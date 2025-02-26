How Uzbekistan's Shamshad Abdullayev became one of the most important contemporary Russian-language poets

On October 23, 2024, Shamshad Abdullayev, one of the most important contemporary Russian-language poets and founder of the so-called “Fergana School of Poetry” (in fact, there was no “poetry school”, but only an association of like-minded artists. The term “Fergana Poetry School” was coined in Moscow), died. On the day of his death, obituaries in his memory were written all over the world, and his passing was reported by the most important Russian-language media devoted to culture and other topics worldwide.

To someone who does not know Russian or read contemporary Russian-language poetry, it may not be clear why the entirety of the post-Soviet cultural elite mourned for a native of Fergana, a city in the eastern part of Uzbekistan, located on the outskirts of Central Asia. To understand this, it is necessary to explore why contemporary Russian-language literature is still actively written by those who live far beyond Russia.

A key term in this discourse can be called the concept of russophonia, which is similar to francophonie. It is an attempt to find a common cultural denominator among the residents of post-Soviet countries who still speak Russian in addition to their native languages. Although some of them, including cultural figures of post-Soviet countries, perceive Russian as the language of the occupier (Georgia) or the language of the enemy (Ukraine), for many it has become what English is to India or Spanish is to Latin America: a language of communication and literature.

However, in the context of the non-rejection of the Russian language, many researchers speak not of russophonia but of the decolonization of the Russian language. Often non-Russians contributed to the common literary cause no less actively than ethnic Russians themselves. The example of Abdullayev is illustrative here.

Born in Soviet Fergana in 1957, he spoke his native Uzbek perfectly and understood Uyghur, but wrote exclusively in Russian. He did it so authentically that it seemed as if Russian itself had come to Russia by chance, as if in fact, it originally came from Abdullayev's town.

In many ways, this was also due to historical and social reasons, not only literary ones. Uzbekistan became home to many repressed and deported peoples, so even in the Uzbek wilderness one could find Meskhetian Turks from Georgia and Crimean Tatars from Bakhchisarai, and small towns were filled with great minds. But it was not only that.

The point is that Abdullayev, sitting in a Central Asian backwater, through will, talent, and underground uncensored literature published in the Soviet Union and abroad, was able to overcome the inertia and sluggishness of the surrounding Soviet censorship and Asian cultural tribalism, and created one of the most important contemporary Russian-language poetics.

Global Voices conducted a written interview with Ilya Kukulin, a Russian literary critic and visiting lecturer at Stanford University, about what Shamshad Abdullayev's legacy means for all who speak and write in Russian. The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Ramil Niyazov-Adyljan (RNA): What is the significance of Shamshad Abdullayev's poetry?

Илья Кукулин (ИК): Наверное, для людей из разных регионов и культур значимость Абдуллаева была – и, возможно, останется – разной. А вспоминали его люди по всему миру потому, что его поэзия позволяет установить связь между разными режимами мышления и существования современного человека. Для кого-то Абдуллаев – человек, который сделал кишлаки Ферганской долины и окраины Ферганы, шире – вообще центрально-азиатский опыт повседневной жизни частью мирового культурного космоса. Для кого-то – примером удивительного синтеза культур: в его картинах Ферганской долины всегда присутствует память о Европе и о «большой» истории. Для кого-то Абдуллаев – человек, который сделал поэзию на русском языке способом и пространством для медитации, для замедления времени, для рассматривания предметов и повседневных событий с очень большой бережностью и пристальностью. Тут уже не так важно, где находятся описываемые им пустыри или дома из глинобитных кирпичей: пейзажи в его поэзии всегда очень конкретны, но становятся метафорами существования вдалеке от центров власти, от больших промышленных комбинатов, даже от потогонных хлопковых полей советского Узбекистана. Самим фактом своего письма Абдуллаев упрямо настаивал, что в мире есть другие типы опыта, чем связанные с прямым действием политических и экономических процессов на человеческое сознание. И этим он изменял – и, я думаю, будет изменять и в дальнейшем – воображение своих читателей. Описываемая им реальность – не слишком идиллическая, она очень бедная, но то, как Абдуллаев ее показывал, позволяет читателю почувствовать себя более свободным, чем прежде. Я думаю, что самое важное из того, что показывал Абдуллаев – это опыт свободы. И еще важнее, что он не вспоминал какую-то прошлую свободу, а создавал ее здесь и сейчас, с помощью своих медитативных пейзажей.

