Eastern DRC: Civilian victims of renewed tensions between government and rebels

In the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), on the night between January 26 and 27, 2025, the conflict between the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) and the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels entered a new phase. That night, the rebels seized control of Goma, the capital of the North Kivu Province, thus putting the lives of civilians in grave danger.

Since the M23 rebels’ resurgence in March 2022, several offensives have occurred in this region. The Goma takeover signals a new chapter in this conflict, which is not only internal. According to various sources, the M23 receives support from soldiers in neighboring Rwanda. However, the government of Rwanda rejects all accusations of this.

The DRC authorities are outraged at Rwanda’s contempt for them, decrying it as an open provocation. At the United Nations on January 26, 2025, African news outlet VOA Africa quotes Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, the Congolese Minister of Foreign Affairs, as saying:

C'est une agression frontale, une déclaration de guerre qui ne se cache plus derrière des artifices diplomatiques. Plus de trois millions de civils ainsi que des humanitaires sont pris en otage par les agresseurs, utilisés comme des boucliers dans une stratégie cynique de terreur et de chaos. Il est impératif que les combats cessent immédiatement. Chaque heure qui passe rapproche notre région d'une tragédie d'une ampleur insoutenable.

This is a frontal assault, a declaration of war no longer hidden behind diplomatic trickery. The perpetrators have taken more than three million civilians and humanitarian workers hostage, using them as shields in a cynical tactic of terror and chaos. It is critical that the fighting stops immediately. Each passing hour brings our region closer to a tragedy of devastating proportions.

Meanwhile, Kigali has also accused the DRC of supporting the Rwandan rebels committed to overthrowing the president of Rwanda, Paul Kagamé. BBC Afrique (BBC Africa) quotes Nyombayire, Kagamé’s spokesperson, as saying:

Tant d'énergie pour désigner le M23 comme soutenu par le Rwanda et un silence assourdissant sur les génocidaires Forces démocratiques de libération du Rwanda (FDLR) et les mercenaires occidentaux qui dirigent les FARDC [armée de la RDC], sans parler de la SAMIDRC [Mission de la Communauté de développement de l'Afrique australe (SADC) en RDC] et des forces burundaises.

Going to all this trouble to say Rwanda supports the M23, but a deafening silence on the genocidal Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), the Western mercenaries leading the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC), the Southern African Development in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC), and the Burundian Forces.

Calls for the cessation of hostilities

The recent resurgence of violence on such a scale in eastern DRC gives the international community cause for concern. Their condemnations and calls for an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Rwandan troops have been multiplying.

On January 26, 2025, during a United Nations (UN) Security Council meeting on the conflict, Dorothy Shea, the United States Deputy Representative to the United Nations, said:

Nous condamnons dans les termes les plus forts les hostilités du Rwanda et du M23 à Goma et les attaques contre Sake. Nous appelons d'urgence à un cessez-le-feu. …Les États-Unis envisageront tous les outils à leur disposition pour que les responsables de la poursuite du conflit armé, de l'instabilité et de l'insécurité en RDC, rendent des comptes.

We condemn in the strongest terms the M23 and Rwanda’s hostilities in Goma and the attacks on Sake. We urgently call for a ceasefire. …The United States will consider all the tools at its disposal to hold those responsible for the ongoing armed conflict, instability, and insecurity in DRC to account.

Determined to help both countries find a solution, Kenyan president Wiliam Ruto expressed his disapproval and called for a ceasefire on X:

The escalating deteriorating peace and security situation in the DRC is of grave concern. The humanitarian crisis is being exacerbated by ongoing military actions, including the closure of airspace in Goma. I call for the immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities, emphasise the obligation of all parties to facilitate humanitarian access to affected populations and urge both sides to pursue peaceful means to resolve this tragic conflict. … pic.twitter.com/yFS5badWAL — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) January 26, 2025

The Kenyan president also invited his counterparts to an emergency meeting on January 29. The Congolese and Rwandan presidents both confirmed their attendance. Wiliam Ruto said:

J'ai discuté de tenir la réunion mercredi avec à la fois le président Paul Kagamé et le président Félix Tshisekedi, et les deux ont confirmé leur participation.

I proposed a meeting with President Paul Kagamé and President Félix Tshisekedi, and both presidents confirmed their attendance.

Therese Kayikwamba Wagner highlighted the UN Security Council’s responsibility in this conflict. Speaking on behalf of the Congolese government, she believes the magnitude of the conflict is partly due to the UN’s inaction. She posted on X:

🚨La RDC sollicite une session publique d’urgence du Conseil de sécurité de l’ONU en raison de l’aggravation de la situation au Nord-Kivu.

