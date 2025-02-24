Despite regulatory challenges, hotels in the Dominican Republic drive sustainable tourism with solar energy

The Dominican Republic's hotel sector is advancing towards a more sustainable model by integrating renewable energy into its operations, although significant obstacles persist in some regions.

Electrical engineer Luis Jonas Ortiz, former project manager for biomass hybridisation at the country’s National Energy Commission, says that the transition to solar power in hotels has been slow, especially in isolated areas where electricity concession companies impose restrictions. These companies, planning to develop their own renewable energy projects, hinder external initiatives, affecting the pace of clean technology adoption.

“Renewable energy is being implemented to supply part of the electricity and hot water demand. The government facilitates energy exchanges with distribution companies within their concession zones through the net metering programme,” Ortiz explains. “The other mechanism is independent self-production. In both cases, tax incentives are associated with equipment costs, such as photovoltaic modules, inverters, and batteries.”

Hodelpa Garden Court, for example — located in the city of Santiago about 155 km northwest of the capital — has a photovoltaic solar system that saves approximately 32 percent annually on energy consumption from the distributor. It plans to expand this project, which will cover around 45 percent of the hotel's needs. With investments in automation and energy efficiency, operators predict that they could reduce their grid electricity consumption by up to 70 percent per year.

The five-star Gran Almirante, another property in the seven-hotel Hodelpa chain — which is beginning to establish energy management systems that include investments in photovoltaic systems — powers 40 percent of its sanitary hot water through solar heating systems, saving 28 percent of its annual fuel consumption. It plans to install a photovoltaic system to cover approximately 60 percent of its annual electricity consumption.

However, Ortiz points out that regulatory and administrative barriers persist, particularly for hotels located in isolated concession zones. The main challenges include project approval delays, changes in billing, and commercial pressures that hinder independent project development.

“Hotels outside isolated zones have benefitted from tax incentives, lower electricity bills, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions,” Ortiz said. “Some have combined these actions with electric mobility, increasing occupancy by attracting guests who value environmental contributions.”

The Punta Cana-Macao Energy Consortium (CEPM) leads renewable energy projects in the eastern Dominican Republic, home to the country's largest tourism activity. Take the FV3 solar park in Bávaro, which has an installed capacity of 10 MW, plus storage technology that can support the grid for four hours, generating 40 MWh. Additionally, the CEPM has begun constructing new photovoltaic plants (FV4, FV5, and FV6) with a USD 56.4 million investment financed by BID Invest.

Executive Director Roberto Herrera said that the CEPM has been “fundamental” to the development of tourism in the Dominican Republic “by providing reliable energy that has boosted growth and global competitiveness”: “We are proud to be the energy partner of these visionary companies that have chosen to adopt a cleaner, more sustainable operational model. Now, we focus on making our generation 100 percent clean to continue leading the transition towards a more sustainable energy model.” The organisation's commitment, he says, is focused on “pioneering projects” that not only steer the country towards emissions-free generation, but also ensure long-term sustainability.

Rolando González Bunster, president of InterEnergy Group — CEPM’s parent company — agrees that the goal is “to lead projects that drive a clean, competitive energy model for the tourism sector.” Collaboration with hotels has enabled the installation of solar panels that will generate 395,023 MWh of clean electricity over 15 years, avoiding the emission of 225,558 tonnes of CO2.

Additionally, several hotels have integrated electric vehicle charging stations powered by renewable energy. Diego Díaz, Operations Director at Grand Sirenis Punta Cana Resort, says initiatives like the hotel’s photovoltaic plant and electric charging station have been well received.

“In terms of sustainability,” he says, “the impact has been very positive as we continue to grow and earn new certifications for becoming a sustainable hotel. Energy savings have significantly increased, and guest satisfaction regarding environmental and sustainability aspects has been high.” The solar project at Grand Sirenis, with a capacity of 1.05 MWp and 1,568 photovoltaic modules, will generate 1,659 MWh in its first year, reducing 1,173 tonnes of CO2, and offering guests a unique experience in a sustainable environment.

“So far, we have not faced significant challenges regarding renewable energy,” Díaz continues. “Whenever we start a project, we ensure it is the right decision, positively impacting our guests and staff while emphasising environmental care.” As the Dominican hotel industry advances towards sustainability, it is clear that public-private collaboration will be essential to overcoming barriers and consolidating an environmentally responsible tourism model.

.