In a post-COP29 Azerbaijan, the country's environmental issues remain

This article was first published on Meydan TV. An edited version is republished here under a content partnership agreement.

In November 2024, Azerbaijan hosted the COP29 UN Climate Change Conference. At the time the country was granted the hosting torch, many experts questioned the country's track record on climate and environmental commitments. Rightly so, as the country ranked 121st on the Environmental Performance Index (EPI), which measures 180 countries. Yet, for the government officials, hosting COP29 was a major achievement. While the conference may have placed Azerbaijan on a global stage and helped the government secure new energy deals, for Azerbaijanis, the conference meant little with all the restrictions and inconveniences introduced during the conference and, in the long-term, on their livelihood. In the case of the latter, even before COP29, scores of climate organizations highlighted the risks of failing to meet Paris Agreement goals globally. Meanwhile, in Azerbaijan, the government's continued commitment to producing fossil fuels, coupled with a lack of effective policies to reduce their negative impact, is already evident as Azerbaijanis bear the brunt.

Impact on health

The EPI, published by Yale University, evaluates 58 indicators in 11 categories, including air pollution, water resources, waste management, deforestation, fisheries management, and heavy metal pollution across 180 countries.

The overall poor performance score of Azerbaijan on the index highlights major challenges in the country's environmental governance, including how the lack of measures exposes Azerbaijanis to serious health risks. Among these risks is gas flaring pollution.

Fossil gas is produced during oil extraction. This gas could be used for energy , but for various reasons , including expediency, it is sometimes simply burned or flared. Flaring gas converts one in every 12 Azerbaijanis” by exposing them “to powerful pollutants from flaring,” leading to “serious medical problems, including asthma , preterm birth and cancer .” much of the methane in that waste gas to carbon dioxide,” wrote Global Witness in its November 2024 analysis . The analysis also noted how this process affects “

A separate World Health Organization (WHO) report published in 2023 indicated that Azerbaijan had “one of the highest rates of air pollution-related deaths in the world.” Much of the air pollution is attributed to the industrial, agricultural and transportation sectors but the oil industry has considerably more impact on the environmental pollution and, as a result, the health of the country's 10 million inhabitants. The government has also been slow in submitting any emission inventories to the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE). According to the UNECE, since 2019, no indicators have been submitted by the government.





Months ahead of COP29, Climate Action Tracker, an independent scientific group which looks at countries’ national climate plans, said Azerbaijan's overall rating was “critically insufficient” and that the country was “among a tiny group of countries that has actually weakened its climate target.”

Although initially mining was suspended, and promises to investigate the impact on residents’ health were made, a year later, it was back to business as usual. The country's poor performance also applies to national policies and measures to mitigate risks. Authorities’ response to environmental protests in the western Azerbaijan village of Söyüdlü in 2023 attests to the government's prioritising of business interests over the population's health. When village residents protested the pollution caused by a gold mining company, they were fiercely suppressed ‘This marks the end of a year-long disruption, and we look forward to normalising production,” said the CEO Reza Vaziri of Anglo Asian Mining, the company in charge of the gold mine.

According to Earthworks , an organization that helps local communities protect their land, water, and health, gold mining is “one of the most destructive industries in the world,” and it can “pollute water and land with mercury and cyanide, endangering the health of people and ecosystems.”

Water scarcity

Once again, it was the local population, particularly village residents and farmers, who paid a heavy price. In August 2024, Meydan TV reported water shortages in Azerbaijan's northern region of Zaqatala, likely caused as a result of outdated infrastructure. Residents complained to the news platform that, despite their complaints, the access issues were not resolved. One resident said the region's two largest villages have suffered from drought for years. “[The officials] tell us the water lines must be renewed. But we are not told who must be renewing these lines nor why the process is delayed,” complained the resident. According to a recent World Bank report, “most small towns and rural areas lack access to professionally operated services.” In 2023, residents of Saatli felt they were left with no choice but to protest over their water shortage problems after numerous attempts to reach officials and relevant state institutions failed. In response, the government did not address their complaints but instead fired rubber bullets at the villagers to suppress their voices. Residents of the capital, Baku, have also complained of water shortages last summer. In August, several districts in the capital remained without water for weeks. The shortage, as per official statements, was due to repair work on one of the main water pipes that bring water to the capital. Residents were not warned of the repair work, the water shutoff, or even told how long it would last.