Thérèse Kayikwamba (@RDCongoMAE) séjourne à New York pour cette demande. Le gouvernement congolais souligne que cette crise à l'Est est avant tout le fruit de l'inaction décisive du Conseil, malgré l’internationalisation du conflit et les preuves claires de la présence rwandaise sur le sol congolais. @Presidence_RDC @PrimatureRDC @Com_mediasRDC @kayikwambaT pic.twitter.com/4obc3qA2as — Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner (@RDCongoMAE) January 24, 2025

Due to the worsening situation in North Kivu, DRC has requested an emergency public session with the UN Security Council. Despite the internationalization of this conflict and clear evidence of the Rwandan presence in DRC, the Congolese government stressed that this crisis is primarily due to the Council’s significant inaction.

Civilians are the primary victims

Since January 26, the North Kivu region and Goma have been in a state of fear. Fabien Mat [pseudonym], a journalist based in Goma who Global Voices contacted, said:

Selon les informations dont nous disposons, les gens sont restés en ville car le nord et l'ouest de la ville sont très dangereux. Il y a le M23 et les FARDC ainsi que les patriotes qui se battent. À l'est se trouve le Rwanda et au sud se trouve le lac Kivu. Les habitants sont donc restés chez eux. Cela est également lié à l'appel du porte-parole du gouvernement congolais, Patrick Muyaya, qui a demandé aux citoyens de rester chez eux pour éviter les dangers.

Based on the available information, people stayed in town because the north and west of the city are dangerous. The M23, FARDC, and patriots are all fighting each other. To the east lies Rwanda, and to the south lies Lake Kivu. Therefore, the residents stayed at home. This is also due to an appeal by Patrick Muyaya, the Congolese government’s spokesperson. He asked citizens to stay at home to avoid danger.

This post on X by Patrick Muyaya, the DRC government spokesperson and Minister of Communications, confirms Fabien Mat’s statement:

RDC : Au regard de la situation sécuritaire dans la ville de #Goma marquée par la présence de l’armée rwandaise, nous tenons à rassurer la population que dans la suite des instructions du Président de la République, le Gouvernement continue de travailler pour éviter le carnage et les pertes en vies humaines au regard des intentions manifestes du #Rwanda. Nous recommandons à la population de #Goma de suivre les dispositions suivantes : 1) Rester à l'abri, à la maison ; 2) S'abstenir de commettre des actes de vandalisme et de pillage ; 3) Barrer la route à la propagande manipulatrice du #Rwanda. Nous appelons tous les Congolais, où qu'ils se trouvent dans le monde, à se mobiliser en soutien à nos compatriotes du #NordKivu, à nos @FARDC_officielet au Commandant Suprême. Nous sommes tous gardiens de notre territoire !!!! Aucun centimètre ne sera cédé !!! #ToutPourlaPatrie !!! #BendeleEkweyaT!!! — Patrick Muyaya (@PatrickMuyaya) January 27, 2025

DRC: Given the current security situation in #Goma, impacted by the presence of the Rwandan armed forces, we wish to reassure the public that by following the president of the republic’s instructions, the government is still working to prevent the destruction and loss of lives, which are #Rwanda’s obvious intentions. We recommend the people of #Goma follow the following provisions: 1) Stay safe at home; 2) Refrain from committing acts of vandalism and looting; 3) Avoid #Rwanda’s manipulative propaganda

We call for all Congolese citizens, wherever they are, to rally behind our compatriots in #NorthKivu, our @FARDC_officiel, and the Supreme Commander. We are all guardians of our country!!!! We won’t give them an inch!!! #ToutPourlaPatrie !!! (Everything for the Fatherland) — Patrick Muyaya (@PatrickMuyaya) January 27, 2025

Goma, once a relatively safe area for villagers threatened by conflict, no longer offers any security for its population of almost one million (local and displaced people). The shelling has damaged water and electricity supplies as well as telephone networks. Under such circumstances, false information is spreading fast, as Benjamin [pseudonym], another journalist who Global Voices contacted, confirmed:

Nous devons juste faire preuve d'observation critique. Les propagateurs des fausses informations en profitent aussi pour sortir des anciennes images hors contexte. L'internet a été coupé pour éviter la propagation de fausses informations.

We must be critical observers. Those spreading false information take this opportunity to take old images out of context. There has been an internet shutdown to prevent false information from spreading.

The current humanitarian situation is still concerning. On January 27, 2025, SkyNews reported there were more than 250,000 displaced people in the city.

BBC Afrique quoted the humanitarian NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) as saying:

Depuis le début de l'année, les affrontements armés dans le territoire de Masisi au Nord-Kivu, se sont étendus vers le territoire de Kalehe au Sud-Kivu. L'intensification des combats a eu un impact sur la population civile qui fuit les territoires affectés. Since the beginning of the year, the armed conflict in the Masisi Territory in North Kivu has extended to the Kalehe Territory in South Kivu. The intensified fighting has impacted civilians now fleeing the affected areas.