How to save the Caspian Sea from turning into an environmental disaster 

The Caspian Sea, the largest enclosed body of water in the world, faces a grim future in the form of significant desiccation, loss of flora and fauna, and large-scale pollution. All these processes have already started and their further deterioration poses immense risks for the economies and environment of the five littoral states: Kazakhstan, Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, and Turkmenistan.

However, the list of affected stakeholders extends far beyond these countries, as the Caspian Sea plays an important role in the global trade, energy, and transport spheres. The sea is home to the third largest oil and natural gas reserves in the world and acts as the crucial link of the so-called Middle Corridor connecting Asia and Europe.

In recent years the water level reached the lowest recorded point in history. If the water level continues to decline at the current rate, it is forecasted it will drop by up to 18 meters by the end of the century. Under this scenario, the water surface will shrink by around 93,000 square kilometers, which is 34 percent of the surface area of the sea and roughly the size of Portugal. In this regard, the Caspian may repeat the fate of the nearby desiccated Aral Sea, which is considered one of the largest anthropogenic environmental disasters in the history of the world.

Global Voices conducted a written interview with Vadim Ni, one of the founders of the Save the Caspian Sea campaign to discuss the challenges facing the sea, consequences of the pollution, and measures necessary to ensure that it does not repeat the Aral Sea’s fate. The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Nurbek Bekmurzaev (NB): Can you please tell how Save the Caspian Sea was created? What are the main goals of your initiative?

Вадим Ни (ВН): Мы основали движение Save the Caspian Sea в декабре 2024 года вместе с группой казахстанских и зарубежных экологов, активистов и правозащитников. Поводом послужило критическое состояние Каспийского моря, вызванное ростом температур, сокращением стока реки Волга, который составлял до 80-85 процентов в море, а также индустриальным загрязнением. Эти изменения приводят к деградации экосистем, сокращению популяций морских обитателей и ухудшению условий жизни прибрежных сообществ. Основные цели движения – привлечение международного внимания к проблемам Каспия, введение строгих экологических стандартов и обеспечение прозрачности деятельности промышленных компаний. Мы добиваемся усиления экологического контроля за нефтегазовой отраслью, разработки программ по восстановлению экосистем и увеличения международного сотрудничества в вопросах защиты Каспия. На данный момент инициатива уже объединила экспертов, экологов, общественные организации, журналистов и представителей бизнеса.

Vadim Ni (VN): We founded the Save the Caspian Sea movement in December 2024 together with a group of Kazakhstani and foreign environmentalists, activists, and human rights defenders. The reason was the critical state of the Caspian Sea, caused by rising temperatures, a decrease in the flow of the Volga River, which amounted to 80-85 percent of the water in the sea, as well as industrial pollution. These changes have led to the degradation of ecosystems, a decrease in marine populations, and a deterioration in the living conditions of coastal communities. The main goals of the movement are to attract international attention to the problems of the Caspian Sea, introduce strict environmental standards, and ensure transparency in the activities of industrial companies. We seek to strengthen environmental control over the oil and gas industry, develop programs to restore ecosystems, and increase international cooperation in protecting the Caspian Sea. At the moment, the initiative has already united experts, environmentalists, public organizations, journalists and business representatives.

NB: What are the problems and challenges facing the Caspian Sea face and jeopardizing its future? Who are its main polluters?

ВН: Каспийское море сталкивается с рядом серьезных проблем. Главная из них – стремительное снижение уровня воды. С 2006 года море обмелело почти на два метра, а к концу столетия прогнозируется его падение ещё на 8–18 метров. В некоторых районах Казахстана и Туркменистана береговая линия уже отступила на десятки километров, что ведет к разрушению прибрежных экосистем, пересыханию нерестилищ и гибели многих видов водных обитателей. Помимо изменения климата, значительный урон Каспийскому морю наносит загрязнение промышленными и бытовыми отходами. Основными загрязнителями являются нефтегазовые компании, работающие на месторождениях Тенгиз, Кашаган и Азери-Чираг-Гюнешли. Их деятельность приводит к разливам нефти, выбросам серных соединений и тяжелых металлов, что негативно сказывается на качестве воды и жизни морских обитателей. Огромную роль в загрязнении также играют реки Волга и Урал, которые несут в Каспий промышленные отходы, пестициды и микропластик. Эти процессы уже привели к резкому сокращению популяций осетровых. Из-за загрязнения и неконтролируемого рыболовства численность каспийского тюленя также сократилась более чем на 90 процентов. Мы активно добивается от правительства Казахстана раскрытия обязательств нефтегазовых компаний в рамках соглашений о разделе продукции и концессионных соглашений, подписанных в 1990-х годах. Эти соглашения установили правовую основу для добычи нефти, однако их условия никогда не публиковались, что привело к отсутствию прозрачности в отношении экологических обязательств компаний. Общественный доступ к этой информации необходим для обеспечения ответственности и защиты экосистемы Каспийского моря от дальнейшего ущерба.

