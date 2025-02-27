Israel escalates strikes in Syria amid post-Assad transition: A pattern of regional expansion

On February 25, 2025, as Syria's new government convened a national dialogue to chart the nation's future post-conflict, Israel launched extensive military operations reaching the southern outskirts of Damascus.

This aggressive move coincided with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent declaration that Israel would not permit Syrian military forces south of Damascus, effectively demanding the demilitarization of southern Syria. Netanyahu emphasized, “We will not allow forces of the HTS or the new Syrian army to enter the territory south of Damascus. We demand full demilitarization of southern Syria, in the provinces of Quneitra, Daraa and Sweida.”

Netanyahu also expressed intentions to place Syria’s Druze community in these areas, including those in the occupied Golan Heights, under Israeli “protection,” a statement that has raised concerns among the Druze population, who view it as unwarranted interference, condemning the invasion of Syrian lands.

The Israeli airstrikes targeted military installations in Kiswah, near Damascus, and in the southern province of Deraa. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz claimed these operations, stating they were a preemptive measure to prevent Syrian regime forces and affiliated groups from establishing a foothold in the designated security zone.

Destabilizing Syria

These actions by Israel have been interpreted as attempts to destabilize Syria's rebuilding efforts during a pivotal moment of national reconstruction.

Journalist Monica Marks wrote on X:

Let’s recall that Israel bombed Damascus on the very night that Syria’s national dialogue conference vowed commitment to freedom of expression, justice & equality for all. Destabilising Syria’s pluralist & pragmatic gains w/ military aggression is dangerously counterproductive. https://t.co/w1riYFchZg — Monica Marks (@MonicaLMarks) February 25, 2025

The national dialogue, organized by Syria's new leadership, aimed to outline the country's political roadmap following the ousting of former president Bashar al-Assad in December 2024. The dialogue's closing statement condemned Israel's incursions and called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Syrian territories.

Syrian journalist Lama Al Shami commented on X:

Israel attacking Syria the day of the National Dialogue Conference is a blatant violation of Syrian sovereignty and clearly planned. A free Syria scares Israel. Anyone who still thinks the transitional government was put in place by the zionists is delusional. — لمى (@Lama_Alshamii) February 25, 2025

The recent Israeli military operations follow a series of escalations, including the invasion of Israeli forces into a United Nations-monitored demilitarized zone within Syria after Assad's fall. Netanyahu has asserted that Israel will maintain control over this area as long as necessary to prevent the new Syrian army and associated groups from operating near its borders.

In December 2024, immediately following the collapse of the Assad regime, Israel initiated an unprecedented bombing campaign, described as the most extensive in its history. This offensive resulted in the near-total destruction of Syria's military infrastructure, including bases and equipment, significantly weakening the nation's defense capabilities.

A heat map by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED) shows the December bombing campaign:

As per @ACLEDINFO‘s latest: • 300+ Israeli airstrikes in Syria in 2024, 1/3 post-Dec 8

• Dec 2024 strikes to exceed 2023 total

• 70%-80% of Assad's military assets destroyed in 48 hrs

• 8 villages in Quneitra, Daraa, and R. Damascus seized by Israelhttps://t.co/lboKAL2Y02 pic.twitter.com/LTIQJnyGVl — Benjamin Fève (@BenjaminFeve) December 19, 2024

These aggressions violate the 1974 disengagement agreement between the two countries and represent further regional escalation as Israel continues its unmitigated expansion into neighboring countries, including the Palestinian West Bank and Lebanon.

Regional aggression

Israel's aggressive posture extends beyond Syria. In the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly the West Bank, Israeli military operations have intensified. Since the onset of hostilities in October 2023, over 800 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, according to the United Nations which documented many breaches of international law by the Israeli army in the West Bank. More than 40,000 Palestinians have been displaced from areas like the Jenin refugee camp due to ongoing military offensives.

The West Bank is governed by the Palestinian Authority (PA) which has actively arrested and, in some instances, killed Palestinians suspected of involvement with resistance groups. In January 2025, the PA launched a significant crackdown on the Jenin refugee camp resulting in civilian casualties, including the death of a young woman and journalism student, Shatha Sabbagh, sparking public outrage.

Furthermore, the humanitarian impact of the Israeli war on Gaza has been catastrophic. The war, which the ICJ ruled was a plausible case of genocide, has led to the displacement of approximately 1.9 million people, accounting for about 90 percent of Gaza's population. The extensive destruction has left many without homes, with 92 percent of residences either severely damaged or destroyed.

Despite a fragile ceasefire established in January 2025, tensions remain high. Recent agreements between Israel and Hamas involved the exchange of prisoners and the bodies of deceased prisoners in exchange for the release of over Palestinian prisoners. However, Israel has breached this agreement in the last round of exchanges by failing to release around 600 Palestinian prisoners and by obstructing the entry of mobile homes and other humanitarian necessities meant to alleviate the suffering of the displaced population in Gaza. As a result, several Palestinian children have reportedly died from cold exposure in recent days.

International condemnation

The international community has expressed concern over Israel's actions. The Syrian Network for Human Rights condemned the incursions into Syrian territory, while the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed serious concern about the use of “unlawful lethal force” in Jenin in the occupied West Bank. Human rights organizations have criticized the displacement of civilians — the largest since 1967 — and the destruction of infrastructure, calling for accountability and adherence to international law.

However, with the continued support of the United States, particularly under President Donald Trump's administration which has extended his predecessor's support of Israel’s war efforts, Israel's policies have faced limited international repercussions. The US has maintained its backing of Israel, applying pressure on neighboring countries to align with strategies that critics describe as amounting to “ethnic cleansing” of Palestinian populations in Gaza and the West Bank.

Israel's recent military actions in Syria, Lebanon, and the occupied Palestinian territories have escalated regional tensions and exacerbated humanitarian crises. The timing of these operations, coinciding with Syria's national dialogue and ongoing ceasefire negotiations with Hamas, suggests a strategic effort to assert dominance and influence over the region, taking advantage of an international climate of impunity that threatens the relevance of international law worldwide. The international community's response remains divided, with calls for restraint and accountability juxtaposed against geopolitical alliances and interests.