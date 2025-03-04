In its runoff, Ecuador must choose between military force or social change to combat violence

On Sunday, February 9, 2025, Ecuador held its general elections, with over 11 million voters heading to the polls to elect the leaders who will govern them for the next four years.

In these elections, Ecuadorians voted for their national authorities, from the president and vice president of the republic to the 151 assembly members and five Andean parliamentarians.

The new National Legislative Assembly, which will take office on May 14, will be composed primarily of two political forces: the center-left opposition, represented by the Movimiento Revolución Ciudadana (RC), led by former president Rafael Correa, and the ruling party, center-right Acción Democrática Nacional (ADN).

This first round did not gather enough votes for either presidential candidates to secure victory. Therefore, as outlined in the electoral calendar, the second round of elections for the nation’s top leadership will take place on April 13. In this upcoming election, incumbent president Daniel Noboa will once again face his main opponent and Correista candidate, Luisa González, whom he previously defeated in the second round of the 2023 snap elections.

For the runoff election, both candidates must prioritize plans aimed at addressing the main issues affecting most Ecuadorians. According to a study conducted by market research firm IPSOS, three-quarters of the population are most concerned about unemployment and insecurity.

Hardline policies and forced disappearances

Public safety is a chronic social issue that the last three administrations have failed to resolve. Ecuador has the highest homicide rate in Latin America. In January 2025 alone, 732 violent deaths were recorded, compared to 487 homicides in January 2024. Security expert Luis Córdova attributes the rise in violence to a lack of opportunities stemming from low public investment in essential services such as healthcare, education, and employment.

One of Noboa’s proposals is to continue the “internal armed conflict” policy. In January 2024, 12 heavily armed individuals stormed an Ecuadorian television station. The terror experienced by journalists and media workers as the images were broadcast live led to the suspects being prosecuted for terrorism. Following this tragic event, Noboa signed the “internal armed conflict” decree. Since February 2024, the military has been deployed in the streets to provide public security.

However, the military's role has come under scrutiny following the tragedy of the “Guayaquil Four.” Public forces have been accused of the forced disappearance of four minors in December 2024, along with other unpublicized cases. Ismael and Josué Arroyo, aged 15 and 14, Nehemías Arboleda, 15, and Steven Medina, 11, were returning home after playing soccer when they were detained by an army patrol in a working-class area of Guayaquil. According to Defense Minister Giancarlo Loffredo, the children were allegedly detained for “theft.”

Later, on December 24, 2024, the burned remains of the minors were found near the Taura military base. However, the 16 soldiers allegedly involved deny any involvement in their disappearance. The government attributes their disappearance to “criminal groups,” as stated by Minister Loffredo in a public apology after Judge Tanya Loor ruled the case a “forced disappearance” at the hands of the military on December 24, 2024.

Another of president-candidate Daniel Noboa’s proposals to combat insecurity is a constitutional reform to mandate pre-trial detention for terrorism-related offenses. This measure aims to prevent judges from releasing individuals under investigation for “terrorism” before they are convicted.

Social investment

On the other side is the center-left Revolución Ciudadana candidate, Luisa González. She previously held high-ranking positions in Rafael Correa‘s administration (2007–2017). Correa was convicted of corruption by the Ecuadorian judiciary in 2020 and has since lived in exile in Belgium. He claims that his conviction was a political persecution by his opponents to prevent him from running for presidency again.

González, in her second attempt to return to government, proposes to combat insecurity through social investment — protecting victims, ensuring reparations, rehabilitation, and social reintegration for those in need. She also aims to reinstate the Coordinating Ministry of Security and the Ministry of Justice, Human Rights, and Worship, restructure the Ministry of the Interior and Government, and restore Community Security Assemblies as a tool for civic oversight and prevention. Additionally, she plans to strengthen the institutional capacities of the Armed Forces and the National Police in terms of planning, strategy, and intelligence.

Transparency and citizen participation

In recent years, allegations have surfaced linking candidates and political parties to drug trafficking. In response, González proposes a “ethical pact” among all Ecuadorians to ensure transparency in political party financing and to strengthen parties. Her proposal includes citizen participation to monitor and oversee political parties and movements registered with the National Electoral Council.

González's proposal is based on a “reconstituting process of participatory democracy” to restore state institutions for the people. However, her critics, including Noboa, have publicly denounced her proposal, alleging, without evidence, links between her allies and criminal groups.

In the second-round election in April 2025, Ecuadorians will cast their final vote to determine the country’s future for the next four years.