VN: The Caspian Sea faces several serious problems. The main one is the rapid decline in water levels. Since 2006, the sea has become almost two meters shallower, and by the end of the century, it is predicted to fall by another 8–18 meters. In some areas of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, the coastline has already retreated by tens of kilometers, which leads to the destruction of coastal ecosystems, the drying up of spawning grounds, and the death of many species of aquatic inhabitants. In addition to climate change, industrial and household waste pollution causes significant damage. The main polluters are oil and gas companies operating in the Tengiz, Kashagan, and Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli fields. Their activities lead to oil spills and the emission of sulfur compounds and heavy metals, which negatively affect the quality of water and marine life. The Volga and Ural rivers also play a huge role in pollution, carrying industrial waste, pesticides, and microplastics into the Caspian. These processes have already led to a sharp decline in sturgeon populations. Due to pollution and uncontrolled fishing, the Caspian seal population has also declined by more than 90 percent. We are actively pressing the government of Kazakhstan to disclose the obligations of oil and gas companies under the production sharing and concession agreements signed in the 1990s. These agreements established the legal basis for oil production, but their terms have never been published, resulting in a lack of transparency regarding the companies’ environmental obligations. Public access to this information is necessary to ensure accountability and protect the Caspian Sea ecosystem from further damage.

NB: Who is fighting to preserve the Caspian Sea at the local, national, and regional levels?

ВН: Защиту Каспийского моря обеспечивают как локальные, так и международные организации, а также независимые активисты, многие из которых являются членами нашей кампании. В Казахстане одним из ключевых участников движения является Центр экологических правовых инициатив “Глобус”, который занимается защитой прав граждан на благоприятную окружающую среду. В Азербайджане действует Ассоциация экологического образования, активно продвигающая инициативы по снижению загрязнения воды. На международном уровне экологическая организация Crude Accountability занимается мониторингом нефтедобывающей деятельности в Каспийском регионе и привлечением внимания к проблемам загрязнения. Кроме того, значительную роль играет Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), которая требует прозрачности в работе промышленных компаний и соблюдения ими экологических стандартов. Движение Save the Caspian Sea уже стало первым участником глобальной сети Blue Community из Центральной Азии, что подчеркивает его значимость в международном экологическом сообществе. Оно объединяет ученых, экологов и активистов, которые работают над созданием долгосрочных стратегий по сохранению моря и его экосистемы. Несмотря на эти усилия, борьба за сохранение Каспия остается сложной из-за отсутствия эффективных механизмов регионального сотрудничества. Для защиты этого водоема необходимо активное взаимодействие между правительствами, бизнесом и гражданским обществом, а также усиленный контроль за соблюдением природоохранных норм.

VN: The protection of the Caspian Sea is ensured by both local and international organizations, as well as independent activists, many of whom are members of our campaign. In Kazakhstan, one of the key participants in the movement is the Center for Environmental Legal Initiatives “Globus,” which is engaged in protecting the rights of citizens to a favorable environment. In Azerbaijan, the Association for Environmental Education is actively promoting initiatives to reduce water pollution. At the international level, the environmental organization Crude Accountability monitors oil production activities in the Caspian region and draws attention to pollution problems. In addition, a significant role is played by the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), which requires transparency in the work of industrial companies and their compliance with environmental standards. The Save the Caspian Sea movement has already become the first Central Asian member of the global Blue Community network from Central Asia, which emphasizes its importance in the international environmental community. It unites scientists, environmentalists and activists who are working to create long-term strategies for the conservation of the sea and its ecosystem. Despite these efforts, the fight to preserve the Caspian remains difficult due to the lack of effective mechanisms for regional cooperation. Protecting the body of water requires active cooperation between governments, businesses, and civil society, as well as increased enforcement of environmental regulations.

NB: What needs to be done to prevent the Caspian Sea from suffering the same fate as the Aral Sea?

ВН: Необходимо срочно принять комплексные меры. На государственном уровне прикаспийские страны должны разработать совместные программы по сохранению водных ресурсов, включая ограничение промышленного забора воды, восстановление экосистем и предотвращение сброса отходов в море. Особую роль играет ужесточение экологических норм для нефтегазового сектора. Компании, работающие в регионе, должны быть обязаны внедрять безопасные методы добычи, минимизировать выбросы вредных веществ и инвестировать в восстановление морской среды. Международные организации и экологические фонды должны оказывать поддержку инициативам, направленным на защиту Каспийского моря, а также активно выступать против расширения разрушительных индустриальных проектов в регионе. На индивидуальном уровне граждане могут вносить свой вклад, поддерживая экологические организации, участвуя в акциях по очистке побережья и снижая собственное потребление пластика. Только совместные действия на всех уровнях помогут сохранить Каспийское море для будущих поколений.