judges from its 4,144 sanctioned positions, which brings its operational capacity to a minimum of 75 percent. Of the 2,364 district judiciary positions in Punjab district courts, there are currently 822 vacancies. Likewise, the judicial sector in Sindh, KP, Balochistan, and Islamabad faces similar vacancies in their judicial roles. The judicial system operates under severe shortage because it has 4,000 judges for a population of 251 million people to manage 2.26 million pending cases. The country has one judge available for every 62,817 citizens.

A major concern is the government's weak oversight, with Pakistan ranking 103rd globally in the rule of law index's oversight category. The judicial system lost its strength when political entities started directly intervening because of the Supreme Court Practise and Procedure Act, which reduced the Chief Justice's powers, thus weakening the court's ability to limit executive power. Important democratic pillars continue to erode as the legislative system fails to hold the executive branch accountable while the media faces increasing restrictions.

Regarding corruption in the country, the WJP Index ranks Pakistan 120th out of 142 countries. According to the latest report from Transparency International, 35 percent of Pakistanis believe corruption has worsened over the past year, and one in four citizens pays bribes for essential services.

The most vulnerable institutions to corrupt practices are the enforcement agencies and judicial institutions, which deteriorates public trust in the justice system.

A lack of government transparency is worsening these issues, with Pakistan ranking 106th globally in this category of the rule of law index. The public has limited access to crucial information, as key decisions are often made behind closed doors. Meanwhile, news organizations face mounting restrictions on press freedom, with journalists encountering censorship, threats, and legal repercussions for reporting on government mismanagement and corruption.

Fundamental freedoms in Pakistan have deteriorated to the extent that the country now ranks 125th out of 142 nations in protecting basic rights. The government has intensified repressive measures to limit political criticism and has escalated the persecution of religious and ethnic groups. This repression is evident in the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif, the forced exile of YouTuber Imran Riaz Khan, and the misuse of blasphemy laws. Women's rights also remain a critical issue, as highlighted by the honor killing of Sobia Batool Shah for seeking a divorce and the murders of six women in northwestern Pakistan in November 2024.

Security remains a major concern, with Pakistan ranking 140th out of 142 countries in safety and order on the WJP index. Terrorist activities continue to rise, particularly in border areas where militant groups operate unchecked. Political violence and street crime have further eroded public trust in law enforcement. Numerous financial resources allocated to military programmes have not resulted in the state being able to establish law and order in rural areas or tribal regions.

Legal enforcement also remains weak, with Pakistan ranking 127th globally in implementing business regulations, taxation laws, environmental protections, and safeguards for workers’ rights. Many businesses operate illegally, and tax evasion is widespread. Due to high legal costs and a backlog of cases, the civil judicial system is now ranked 128th in the world, meaning justice is only accessible to Pakistan's wealthy elite.

Transparency International’s Corruption Report: Pakistan’s Declining Position

Data from the Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index 2024 establishes Pakistan’s declining governance standards, ranking the country 135th out of 180 nations. Public institutions have become increasingly vulnerable to corruption, reflected in a two-point drop in Pakistan’s national ranking between 2023 and 2024.

In its 2024 Article IV Consultation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reiterated concerns over Pakistan's economic governance, stressing the urgent need for structural reforms to improve accountability and transparency. According to the report, the judiciary and police are the most corrupt institutions, as officials often secure their positions through political favoritism and enforce selective justice in critical legal cases.

The country's anti-corruption statutes often fail to be implemented because weak enforcement mechanisms allow high-profile corruption cases to evade proper punishment.

Recent legal controversies

Political pressure is destabilising Pakistan's judicial system. For example, the 26th Constitutional Amendment, passed in October 2024, has sparked significant debate and controversy. This amendment, which shifts the authority to appoint Supreme Court judges from the judiciary to the legislative body, has faced widespread criticism from expert legal analysts because it undermines judicial independence. By granting lawmakers control over judicial appointments, the amendment enables them to install judges aligned with their political views while simultaneously weakening the judiciary’s ability to check executive power.

Legal organizations, along with lawyers and members of the Supreme Court Bar Association, have publicly condemned the amendment, arguing that it is an attempt by the government to manipulate judicial rulings in favor of political interests. In January 2025, protests outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad escalated into violent clashes between lawyers and police, resulting in multiple arrests and injuries.

The Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act 2025 has introduced legal challenges that threaten internet freedoms and free expression in Pakistan, granting the state greater control over digital content under the vague pretext of combating “false information.” Under this amendment, citizens who spread online information deemed fake or false can face up to three years in prison. The anti-fake speech law fails to define which content qualifies as false information, creating a risk for journalists and dissidents.

Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and other international human rights organizations have voiced their concerns about the amendment, warning that it could be used to suppress digital discourse. The law also introduces penalties for political content and criticism of the government, reinforcing state control over social media platforms.

Urgent need for reform

Pakistan's judicial system, law enforcement, and governance structures urgently require reform due to deep-rooted corruption, security threats, and political interference that undermine stability. Decisive government action is required for the protection of civil liberties, upholding judicial independence, and enforcing effective anti-corruption measures. Without meaningful reforms, Pakistan risks further instability, deterring investors and eroding democratic values.