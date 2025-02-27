Greek communities mobilize to fight back evictions amid growing housing crisis

Activists march near the apartment in Toumba district in Thessaloniki for a couple facing eviction, holding a banner that reads: “Let’s resist the profiteering of capital. The people's homes are saved by the people. Continuous struggle.” Photo by the author, used with permission.
Residents and organizations in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, mobilized on January 30 to prevent the eviction of an 87-year-old blind man with severe disabilities and his 77-year-old wife, who suffers from the consequences of two failed surgeries. The elderly couple's home was auctioned off in 2022 due to mortgage arrears. Authorities demanded the couple hand over the keys on the day of the protest. This incident showcased the government's neglect of working-class communities, inadequate policies that do not safeguard borrowers, and many of the issues surrounding gentrification.
On the same date, a similar mobilization took place in the Evosmos suburb of Thessaloniki, where activists intervened in an eviction process to prevent it by protecting a single-parent worker with two children. These mobilizations have helped bring awareness to the widespread and systemic issue of those facing housing injustice in Greece.
While the protest temporarily halted the eviction, it is an ongoing struggle, and the underlying issues persist, especially the concerns about state protection for the most vulnerable.
Demonstrators in Thessaloniki march with a banner that reads, “HANDS OFF PEOPLE'S HOUSING. NO HOME IN THE HANDS OF BANKERS!” The banner sheds light on the resistance against financial institutions that not only control people's homes but jeopardize their lives. Photo by author, used with permission.
Rising tensions amid housing crisis
Many activists and residents have criticized the recent laws implemented by the ruling government and previous administrations, accusing the broader initiative of being “anti-people.” These sentiments reflect the discontent many of the protestors felt, seeing the law as worsening the plight of the Greek working class, with measures such as increased taxes, the abolition of basic labor rights, and persistent neglect of wage improvements. As a result, many workers find themselves in debt to the banks.
Evictions and property auctions have become a widespread issue among the working class. Banks and wealthy elites often profit at the expense of the most vulnerable working-class households. For instance, working-class families are increasingly forced to face the consequences of the Hercules Plan, an initiative introduced in 2019 by the New Democracy government, led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, to address non-performing loans (NPLs) by transferring them to private investment funds. The plan aimed to clear the balance sheets of Greek banks by offloading bad debts that weren’t being repaid, with the Greek state providing guarantees for part of these loans.
In 2021, the government extended the program under Hercules II, further managing the securitization of bad loans. However, critics argue that, rather than protecting vulnerable households, the plan has increased foreclosures and evictions as funds and banks shift aggressively to recover debts.
One of the activists steps forward to deliver a speech in solidarity with the elderly couple facing eviction in front of their home in Thessaloniki. Photo by the author, used with permission.
Moreover, critics argue that these measures only safeguard the banks’financial interests while putting vulnerable families in jeopardy, even risking homelessness in the process. Such tactics aim to undermine and harm the working class while benefiting the wealthy elite and financial institutions without addressing these policies’ broader implications.
Who pays the price? Policy failures amid the housing crisis
A week after the initial mobilization, there was another one on February 8, where workers and residents of Toumba district in Thessaloniki rallied against the eviction of families facing property auction. This time, the protest had participation from prominent figures such as Giannis Delis, MP of the Greek Communist Party, strongly denouncing the legislation enabling these evictions. Delis called for accountability from the government, noting that public pressure is crucial in these situations, fostering solidarity and halting further evictions, stressing that those facing foreclosures and auctions are not powerless as long as collective resistance and solidarity continue to grow.
In this video, Delis denounces the ongoing injustices upheld by laws from major parties, reaffirming his solidarity with the people:
Furthermore, Yannis Kourmoulis, speaking on behalf of the Committee of Trade Unions Against Auctions (Επιτροπή των Εργατικών Σωματείων ενάντια στους πλειστηριασμούς), highlighted the ongoing attack on working-class housing. He emphasized that the most vulnerable are often the ones affected, such as people with disabilities, young couples, and pensioners who increasingly find themselves at risk.
Inside the EU, Greek households face the highest housing cost burden, with an average of 35 percent of disposable income spent on rent, mortgage payments, and utilities. This is not a new issue in Greece, which has consistently ranked among the most affected countries.
In response, Prime Minister Mitsotakis's government introduced the My House II program last year, allocating two billion euros to assist 15,000 young individuals and couples under 50. Additionally, EUR 400 million was set aside for zero-interest loans for home energy upgrades, alongside a temporary tax exemption for landlords converting short-term rentals into long-term leases.
Critics argue that these initiatives fail to implement effective rent controls or address the impact of short-term rentals, disproportionately affecting low-income individuals, workers, and even students. Further criticism targets investment funds for exploiting an unjust legal framework that was approved by successive governments, including the ruling New Democracy party, SYRIZA, and PASOK.
Another concerning issue is the government's tendency to shift blame. Authorities have targeted “non-paying” tenants as the root cause of the housing crisis rather than acknowledging the deeper systemic problems that have persisted for years.
A fight for housing justice: Demands for accountability
These issues reflect a government prioritizing profit over ensuring a safety net for working-class households. The protests showcased the persistent resilience of residents and activists working in solidarity to expose Greece's broader systemic crisis. As these movements become stronger, the demand for accountability from the authorities will become impossible to ignore.
