For how long? Aramaic language and its enduring legacy in Syria

The Aramaic language, one of the oldest continuously spoken languages in the world, holds a special place in the hearts of those who cherish linguistic heritage and cultural identity. As a native of Syria, I take immense pride in belonging to a community that has preserved this ancient language, particularly in the historic town of Maaloula. Nestled in the rugged mountains northeast of Damascus, Maaloula stands as a living testament to the resilience of Aramaic, a language that has survived millennia and continues to be spoken by its residents today.

The language of antiquity

Aramaic is a Semitic language with roots dating back over 3,000 years. It was the lingua franca of the ancient Near East, spoken by empires such as the Assyrians, Babylonians, and Persians. It is also the language believed to have been spoken by Jesus Christ, making it a cornerstone of Christian history and theology. Despite the rise of Arabic and other languages in the region, Aramaic has endured, particularly in isolated communities like Maaloula, where it has been passed down through generations.

However, Syria's civil war was a key challenge to its existence. The war forced the Maaloula Aramaic Institute, dedicated to preserving and teaching the language to the next generations, to close.

Maaloula: A bastion of Aramaic

The small town of Maaloula is one of the last places in the world where Aramaic is still spoken as a living language. The town's name, derived from the Aramaic word meaning “entrance,” reflects its historical and cultural significance. The residents of Maaloula, primarily Christians, have preserved the language through daily use, religious rituals, and oral traditions. The town is also home to two of the oldest Christian monasteries in the world: the Monastery of St. Sergius and Bacchus and the Monastery of St. Thecla. These sites attract pilgrims and linguists alike, drawn by the unique blend of spirituality and linguistic heritage.

The Aramaic spoken in Maaloula is known as Western Neo-Aramaic, a dialect that has evolved over centuries but retains many features of the ancient language. This dialect is distinct from the Eastern Neo-Aramaic dialects spoken by Assyrian and Chaldean communities in other parts of West Asia. The survival of Western Neo-Aramaic in Maaloula is a testament to the town's isolation and the determination of its people to preserve their cultural identity.

This video from 2008, tells the story of Maaloula and the people preserving the Aramaic language:

Aramaic and Arabic

The Aramaic language has had a profound influence on Arabic, particularly in the Levant (Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, and Palestine). Many words in modern Arabic dialects, including the Syrian dialect, have roots in Aramaic, highlighting the deep linguistic and cultural connections between the two.

For example, there are words that have evolved into Arabic like:

Aramaic: ܐܒܐ (Aba), meaning father, in Arabic is أب (Ab)

Aramaic: ܡܠܟܐ (Malka), meaning king, in Arabic is ملك (Malik)

Aramaic: ܫܡܝܐ (Shmayā), meaning sky or heaven, in Arabic is سماء (Samā’)

Aramaic: ܒܝܬܐ (Bayta), meaning house, in Arabic is بيت (Bayt)

Aramaic: ܐܪܥܐ (Ar’a), meaning earth or land, in Arabic is أرض (Arḍ)

The preservation of Aramaic also serves as a reminder of Syria's rich diversity. Despite the challenges posed both by the passing of time and by conflicts, the people of Maaloula or other neighboring villages like Jubb'adin, have continued to uphold their linguistic traditions, ensuring that Aramaic remains a living language rather than a relic of the past.

Aramaic in the world

The Aramaic language gained global attention with the release of Mel Gibson's 2004 film “The Passion of the Christ.” The film, which depicts the final hours of Jesus Christ's life, was notable for its use of both Aramaic and Latin, the languages spoken in first-century Judea. To ensure authenticity, Gibson enlisted the help of linguists and Aramaic scholars to teach the actors how to speak the language. This effort not only added historical accuracy to the film but also brought Aramaic to the forefront of popular culture.

The film dialogue is entirely in reconstructed Aramaic, Hebrew, and Latin. Although Gibson was initially against it, the film was subtitled. The film's use of Aramaic sparked renewed interest in the language, leading to increased awareness of its historical and cultural significance. For many, the film was their first exposure to Aramaic, and it served as a reminder of the language's enduring legacy.

Preserving a language and a history

The Aramaic language is more than just a means of communication; it is a bridge to the past, connecting us to the ancient civilizations and spiritual traditions that shaped our world. For those interested in learning Aramaic, several institutes, NGOs, and resources are available. As a resident of Syria, I am proud to belong to a community that has safeguarded this linguistic treasure.

By learning and preserving Aramaic, we honor not only our ancestors but also the rich tapestry of human history that they helped to weave. By embracing and promoting the Aramaic language, we ensure that this ancient treasure remains a vibrant part of our shared human heritage.