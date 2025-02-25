In a post-COP29 Azerbaijan, the country's environmental issues remain

This article was first published on Meydan TV. An edited version is republished here under a content partnership agreement.
In November 2024, Azerbaijan hosted the COP29 UN Climate Change Conference. At the time the country was granted the hosting torch, many experts questioned the country's track record on climate and environmental commitments. Rightly so, as the country ranked 121st on the Environmental Performance Index (EPI), which measures 180 countries. Yet, for the government officials, hosting COP29 was a major achievement. While the conference may have placed Azerbaijan on a global stage and helped the government secure new energy deals, for Azerbaijanis, the conference meant little with all the restrictions and inconveniences introduced during the conference and, in the long-term, on their livelihood. In the case of the latter, even before COP29, scores of climate organizations highlighted the risks of failing to meet Paris Agreement goals globally. Meanwhile, in Azerbaijan, the government's continued commitment to producing fossil fuels, coupled with a lack of effective policies to reduce their negative impact, is already evident as Azerbaijanis bear the brunt.
Impact on health
The EPI, published by Yale University, evaluates 58 indicators in 11 categories, including air pollution, water resources, waste management, deforestation, fisheries management, and heavy metal pollution across 180 countries.
Water scarcity
Once again, it was the local population, particularly village residents and farmers, who paid a heavy price.
In August 2024, Meydan TV reported water shortages in Azerbaijan's northern region of Zaqatala, likely caused as a result of outdated infrastructure.
Residents complained to the news platform that, despite their complaints, the access issues were not resolved. One resident said the region's two largest villages have suffered from drought for years. “[The officials] tell us the water lines must be renewed. But we are not told who must be renewing these lines nor why the process is delayed,” complained the resident. According to a recent World Bank report, “most small towns and rural areas lack access to professionally operated services.”
In 2023, residents of Saatli felt they were left with no choice but to protest over their water shortage problems after numerous attempts to reach officials and relevant state institutions failed. In response, the government did not address their complaints but instead fired rubber bullets at the villagers to suppress their voices.
Residents of the capital, Baku, have also complained of water shortages last summer. In August, several districts in the capital remained without water for weeks. The shortage, as per official statements, was due to repair work on one of the main water pipes that bring water to the capital. Residents were not warned of the repair work, the water shutoff, or even told how long it would last.
Deforestation and protests by local farmers
Residents of Shaki and Qax reported that 147 hectares (363 acres) of pastureland had been taken over by private companies, while forests were being cut down for non-agricultural use. The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources confirmed that 1,000 hectares (2,471 acres) of forest land had been leased to Monte Ferro, while other areas had been acquired by private companies.
Activists argue that legal changes in 2017, which extended the term of forest leases from 10 to 49 years, have accelerated deforestation. According to Global Forest Watch, Azerbaijan lost 8,160 hectares (20,163 acres) of forest cover between 2001 and 2023, representing a 0.64 percent decrease in total forested area. The Lankaran region has faced the most deforestation, followed by the Ganja-Gazakh and Shaki-Zagatala regions. Despite existing laws that protect forests, illegal logging persists because of widespread corruption, with authorities allegedly accepting bribes to overlook violations.
While Azerbaijan sought to present itself as a global leader in climate action by hosting COP29, its environmental policies, pollution levels, and governance issues tell a different story. The country continues to rely heavily on fossil fuels, struggles with deforestation, and faces public protests over land use and conservation issues. Meanwhile, pollution-related health problems, including respiratory illnesses and high mortality rates from heart disease, remain major concerns.