Ilya Kukulin (IK): Probably, Abdullayev's significance was — and perhaps will remain — different for people from different regions and cultures. People worldwide remembered him when he died because his poetry allows us to establish a connection between different modes of thinking and the existence of modern humans. For some, Abdullayev is a man who made the villages of the Fergana Valley and the outskirts of Fergana, and more broadly — ​​the Central Asian experience of everyday life in general, part of the world's cultural cosmos. For some, he is an example of an amazing synthesis of cultures: in his paintings of the Fergana Valley, there is always a memory of Europe and of “big” history. For some, Abdullyaev is a man who made poetry in Russian a way and space for meditation, for slowing down time, for examining objects and everyday events with great care and attention. Here it is not so important where the wastelands or mud-brick houses he describes are located. The landscapes in his poetry are always very concrete, but they become metaphors for existence far from the centers of power, from large industrial plants, even from the sweatshop cotton fields of Soviet Uzbekistan. By the very fact of his writing, Abdullayev stubbornly insisted that there are other types of experience in the world than those associated with the direct action of political and economic processes on human consciousness. And in this way he changed — and, I think, will continue to change — the imagination of his readers. The reality he describes is not very idyllic, it is very poor, but the way Abdullayev showed it allows the reader to feel freer than before. I think that the most important thing that Abdullayev showed was the experience of freedom. And even more importantly, he did not recall some past freedom, but created it here and now, with the help of his meditative landscapes.

RNA: How did it happen that an Uzbek from the outskirts of the Soviet Union became one of the most important post-Soviet Russian-language poets?

ИК: Прежде всего, я не знаю, насколько точно можно называть Шамшада Абдуллаева просто «узбеком». Он жил в Узбекистане и был гражданином этой страны, но, насколько я понимаю, в нем была и таджикская кровь. И это неудивительно – он был родом из Ферганы, а Ферганская долина на протяжении многих веков была местом межкультурных и межэтнических контактов. Сам Абдуллаев рассказывал, что на него в юности оказало большое влияние общение с интеллигентами из европейской части СССР, оказавшимися в Фергане в ссылке. Я думаю, что самое важное слово в Вашем вопросе – «окраина». Абдуллаев важен именно потому, что он – окраинный! Как и некоторые другие современные русскоязычные поэты, он воплощал в своем творчестве идею критической окраинности и критической пограничности. Его стихи, проза, эссеистика позволяют увидеть конструкт централизованной, «москвоцентричной» русской культуры словно бы со стороны. На протяжении всей своей творческой эволюции Абдуллаев показывал, что самое интересное можно увидеть не в центре, а вдалеке от него — где, на первый взгляд, словно бы ничего не происходит. На самом деле именно там возможны, по его выражению, «кишлачные эпифании». Комната с остановившимся воздухом может оказаться тайно связанной с совершенно другими локусами мира – напрямую, помимо метафорической «Москвы» как неизбежного культурного хаба. Такой «окраинный» взгляд оказался невероятно продуктивным и действенным потому, что Абдуллаев очень глубоко понял и переосмыслил эстетику неофициальной русской литературы 1970-х и позднего модернизма, в частности – латиноамериканских магических реалистов и итальянских режиссеров-новаторов, таких, как Микеланджело Антониони – и, вероятно, узбекских модернистов, которые погибли в 1930-е годы. Неофициальная русская культура тоже была децентрализованной, потому что она сопротивлялась советской централизации. Как говорит издатель Дмитрий Кузьмин, в неподцензурной литературе ценилось не только объединение в группы, но и – в лучших ее образцах – различие внутри группы, возможность равноправной реализации разных эстетических идей.

IK: First of all, I don’t know how accurately one can call Abdullayev simply “an Uzbek.” He lived in Uzbekistan and was a citizen of this country, but, as far as I understand, he also had Tajik blood. And this is not surprising — he was from Fergana, and the Fergana Valley has been a place of intercultural and interethnic contacts for many centuries. Abdullayev himself said that in his youth he was greatly influenced by communication with intellectuals from the European part of the Soviet Union who found themselves in exile in Fergana. I think the most important word in your question is “outskirts.” Abdullayev is important precisely because he is from the outskirts! Like some other modern Russian-language poets, he embodied in his work the idea of ​​​​critical outskirts and critical borderlines. His poetry, prose, and essays allow us to see the construct of a centralized, “Moscow-centric” Russian culture as if from the outside. Throughout his creative evolution, Abdullayev has shown that the most interesting things can be seen not in the center, but far from it — where, at first glance, nothing seems to be happening. In fact, it is there that, in his words, “kishlak [village] epiphanies” are possible. A room with stagnant air can be secretly connected to completely different loci of the world — directly, in addition to the metaphorical “Moscow” as an inevitable cultural hub. This “outskirts” perspective proved incredibly productive and effective because Abdullayev deeply understood and rethought the aesthetics of unofficial 1970s Russian literature and late world modernism, particularly the Latin American magical realists and innovative Italian filmmakers like Michelangelo Antonioni — and perhaps the Uzbek modernists who died in the 1930s. Unofficial Russian culture was also decentralized because it resisted Soviet centralization. As publisher Dmitry Kuzmin says, uncensored literature valued not only groupings but also, in its best examples, intragroup diversity, the possibility of equal realization of different aesthetic ideas.

