Greek communities mobilize to fight back evictions amid growing housing crisis

While the protest temporarily halted the eviction, it is an ongoing struggle, and the underlying issues persist, especially the concerns about state protection for the most vulnerable.

Evictions and property auctions have become a widespread issue among the working class. Banks and wealthy elites often profit at the expense of the most vulnerable working-class households. For instance, working-class families are increasingly forced to face the consequences of the Hercules Plan, an initiative introduced in 2019 by the New Democracy government, led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, to address non-performing loans (NPLs) by transferring them to private investment funds. The plan aimed to clear the balance sheets of Greek banks by offloading bad debts that weren’t being repaid, with the Greek state providing guarantees for part of these loans.

In 2021, the government extended the program under Hercules II, further managing the securitization of bad loans. However, critics argue that, rather than protecting vulnerable households, the plan has increased foreclosures and evictions as funds and banks shift aggressively to recover debts.