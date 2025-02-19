Morocco deepens ties with Israel’s arms industry amid genocide allegations

A recent weapons deal between Morocco and Israeli weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems has provoked wide condemnation both domestically and internationally, bringing to the forefront discussions about Elbit Systems’ role in war crimes in Palestine, and Morocco’s normalization with Israel at a time when the latter is facing a genocide case brought against it at the International Court of Justice.

The strategic partnership makes Israel's Elbit Systems Morocco’s primary arms supplier, replacing France as the country’s traditional supplier and making Israel the third largest weapons supplier to Morocco.

‘Battle-tested’ or used in war crimes?

In early February 2025, Morocco finalized a deal to acquire 36 ATMOS 2000 self-propelled artillery systems from Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest weapons technology company.

This decision marked a departure from Morocco's previous reliance on French military equipment, specifically the Caesar howitzers produced by KNDS France. Reports indicate that operational issues with the French systems and delayed responses to technical complaints prompted Morocco to seek alternatives, leading to the selection of Elbit's “battle-tested” artillery systems.

However, the issue is that Elbit’s systems have been tested in battlegrounds that have witnessed severe war crimes, including being described as an active genocide by leading human rights and genocide experts.

Since normalizing ties under the Abraham Accords in 2020 seen as part of a broader realignment in the region, Morocco has become a major customer of Israel’s arms industry with several high-profile military deals.

Shameless and extremely disappointing that Morocco would seek to deepen its ties with Israel’s defence industry at a time when the IDF has committed a slew of atrocities against Palestinians relying on the same company Morocco inked a deal w/, Elbit.https://t.co/DNVVqo7x2T — Naks Bilal (@NaksBilal) February 9, 2025

The US-brokered deal saw the latter recognize Morocco's sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara, where the Polisario Front is seeking the end of Moroccan occupation and independence of the territory often described as the “last colony in Africa.” This US recognition, followed by France in 2024, was a significant diplomatic victory for Morocco, which has been criticized for human rights violations in the territory.

A short history of large deals

In February 2022, Morocco signed a USD 500 million agreement with Israel to acquire the Barak MX air and missile defense system, produced by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to be added to several other deals worth millions of dollars signed after the accords between the two countries.

In June the same year, another deal was signed with Elbit Systems worth approximately USD 70 million in June to supply the country with advanced electronic warfare (EW) and signal intelligence (SIGINT) systems under its Alinet program to be implemented over two and a half years.

A year later, it was reported that Israel is in negotiations to export Merkava main battle tanks for the first time, with Morocco and Cyprus identified as potential buyers. While discussions with Cyprus have reportedly progressed without complications, the Moroccan deal was described as more complex.

This sale of Merkava tanks to Morocco was linked to a previous diplomatic dispute, replacing T-72B tanks that were transferred to Ukraine without Rabat’s consent through a deal facilitated by the Czech weapons company Excalibur Army. This breach of contract reportedly prompted Israel to step in with an offer to supply Morocco with Merkava tanks, potentially as compensation for the unauthorized transfer.

Shame on Morocco where you can be put in prison for protesting Gaza genocide: Morocco has awarded a contract to Israeli defense manufacturer Elbit Systems for 36 Atmos 2000 self-propelled artillery pieces, replacing its previous supplier KNDS France. pic.twitter.com/YcTuawQ89J — PalMedia (@PalMediaOrg) February 10, 2025

Beyond arms sales, Elbit Systems had plans to open two factories in the country, as confirmed by Shai Cohen, head of Israel’s liaison office in Rabat. However, these plans were put on hold following the outbreak of the Gaza war.

Elbit Systems: A profile

Elbit Systems Ltd., established in 1966, is Israel's largest private arms contractor. The company specializes in a wide array of military technologies, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), electronic warfare systems, and advanced artillery. Elbit's products are extensively utilized by the Israeli army and have been exported to numerous countries worldwide. The company promotes its equipment as “battle-tested,” a term that has sparked controversy due to the contexts in which these systems have been employed.

Elbit Systems has faced significant criticism for its involvement in conflicts, particularly concerning allegations of war crimes during operations in Gaza. Human rights organizations have accused the company of supplying equipment used in military actions that have resulted in civilian casualties and destruction of infrastructure.

Additionally, Elbit has been implicated in the construction and maintenance of surveillance systems used along the US–Mexico border, raising concerns about the company's role in global surveillance and human rights implications.

Numerous protests have targeted Elbit Systems’ premises, especially in the UK, where several activists have faced charges for doing so. In August 2024, seven members of Palestine Action were charged with offenses including burglary and violent disorder following a protest at an Elbit Systems site near Bristol, resulting in approximately GBP 1 million (around USD 1.26 million) in damages.

UN human rights experts have expressed concern over these prosecutions, particularly regarding the misuse of counter-terrorism measures against activists.

Additionally, internal government documents suggest that Israeli embassy officials attempted to influence UK court cases related to the prosecution of these protesters.

Unethical military entanglements

The Abraham accords and relations with Israel were met with criticism in Morocco, with former prime minister Abdelilah Benkirane, calling for Prime Minister Saadeddine Othmani, who signed the agreement, to resign. The criticism against the accord comes from Islamic, nationalist and leftist groups, as well as human rights movements.

Last year, Rabat was also criticized for reportedly allowing a ship carrying arms bound to Israel to dock and resupply in the port of Tangier as it made its way from the US, after Spain refused the vessel permission to use its ports, which sparked protests in the kingdom:



Critics argue that these moves betray Morocco's historical support for Palestinian rights and could entangle the nation in unethical military engagements when it coincides with heightened tensions and severe allegations on the international stage, especially with the recent statements by US president Donald Trump, perceived as endorsing ethnic cleansing in Gaza, and a preliminary ruling by the International Court of Justice suggesting Israel's actions in Gaza could be investigated as possible genocide.