RNA: In the Western discourse there are such concepts as francophone and anglophone literature, but there is no russophone equivalent, although this phenomenon, as can be seen from Abdullayev's poetry and its recognition, does exist. Why?

ИК: Такое понятие уже есть – во всяком случае, в англоязычной гуманитаристике. Оно появилось совсем недавно, но уже очень быстро распространяется. До недавнего времени такого понятия не было потому, что русскоязычная культура казалась намного более централизованной, чем англоязычная или франкоязычная. Именно казалась, а не была. В советское время любая культурная деятельность должна была быть максимально централизованной, быть по возможности проверенной и признанной в Москве или в столицах «союзных» и «автономных» республик. Одновременно с этим подспудно развивались варианты децентрализованной русскоязычной культуры. Среди первых ее версий были ферганская и рижская поэтические школы, автономные версии русскоязычной литературы в Украине, позже получила развитие автономная русскоязычная – или руссофонная – литература Казахстана и Эстонии. В СССР централизованная культура была в очень большой степени связана с централизованной властью, а децентрализаторские тенденции всегда предполагали имплицитное нежелание принимать такую организацию власти как неизбежность. Не «сепаратизм», но деконструкцию самой идеи централизации культуры. Сегодня такую деконструкцию осуществляют не только авторы Казахстана, Латвии или Эстонии – – но и авторы-эмигранты в Европе или в Америке. Они тоже чаще всего не хотят соглашаться с теми нормами культурной жизни и с той централизацией культуры, которая вновь восторжествовала в Москве. Абдуллаев был одним из пионеров такой децентрализации, но важно, что он ставил перед собой не политические, а культурные и антропологические задачи: создать новое видение и новую систему связей в культуре. Самое замечательное, что ему это удалось. Наша задача теперь – понять сделанное Абдуллаевым и удерживать себя в диалоге с его произведениями.

IK: Such a concept already exists — at least in English-language humanities. It appeared quite recently but is already spreading very quickly. Until recently, there was no such concept because Russian-language culture seemed much more centralized than English-language or French-language culture. It seemed so, but it wasn't. In Soviet times, any cultural activity had to be as centralized as possible, to be, if possible, tested and recognized in Moscow or in the capitals of the “union” and “autonomous” republics. At the same time, variants of decentralized Russian-language culture were developing latently. Among its first versions were the Fergana and Riga poetic schools, autonomous versions of Russian-language literature in Ukraine, and later the autonomous Russian-language — or Russophone – literature of Kazakhstan and Estonia. In the Soviet Union, centralized culture was very much connected with centralized power, and decentralizing tendencies always implied an implicit reluctance to accept such an organization of power as inevitable. Not separatism, but a deconstruction of the very idea of ​​centralizing culture. Today, such deconstruction is carried out not only by authors from Kazakhstan, Latvia, or Estonia — but also by émigré authors in Europe or the Unites States. They, too, most often do not want to agree with the norms of cultural life and the centralization of culture that has once again triumphed in Moscow. Abdullayev was one of the pioneers of such decentralization, but it is important that he set himself not political, but cultural and anthropological tasks: to create a new vision and a new system of connections in culture. The most remarkable thing is that he succeeded. Our task now is to understand what Abdullayev has done and to maintain ourselves in dialogue with his works.

Here is an excerpt from one of Abdullayev's poems, “Род” (“Family”), translated into English by Alex Cigale.

Песня пересмешника таит вкус чёрной черешни,

особенно здесь, во дворе

отца и матери, где вопрос и ответ

впервые слышны вместе, –

свежесть на исходе столетия исчезающего захолустья, когда

последний этап любого микрокосма похож на долгую рань….